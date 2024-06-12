Jacksonville, Tampa ranked in Forbes top 10 list of worst major cities for Summer vacations

Florida is usually on the minds of many travelers across the U.S. and the world when it comes to vacation destinations. But a new study says Jacksonville is the worst major city in America to spend a Summer vacation and Tampa is not far behind.

The analysis released this month by Forbes Advisor found Jacksonville ranks as the worst big city to travel to for a Summer vacation. Tampa was ranked the eighth-worst destination, and Florida was the only state to have two cities listed among the top 10.

The Forbes Advisory list analyzed 43 of the most populated cities in the country using 16 metrics to develop a score of the worst places to visit during the Summer. Jacksonville had a cumulative score of 100 out of a possible 100, putting it at the top of the list.

Basic amenities for visitors stacked up against Jacksonville for being ranked as the worst place for Summer vacations. Jacksonville “scores lowest for walkability and third lowest for access to public transportation.”

The analysis noted that Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) also has a notable disruption of Summer flights at the hub. JIA has 28.9% of its flights disrupted during Summer travel, the second-highest disruption of Summer flights in the country.

Other knocks against Jacksonville included the sixth-fewest parking spaces and garages, eighth-highest crime rate and eighth-fewest restaurants rated with four or more stars, according to Tripadvisor ratings.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Fresno, California, placed second and third, respectively, on the list of worst places to spend Summer vacation.

Tampa was ranked at 67.31 out of 100 in the overall score. That placed Tampa eighth on the list.

Minneapolis was ranked as the top destination for Summer vacations in the U.S., according to the Forbes ranking.