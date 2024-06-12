June 12, 2024
Jacksonville, Tampa ranked in Forbes top 10 list of worst major cities for Summer vacations
Jacksonville was ranked worst city in the U.S. to go to for summer vacation.

Drew Dixon

Jacksonville topped the list due to a high crime rate, bad walkability and a lack of access to public transportation.

Florida is usually on the minds of many travelers across the U.S. and the world when it comes to vacation destinations. But a new study says Jacksonville is the worst major city in America to spend a Summer vacation and Tampa is not far behind.

The analysis released this month by Forbes Advisor found Jacksonville ranks as the worst big city to travel to for a Summer vacation. Tampa was ranked the eighth-worst destination, and Florida was the only state to have two cities listed among the top 10.

The Forbes Advisory list analyzed 43 of the most populated cities in the country using 16 metrics to develop a score of the worst places to visit during the Summer. Jacksonville had a cumulative score of 100 out of a possible 100, putting it at the top of the list.

Basic amenities for visitors stacked up against Jacksonville for being ranked as the worst place for Summer vacations. Jacksonville “scores lowest for walkability and third lowest for access to public transportation.”

The analysis noted that Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) also has a notable disruption of Summer flights at the hub. JIA has 28.9% of its flights disrupted during Summer travel, the second-highest disruption of Summer flights in the country.

Other knocks against Jacksonville included the sixth-fewest parking spaces and garages, eighth-highest crime rate and eighth-fewest restaurants rated with four or more stars, according to Tripadvisor ratings.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Fresno, California, placed second and third, respectively, on the list of worst places to spend Summer vacation.

Tampa was ranked at 67.31 out of 100 in the overall score. That placed Tampa eighth on the list.

Minneapolis was ranked as the top destination for Summer vacations in the U.S., according to the Forbes ranking.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

3 comments

  • Elvis Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    June 12, 2024 at 10:28 am

    These two cities are managed by Dook 4 Brains Leftist Elected Officials. Both have become “Little Kalafornia $HIT Holes and are draging down Florida’s High Standards as America’s Vacation Dream Vacation Destination.
    I’m having our FDLE look into the issue and determine which Dook 4 Brains Leftist Elected Officials are responsable.
    Elvis Pitts “Tourism Czar of Florida” American

    • JD

      June 12, 2024 at 10:41 am

      lol, you apparently know NOTHING about Jax politics

  • JD

    June 12, 2024 at 10:41 am

    Technically Tampa and Jax is non-partisan race.

    Jax was RED for decades and only recently got a Democratic mayor. Given the complaints, that’s sins of the PAST. Seems like the Democrats keep cleaning up the GOP messes even at a local level.

    Colorado Springs is bright RED.

    Fresno is non-partisan.

    Opps, so there goes your narrative Shitts.

Categories