Ruth’s List Florida endorses 3 women running for House who back abortion rights

Ruth’s List Florida (RLF), which supports Democratic women running for office who support abortion rights, is endorsing three new House candidates either challenging Republican incumbents or fighting for an open seat.

The organization is backing Seminole County’s Kelley Diona Miller for House District 36, Maria Revelles for House District 47 in Orange and Osceola counties, and Norma Perez Schwartz for House District 115 in Miami-Dade.

“Kelley Diona Miller, Maria Revelles, and Norma Perez Schwartz are part of the strong and diverse coalition of women running to take back power in every corner of the state this year,” said RLF CEO Christina Diamond.

“These women have stepped up to do the hard and important work of talking with voters about how our communities and families deserve real representation again and how they can change the direction of Florida’s future with their vote. Kelley Diona, Maria, and Norma are all working mothers who represent everyday families in Florida who want their state government to work for them again — and Ruth’s List is so proud to be behind this incredible slate of women.”

Abortion right advocates are fighting for a ballot initiative to limit government interference on abortion this November after Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect last month.

“Endorsement by RLF highlights the campaigns of women candidates running up and down the ballot across Florida who are pro-choice, a vital asset during this critical election cycle and a month after Florida’s abortion ban — the strictest in the country — takes effect,” Ruth’s List Florida said in the press release.

Miller and Revelles are looking to challenge Republican incumbents in potential swing districts. Miller is seeking to unseat Rep. Rachel Plakon, while Revelles is competing in a three-way Democratic Primary for the chance to take on Rep. Paula Stark.

Miller works in human resources but has gotten involved with politics before, serving as the Executive Committee member for the Seminole County NAACP Branch and the 2nd Vice President for the Democratic Women of Central Florida.

Revelles is the Co-Director of La Mesa Boricua, a community-building organization for Puerto Ricans. She has worked as a labor organizer.

“HD-47 is one of the most Democratic seats (by registration) in the state currently represented by a Republican, and 56% of its registered voters are Hispanic,” RLF said in a press release. “It is one of the most competitive and winnable for Florida Democrats this election cycle.”

Meanwhile, Perez Schwartz is vying for a seat that opened up when incumbent incumbent Alina Garcia decided to run for Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections. Perez Schwartz works in early childhood education and is the daughter of Nicaraguan immigrants.