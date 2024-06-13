FGCU projects among Southwest Florida spending nixed by Gov. DeSantis

A number of projects budgeted in Southwest Florida fell to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen. The Governor signed the state budget but slashed nearly $1 billion.

The biggest victim in the region was Florida Gulf Coast University in Lee County. There, DeSantis nixed $11 million for renovations of Reed Hall and $4.7 million for the Wilson G. Bradshaw Library and Annex.

The latter project had been championed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who in a budget request argued the school library needed to be expanded and modernized to accommodate a doubling of the student body at the Estero school over the last decade.

DeSantis also vetoed $4 million for a Cape Coral Northeast Reservoir Water Transmission Main and Regional Water Supply Project, sought by Rep. Spencer Roach, and another $500,000 for the hardening of a Fort Myers YMCA, part of a request by Tampa Rep. Danny Alvarez.

In Collier County, DeSantis killed $2 million for the 10 modular prekindergarten classrooms as part of pilot education program, and $1 million for the West Goodlette Frank Stormwater Improvement. Both projects were sponsored by Passidomo as well.

Further north in Charlotte County, the veto pen eliminated $2 million for a septic to sewer conversion project at Lakeview Midway. He also pulled out $1.25 million lawmakers set aside for a flood monitoring and response network, less than two years after Hurricane Ian delivered intense flooding in the region.

In the Sarasota area, DeSantis wiped out $1 million in support of a North Port Blue Ridge Salford Neighborhood Water and Sewer Expansion and $200,000 for the Perlman Music Program Winter Residency. Both those projects had been requested through Sen. Joe Gruters’ Office. But the biggest hit in Sarasota appeared to be the $2 million for Workforce Attainable Housing that had been sponsored by Sen. Nick DiCeglie.

In Manatee County, the Governor stripped funding for a sanitary sewer lining program for infiltration and inflow reduction in Bradenton to the tune of $2.2 million. He also killed $625,000 for Bradenton beach seagrass protection and boating access that had been budgeted as a grant. And he blocked $3 million for four-laning Fort Hamer Road. Sen. Jim Boyd had pursued funding for all three projects.

And in Hendry County, the veto pen canceled $550,000 set to go to the Area Housing Commission of Clewiston, LaBelle and Hendry County for wastewater improvements. That’s another project Passidomo had requested.