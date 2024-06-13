June 13, 2024
State funding for a new Student Achievement Center at Florida Poly survives Gov. DeSantis’ veto
Image via Florida Poly

Florida Poly
'We’re very excited about what the Student Achievement Center will mean for the future of our students and their success academically, personally, and professionally.'

Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland is getting a major boost from the state for a new Student Achievement Center, securing $5.7 million in the upcoming budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 for the project’s preliminary design.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the budget, leaving the line-item funding intact. He did veto one Florida Poly project though, a $3 million allocation for STEM program enhancements.

The new budget takes effect July 1. The funding will come from the state’s Public Education Capital Outlay (PECO) program.

“We’re very excited about what the Student Achievement Center will mean for the future of our students and their success academically, personally, and professionally,” Florida Poly President Randy Avent said. “We appreciate Gov. DeSantis’ leadership and the Legislature’s ongoing support of Florida Poly and our strong STEM mission.”

The center will provide space to enhance student success, including through access to career and internship services.

The center will also include study space, an auditorium and collaborative multimedia space, as well as space for faculty and staff looking to help students successfully complete their degree programs and move into the workforce.

Florida Poly also received a $3 million increase to its operating budget, which will help the school expand academic programs and enhance student services.

Categories