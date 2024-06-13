Curt Smith backs ‘pragmatic’ problem-solver Kim Adkinson for Brevard County Commission

Former Brevard County Commissioner Curt Smith is backing Kim Adkinson to join him on the Commission.

“Kim is a strong conservative leader who consistently demonstrates her commitment to listening to residents and addressing their concerns. She is a small business owner committed to lowering taxes while ensuring our cherished Indian River Lagoon remains clean and healthy. Kim’s dedication to our community and her pragmatic approach to problem-solving make her the ideal choice for County Commission,” Smith said.

Adkinson is running for the District 3 seat currently held by John Tobia, a Republican now running for Supervisor of Elections despite being investigated for alleged voter fraud. Adkinson faces one Republican in the GOP Primary, John Dittmore.

Adkinson leads Dittmore slightly in fundraising, with $37,000 raised as of the most recently available finance filings. Dittmore, meanwhile, has raised less than $34,000. A third Republican, Neal Abarbanell, filed for the race but has not yet qualified, nor has he raised any funds. Qualifying ends Friday.

The winner of the GOP Primary will face Democrat Yvonne Elaine Minus, though the district favors Republicans. There are more than 35,000 GOP voters in the district, compared to less than 25,000 Democrats.

“Commissioner Smith is a proven conservative who served our families with distinction on the Brevard County Commission,” Adkinson said. “I am proud to earn his endorsement as we continue to listen to the real concerns of Brevard residents and fight to bring positive solutions to our local government.”

Adkinson is a Republican State Committeewoman and has previously served as the Republican Chairwoman for District 3, a member of the Melbourne Beach Code Enforcement board and on the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Adkinson is running on a platform that honors the various communities spanning Brevard County, including fostering business development “in appropriate locations to increase job opportunities without infringing on the agricultural way of life or compromising the rural charm of our communities,” according to her website.

She’s also running on a pro-public safety background.

Adkinson is a lifelong resident of Brevard County.