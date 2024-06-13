Deloitte helps preserve state parks, healthy communities for ‘Impact Day’ 25th anniversary

For 25 years, Deloitte has held an annual, nationwide day of community service called “Impact Day,” bringing professionals from across the nation every first Friday in June to donate their time and talents to local communities and supporting nonprofits that operate where they live and work.

In Florida, more than 1,500 Deloitte team members spent Friday, June 7, volunteering at local organizations.

“Deloitte’s Impact Day is more than just an annual tradition; it’s one of meaningful purpose for our people and for the communities in which we live and work,” said David Friedman, principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP, and the leader of Deloitte’s work in Florida.

“While our professionals are very active in the communities year-round, Impact Day is a special day where we come together — donating our time and skills — and demonstrating our commitment to Florida and its people.”

Launched in 1999, Deloitte’s Impact Day provides team members an opportunity to build and strengthen their own community ties, while contributing personal and professional skills to help bring meaningful change for nonprofit organizations who are serving others.

Hundreds of volunteer events took place last Friday across the Sunshine State, from the Panhandle to South Florida.

In Florida’s capital, Deloitte volunteers worked at the local Salvation Army, organizing and sorting donations to help provide disaster relief, and support families through the Pathway of Hope program.

“Growing up, I remember driving in Tallahassee when Thomasville Road was a small, two-lane road,” Deloitte client relationship executive Dean Izzo said. “The city has grown into such a vibrant community and so has the need to engage and support our local businesses, government partners and neighbors. Impact Day is an essential part of Deloitte’s culture to utilize our skills and services for the greater good of everyone in our community.”

In Jacksonville, Melissa Shirley, a senior administrative assistant at Deloitte who has participated in Impact Day for more than 20 years, recalled her experience working with the Ronald McDonald House, a place very special to her heart.

“Last year, I reached out to the Jacksonville Ronald McDonald House personally to see if they would be interested in having Deloitte volunteers. When I gave birth to my second son, he was admitted to the NICU and the Ronald McDonald House immediately offered my family accommodations,” Shirley said.

“When you have an experience like that, you want to do everything you can to support others who are facing similar situations. It was truly inspiring to join other Deloitte team members to support Ronald McDonald House and the families and children they serve.”

The Jacksonville Ronald McDonald House provides safe and comfortable housing for families, at no cost, while their children receive medical treatment at one of the many pediatric health care providers in the area. More than a dozen Deloitte volunteers worked to clean the home and prepare care kits for current family residents and future visitors.

Orlando team members focused on the beautification and preservation of Wekiwa Springs State Park. More than 200 Deloitte team members planted flowers to encourage pollination, restored fences, painted parking lots, picked up trash, and more.

“As a runner, I love being in nature,” said Atiyah Appline, a solution specialist at Deloitte. “Wekiwa Springs State Park is a place that is enjoyed by residents and visitors of all ages, showcasing Florida’s natural beauty. Our goal was to help maintain that beauty for future generations through our volunteer work.”

Other Orlando area team members spent their day at the WASH Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to improve the quality of life for women, children and communities with access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Volunteers sorted donations of old hotel soap to be repurposed, sanitized and made into new soap bars and recycled plastic amenity bottles. The repurposed soap is packaged and sent internationally to developing countries and communities in need of proper sanitation and clean water resources.

Deloitte hosted more than 1,200 volunteer activities in 100 cities across the United States, building on its commitment to promote volunteerism, workplace giving, pro bono services, social impact innovation, and nonprofit board service.