Tucker/Hall taps Katie Mitzner as VP for Orlando office

Tucker/Hall has added a new executive to its roster, with the hire of Katie Mitzner as Vice President of the firm’s Orlando office.

Mitzner is an award-winning public relations professional with more than 25 years of experience. Most recently, she served five years as director of public affairs for Brightline, where she led public relations for the company’s high speed rail expansion from South Florida to Orlando.

Mitzner also has worked for the Florida Department of Transportation on its Turnpike Enterprise and for the engineering, environment and professional services firm WSP.

“Katie’s background, experience and connections are a perfect fit for our firm and our clients,” Tucker/Hall Chief Operating Officer Darren Richards said. “We look forward to working with Katie to grow our presence and impact in Orlando and Central Florida.”

While Mitzner will be based in Orlando, she will work with Tucker/Hall clients throughout the state and nation, bringing with her transportation experience, as well as a strong background in health care communications through work at Kaiser Permanente’s Los Angeles Medical Center and at Orlando Health. Mitzner also has firsthand news media experience, having worked for 10 years as a broadcast journalist.

Tucker/Hall is a stateside, national and international strategic communications, public affairs and crisis communications firm. Founded in 1990, the firm works with Fortune 500 companies, fast-growing companies, nonprofits and government agencies.

“I’ve known and worked with the Tucker/Hall team for the past 15 years and I’m thrilled to join such a strong group of communication professionals,” Mitzner said. “Tucker/Hall provides high-level public relations and public affairs services to clients throughout Florida and around the world and I am eager to do my part to help the firm continue its impactful work.”