Adam Giery shares leadership insights in new Forbes Executive Book

If you’re looking for a feel-good story where hard work and determination pay off, pick up a copy “From Start to Success: 40 Stories of Successful C-Suite Executives.”

The book, which was released into the Forbes Executive Library today, features a chapter by Strategos Group’s Adam Giery, who over the last decade went from teaching middle schoolers to running the show at the multi-million-dollar education management consultancy.

As Giery’s profile rose, so did Strategos’ — he and his team successfully executed an organizational turnaround and acquired Strategos, transforming it into a national enterprise with offices in seven states.

“The Strategos story is about a collective committed to a vision to impact the American education system. The success of our enterprise is a journey of persistence and patience on the journey of entrepreneurship,” Giery said. “What is unseen in the process is the fortitude required to return each day in pursuit of something unique. A business creating a market and driving impact.”

He credits a leadership philosophy that fosters a laboratory culture where creativity, experimentation and failure are encouraged. The approach has led the firm to stake out new practice areas, create TEDx productions, record podcasts exploring new market opportunities, and build investment capabilities to accelerate client growth.

Strategos Group Partner Vance Aloupis, a former state Representative with a deep resume in education policy, shared his excitement about Giery’s newly released chapter.

“I’ve known Adam for more than a decade. First, as a friend. Now, as a business partner. I could not be more proud of his visionary leadership and commitment to educational excellence,” Aloupis said. “His values, perseverance, and willingness to innovate are reflected in everything that he does — and I’m truly blessed to work alongside him.”

Those looking for the full narrative will need to order a copy of the book, but here’s a snippet of advice from Giery’s chapter: “New entrepreneurs should double down on the value of focus vs. syndication and prioritizing expertise. It’s about giving each endeavor great attention and declining opportunities that do not align with your core focus. This process has yielded many of my greatest successes.”

Strategos Group has offices in Tampa, Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Miami, as well as Idaho, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C. In addition to representing education interests, it offers counsel and advocacy services in the health care and technology industries.