June 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints 4 to Valencia College District Board in Orlando
Four people appointed to Valencia College board of trustees

Drew DixonJune 20, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Senate Republican leadership backs ‘proven leader’ Blaise Ingoglia

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Communications workers endorse David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

FederalHeadlines

Supreme Court upholds a tax on foreign income over a business-backed challenge

Valencia College
The appointments are still pending confirmation from the Senate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed three people as new members of the Valencia College District Board of Trustees, while another appointee will be returning to the Board.

Those tapped to join the Board are Blair Bradley, Shawn Hindle, Belinda Kirkegard.

DeSantis also reappointed John Davis. Davis is the Florida Lottery Secretary and is a member of the Florida Commission on Community Service.

He’s also steeped in Orlando area civic involvement. Davis was the Vice President of the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce as well as President of the African American Chamber of Commerce. He was also External Affairs Director of Department Children and Families.

Bradley is a former analyst for North American Reserve Corp. She’s also volunteer tutor for local Parent Teacher Association involvement and is active in Rice University alumni activities, including her role as an alumni interviewer for the Rice Alumni Volunteer Association.

Hindle is the President of the Hanson, Walter & Associates Inc. civil engineering firm in Kissimmee. He’s also a current member of the Osceola County Planning Commission and a member of the CareerSource Central Florida Board of Directors.

Kirkegard is President of the National Entrepreneur Center. She’s a former member of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and Central Florida Corridor Task Force.

DeSantis announced the Board appointments for the public college in Orlando this week. The appointments are still pending confirmation from the Senate.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSupreme Court upholds a tax on foreign income over a business-backed challenge

nextCommunications workers endorse David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories