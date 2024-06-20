Gov. DeSantis appoints 4 to Valencia College District Board in Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed three people as new members of the Valencia College District Board of Trustees, while another appointee will be returning to the Board.

Those tapped to join the Board are Blair Bradley, Shawn Hindle, Belinda Kirkegard.

DeSantis also reappointed John Davis. Davis is the Florida Lottery Secretary and is a member of the Florida Commission on Community Service.

He’s also steeped in Orlando area civic involvement. Davis was the Vice President of the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce as well as President of the African American Chamber of Commerce. He was also External Affairs Director of Department Children and Families.

Bradley is a former analyst for North American Reserve Corp. She’s also volunteer tutor for local Parent Teacher Association involvement and is active in Rice University alumni activities, including her role as an alumni interviewer for the Rice Alumni Volunteer Association.

Hindle is the President of the Hanson, Walter & Associates Inc. civil engineering firm in Kissimmee. He’s also a current member of the Osceola County Planning Commission and a member of the CareerSource Central Florida Board of Directors.

Kirkegard is President of the National Entrepreneur Center. She’s a former member of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and Central Florida Corridor Task Force.

DeSantis announced the Board appointments for the public college in Orlando this week. The appointments are still pending confirmation from the Senate.