June 20, 2024
Communications workers endorse David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

Ryan NicolJune 20, 20244min0

david richardson 8.28
'I’ve always taken great pride in standing up for our workers.'

Former Rep. David Richardson is adding support from a chapter of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) in his bid to become Miami-Dade County’s next Tax Collector.

CWA District 3 is endorsing Richardson in the contest. The union is responsible for workers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina and Puerto Rico. The group represents more than 72,000 communications workers in the private and public sectors.

“The members of CWA District 3 are incredibly proud to stand with David Richardson and will work to ensure that he is our Miami-Dade Tax Collector come November,” said Manny Hartman, Florida LPAT Coordinator for CWA District 3.

“David is a dedicated and proven public servant committed to delivering results for everyday people in our community. Known as ‘the Budget Guy,’ David’s strong track record speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to announce this endorsement.”

Richardson is a former member of the Florida House who was one of the first openly gay lawmakers in the Legislature. Richardson also mounted an unsuccessful congressional bid in 2018.

This will be the first time since 1957 voters will choose a Tax Collector at the ballot box. A recent constitutional amendment will require the position — and others, such as Sheriff and Supervisor of Elections — to be elected by residents.

Richardson thanked the members of CWA District 3 for the endorsement in a prepared statement Thursday.

“I’ve always taken great pride in standing up for our workers, because responding to the needs of our community is what being a public servant is all about,” Richardson said. “With your support, our new Tax Collector’s Office will always prioritize reforms that respect the time of our workers and help residents in every corner of Miami-Dade.”

Richardson officially qualified for the contest during the qualifying period last week. Republican candidates Bryan Calvo and Dariel Fernandez also qualified for the contest. Those two will face off in an Aug. 20 Primary for the GOP nomination, with the winner competing against Richardson in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Ryan Nicol

