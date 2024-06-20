Senate Republican leadership backs ‘proven leader’ Blaise Ingoglia

Senate Republican leaders are throwing their support behind Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s re-election, saying he helped lead a “Conservative Revolution” in Florida.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Senate President-designate Ben Albritton are endorsing Ingoglia, as are Sens. Jim Boyd and Jay Trumbull. Boyd and Trumbull are next in line after Albritton to lead the Senate.

The endorsement came through the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (FRSCC), the political committee that serves as a fundraising arm for Senate Republicans. The Senators released a prepared statement about their support, citing Ingoglia’s leadership.

“Blaise Ingoglia has been on the forefront of the Conservative Revolution that’s made Florida the role model for the nation,” the statement read.

“He’s worked hard to ban sanctuary cities, secure our elections, rein in big tech. While extremists demanded more government, Blaise held the line on government overreach. We proudly endorse Blaise Ingoglia for Senate because he is a proven leader willing to stand up for hard working Floridians.”

Ingoglia is known for his conservative influence and is closely tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis. He ranked No. 20 on Florida Politics’ list this year of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians.

Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, was elected two years ago in Senate District 11 and is seeking a second term. He won his first election against a Green Party candidate. This year’s opponent is Democrat Marilyn Holleran of Hudson.

He has a massive financial advantage. Holleran has collected just $3,490. Ingoglia has $108,943 in campaign collections. He also has banked over $2 million combined in his two political action committees, Government Gone Wild and Friends of Blaise Ingoglia.

SD 11 comprises Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties and part of Pasco County.