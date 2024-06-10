David Richardson qualifies for ballot in bid for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

With Florida’s Qualifying Week finally here, former Rep. David Richardson has officially made the ballot as he seeks to be Miami-Dade County’s next Tax Collector.

“I am proud to announce our campaign to become Miami-Dade’s first-elected Tax Collector has officially qualified for the ballot,” Richardson said.

“As Miami-Dade’s next Tax Collector, I vow to enhance customer service by modernizing the office and operations, expanding service hours and locations, all while safeguarding every dollar of our residents’ hard earned tax dollars. I want to thank our incredible campaign team and our passionate supporters for all of their hard work to this point. Together, we will win!”

Richardson. recently served on the Miami Beach City Commission. The Democrat announced his bid for Tax Collector in May 2023.

Miami-Dade County records show Richardson paid the $13,149 qualifying fee on June 6. Republican candidates Bryan Calvo and Dariel Fernandez are also running for the post, though neither have officially qualified as of this post. The qualifying deadline is Friday.

Richardson is a former member of the Florida House who was one of the first openly gay lawmakers in the Legislature. Richardson also mounted an unsuccessful congressional bid in 2018.

This will be the first time since 1957 voters will choose a Tax Collector at the ballot box. A recent constitutional amendment will require the position — and others, such as Sheriff and Supervisor of Elections — to be elected by residents.