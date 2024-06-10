‘Fired up’: Annette Taddeo qualifies for Miami-Dade Clerk contest

Former state Sen. Annette Taddeo will be on the November ballot, this time as a candidate for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller.

Taddeo’s campaign announced that she has qualified for the 2024 election. County records show she paid a qualifying fee of $13,149 on June 4.

So far, neither of the Republican candidates for Clerk — appointed clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin and Rubin Young, who is also running for Congress — have qualified.

They have until June 14 at noon to do so.

Taddeo said in a statement that she is “so proud of the incredible work (her) team has accomplished so far” in attracting funding, endorsements and getting her on the ballot.

“I am running for Clerk and Comptroller out of deep love for our community and commitment to serve our residents and families,” she said. “The election is around the corner and our team is fired up to continue organizing, connecting with voters, and fighting for victory this November!”

A former Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, Taddeo made history in a 2017 Special Election as the first Latina Democrat to win a seat in the Florida Senate. She won a full term in 2018 with 51% of the vote.

She forwent seeking a second four-year Senate term in 2022 to instead run for Congress. She won the Democratic Primary that year, but lost to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in the General Election.

In February, she filed to run for Clerk — a post that Democrat Harvey Ruvin held for three decades until his death on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.