June 25, 2024
Personnel note: Lucas Parsons joins Carlton Fields

Drew Wilson

Parsons brings more than a decade of government relations experience to the firm.

Lucas Parsons has joined Carlton Fields’ Government Law and Consulting Practice as a government consultant in the firm’s Tallahassee office.

Parsons brings nearly a decade of government relations experience to Carlton Fields, a national law firm with a footprint in several key Sunshine State metros.

“Carlton Fields is one of the most recognizable and respected names in Tallahassee,” Parsons said. “I’ve always had a passion for government and working toward meaningful and impactful solutions to the issues that impact everyday life across Florida.”

Before taking on this new role, Parsons worked as senior attorney for the Florida Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy, where he focused on policy analysis and its impact on the construction and development industries. He previously served under the Select Committee on Resiliency, working to find solutions to fortify the state against future hurricanes.

Parsons represents a wide variety of clients at the state and local levels and helps clients in all industries navigate the legislative process. His experience in the legislative process spans bill drafting, monitoring policy and agency rules and legislative committee operations. His public sector positions also helped him build strong relationships and rapport with top policymakers in the Legislature.

“Lucas has valuable experience navigating the state Capitol and working closely with industry and business leaders to develop commonsense policy,” said William Sklar, Chair of Carlton Fields’ Government Law and Consulting Practice and Managing Shareholder of the firm’s Tallahassee office.

“His understanding of the legislative and regulatory environments unique to Florida will be a valuable resource to our clients and position him to advocate on their behalf effectively.”

 Parsons is a double alumnus of Florida State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in political science in 2012 and a law degree in 2015.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories