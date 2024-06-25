Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.25.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking late Monday — “FDLE confirms investigation involving Orlando-area Rep. Carolina Amesty” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has an active investigation involving state Rep. Amesty and her family’s nonprofit school, Central Christian University, the agency confirmed Monday. Agency representative Jensen Rayburn declined to provide further detail about the probe, which follows an Orlando Sentinel probe into Amesty’s background, credentials and conduct in her former role as an administrator at her family’s small school on North Hiawassee Road in Orange County. Amesty, 29, has repeatedly declined to be interviewed by Sentinel reporters. Brett Doster, a spokesperson for Amesty, wrote in an email on Monday that the allegation she notarized a document that a former employee of her family’s K-12 school didn’t sign was “patently absurd.”

___

Breaking overnight — “Champions! Panthers capture team’s first Stanley Cup with Game 7 win over Oilers” via Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

___

National education management consultancy Strategos Group announced the rollout of a new Advocacy Management Practice led by firm partner and former state Rep. Vance Aloupis.

Strategos said the practice officially launched today to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving education landscape by offering “a tailored, data-driven advocacy campaign to navigate the evolving state policies to ensure companies thrive.”

“In today’s dynamic policy environment, education companies face unique challenges in managing the state-specific policies that impact the students they serve,” Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said. “The launch of our National Advocacy Management practice embodies our commitment to providing innovative solutions and unmistakable client value that empowers companies to achieve their goals, which benefits students.”

Strategos’ NAM practice is debuting about a year after Aloupis joined the firm as a Partner. Aloupis’ background closely meshes with Strategos’ focus on the education sector.

During his final term in the House, Aloupis chaired the chamber’s Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee. Outside of the Legislature, the University of Miami law grad worked as an attorney in private practice and later as the CEO of the Children’s Movement of Florida, a well-respected nonprofit focused on improving early learning opportunities and outcomes for Florida children.

Aloupis doubled down on Strategos’ vision for a practice “tailored” to its clientele.

“Our National Advocacy Management practice represents a paradigm shift in education policy advocacy,” Aloupis said. “This is not a referral network. This is a comprehensive, personal approach that empowers our clients to cut through the noise and achieve meaningful results in an increasingly competitive market.”

___

Lucas Parsons has joined Carlton Fields’ Government Law and Consulting Practice as a government consultant in the firm’s Tallahassee office.

Parsons brings nearly a decade of government relations experience to the firm, a national law firm with a footprint in several key Sunshine State metros.

“Carlton Fields is one of the most recognizable and respected names in Tallahassee,” Parsons said. “I’ve always had a passion for government and working toward meaningful and impactful solutions to the issues that impact everyday life across Florida.”

Before taking on this new role, Parsons worked as senior attorney for the Florida Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy, focusing on policy analysis and its impact on the construction and development industries. He previously served under the Select Committee on Resiliency, working to find solutions to fortify the state against future hurricanes.

He has also represented various clients at the state and local levels and helps clients in all industries navigate the legislative process.

“Lucas has valuable experience navigating the state Capitol and working closely with industry and business leaders to develop common-sense policy,” said William Sklar, Chair of Carlton Fields’ Government Law and Consulting Practice and Managing Shareholder of the firm’s Tallahassee office. “His understanding of the legislative and regulatory environments unique to Florida will be a valuable resource to our clients and position him to advocate on their behalf effectively.”

Parsons is a double alum of Florida State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in political science in 2012 and a law degree in 2015.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida is not a battleground state, Joe Biden campaign boss says” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — When President Biden came to Tampa in April, he said something bold.

“I think Florida’s in play, nationally,” Biden told a room full of supporters at Tampa’s Hillsborough Community College. The room erupted in applause.

Three months later, the President’s campaign doesn’t sound as optimistic about the Sunshine State. In an interview published Sunday in the outlet Puck News, Biden Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon was asked whether Florida is a battleground state.

She responded: “No.”

The remark came during a discussion about the states deciding the election in November. To Dillon, those states are Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia.

Republicans have long derided Democrats’ chances of turning Florida blue in November. Most recent polls show Trump leading by at least five points in the state. Republicans have opened up a voter registration gap on Democrats that’s inching toward seven figures. Earlier this year, Ron DeSantis laughed when asked if Biden could win the state.

When asked about the comment, the Biden-Harris campaign noted that it continues to invest in Florida.

“Florida is in play for President Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot,” said Dan Kanninen, the campaign’s battleground states director in a statement. “Trump and his out-of-touch loyalists are taking the state for granted while their extreme agenda continues to increase costs and rip away Floridians’ freedoms.”

When asked about O’Malley Dillon’s comments, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said her party is working hard to win Florida back from Republicans.

“GOP and Donald Trump camp celebrate as top Biden aide says Florida isn’t in play for Democrats” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida Democrats have pushed the narrative that despite a Republican registration edge that is well over 900,000 voters, the state is in play for Biden’s re-election. However, a key player in Biden’s own campaign is rebuking that read in fresh comments. O’Malley Dillon pointedly refused to name Florida among the states where the President thinks he can compete during an interview with Puck News. “No,” she said when asked directly by John Heilemann as he listed off states, wondering whether the campaign was treating them as battlegrounds.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Trump’s flip-flops on Biden’s debate skills” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — According to Trump and his surrogates, Biden is suddenly an accomplished debater who “destroyed” Paul Ryan in that 2012 debate — and whose State of the Union signaled an ability to rise to the occasion when the bright lights are upon him. It’s normal for politicians and their campaigns to raise expectations for their opponents ahead of a debate. However, Trump’s reversals have been as breathtaking and rapid as they have been transparent.

“Inside Biden’s Camp David debate prep” via Katie Rogers of The New York Times — At Camp David, a movie theater and an airplane hangar have been outfitted with lights and production equipment to create a mock debate stage. At least 16 current and former aides, summoned from Washington and Wilmington, whiz back and forth on golf carts to join Biden in strategy sessions. Biden is entering his fifth day of preparations at the presidential retreat in the woods of northern Maryland. Camp David has become the epicenter for an administration and campaign effort to help Biden shake off the rust that often comes with being an incumbent on the defense and combat widespread voter concerns that he is too old to be an effective President. Both candidates are out of practice as debaters. And Biden’s top advisers, including Ron Klain, who is managing the debate preparations, are aware of the missteps incumbents have made in the past. In 2012, President Barack Obama flailed in his first re-election debate and had to quickly reorient for the second one.

“These three Republicans are Trump’s most likely VP picks” via Brett Samuels of The Hill — The intrigue around Trump’s running mate selection process has been a favorite parlor game in Washington amid a Primary season that was devoid of drama as Trump dominated from the start of the race. Trump has teased out the selection process for months, dropping hints about who is on his shortlist and when he might make the selection public. Trump has suggested announcing his running mate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month. Still, strategists and those in Trump’s orbit said the timing remains fluid and he could reveal his pick in early July before the GOP gathering.

“Trump’s VP odds: Where does Vegas rank Marco Rubio and DeSantis?” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — With the Vice President sweepstakes for Trump’s 2024 Election bid in full gear, gamblers are placing their bets on who his choice may be. Trump told reporters on Saturday that he had already decided on his running mate. He said the individual will likely be at the debate against Biden on Thursday, June 27 in Atlanta. Many names have been thrown around including Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Florida’s own Sen. Rubio.

“Trump is on a fundraising blitz. But there are other warning signs for Republicans.” via Adam Wren of POLITICO — For Republicans who spent much of the year crowing about Biden’s weaknesses, Trump’s massive fundraising haul looked like an affirmation, with Trump erasing Biden’s long-standing cash advantage. But outside of the money race, a series of other developments in recent days have left even Republicans with the impression that November may not be quite as good for the GOP as it once seemed. First came the GOP’s underperformance in a special House race in a deep-red swath of Ohio that included a swing county. Then, after Republicans over the weekend nominated a far-right candidate for Lieutenant Governor in Indiana, a top national GOP lawyer predicted a “serious” threat to the top of the ticket even in the heart of MAGA country.

“Abortion debate shifts as election nears: ‘Now it’s about pregnancy’” via Kate Zernike of The New York Times — In the decades that Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, abortion rights groups tried to shore up support for it by declaring “Abortion Is Health Care.” Only now, two years after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and just six months before the presidential election, has the slogan taken on the force of reality. The public conversation about abortion has grown into one about the complexities of pregnancy and reproduction as the consequences of bans have played out in the news. The question is no longer just whether you can get an abortion, but also, Can you get one if pregnancy complications put you in septic shock? Can you find an obstetrician when so many are leaving states with bans? If you miscarry, will the hospital send you home to bleed? Can you and your partner do in vitro fertilization?

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

Rick Scott drops second ad vowing to protect IVF — U.S. Sen. Scott’s re-election campaign is rolling out another ad assuring voters that the first-term Republican will fight to protect in vitro fertilization if they send him back to Washington. Titled “Grandpa,” the ad features footage of Scott and his wife, Ann, spending time with their grandchildren before the incumbent details his support for IVF. “Sometimes families need help. Millions of babies have come into this world through IVF,” he says. “ … in fact, our youngest daughter is receiving IVF treatments right now, hoping to expand her family. She and I both agree that IVF must be protected, for our family and for every family.” The new spot is the second to release as part of a seven-figure ad buy on Scott’s support for IVF — Democrats have questioned the sincerity of his support in recent weeks after he voted in line with his Senate GOP colleagues to block legislation protecting IVF and contraception.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Democrat secures key Primary endorsement in race for Scott’s seat” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Other than former congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Democrats running for U.S. Senate against Scott have been relatively low-key in a race to be determined in less than two months. One of Mucarsel-Powell’s opponents, though, hopes that will change with his announcement of a key endorsement. Stanley Campbell, a Palm City business owner, has landed the state AFL-CIO’s endorsement. Rich Templin, director of politics and public policy at the AFL-CIO Florida, said the endorsement required a two-thirds vote by members at an endorsement conference over the weekend.

“Democrats drag Scott on second anniversary of Dobbs decision” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida Democrats will be the first to tell you that reproductive rights are on the November ballot, and they say that doesn’t just apply to the constitutional amendment in play. For potential Democratic Senate nominee Mucarsel-Powell, her challenge to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Scott illustrates what’s at stake when it comes to abortion rights in the Sunshine State and beyond. “Extremist Republicans like Rick Scott have made it clear they won’t stop at overturning Roe v. Wade — they’ll attack access to contraception and IVF, too,” Mucarsel-Powell said. She issued a statement coinciding with the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that reverted abortion law to the states and reversed court precedent established in 1973’s Roe v. Wade.

“Abortion rights activists highlight Florida fight on anniversary of Roe v. Wade falling” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — On the two-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Florida abortion rights activists are spotlighting their push to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution this November. “It’s still hard to believe that across the United States, we have regressed when it comes to women’s rights and reproductive freedom,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani. “As difficult as this reality is, we are fighting back.” The Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision reversed the landmark case on abortion that stood for nearly 50 years. Since then, the Republican-controlled Legislature banned abortion after 15 weeks, then enacted a six-week ban that took effect in May. The six-week ban includes exceptions, such as in cases of rape, incest and human trafficking, until 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Nikki Fried says abortion makes health care an issue at the polls” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — On the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Florida Democratic Party Chair Fried is confident that this will be the year that health care will be a driving factor in the state’s elections. “We’ve seen all across the country, not just women, but our allies and people that are frustrated that politicians are making the ultimate decision about a health care decision that is so intimate and so private that should be kept within their own personal family circles and that with the doctor,” Fried said. Shortly after the Dobbs decision in 2022, Fried herself tried to use access to abortion as a talking point in her Democratic Primary campaign against Charlie Crist. But Crist easily defeated Fried for the gubernatorial nomination before he was trounced by DeSantis that November.

“Losing wager? Petition collector in gambling amendment drive charged for signing up dead people” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is highlighting the May arrest of a Miami man for submitting fraudulent petition signatures — including those of 13 dead people — as they seek the arrest of his relative on similar charges. Henos Joseph, 34, was charged last month with 13 counts of criminal use of a deceased person’s personal identification. The FDLE says he was arrested May 13 in Broward County after an investigation led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit (ECU) working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS) and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office. The Florida Voters in Charge political committee sponsored Joseph to work as a petition circulator in 2021. He was collecting signatures for a petition drive that would have put a question about expanding gambling on the 2022 ballot. “Upon closer examination of these … (petitions), your Affiant noted that each form included the deceased individual’s signature and … Joseph’s signature verifying that each petition was ‘signed in my presence’ under penalty of perjury,” the affidavit says.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Andrew Gutmann releases new anti-woke ad as he chases GOP nomination in CD 22” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Republican candidate Andrew Gutmann is out with a new ad as he campaigns for the party’s nomination in the race for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District. Gutmann is running for the chance to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel. The TV ad spotlights a series of culture war issues Gutmann wants to draw attention to, with some conservative fiscal policy thrown in as well. “During COVID, we parents saw it firsthand: schools indoctrinating our kids, teaching that America is evil, a racist oppressor; that open borders, socialism and defunding the police will achieve global justice,” Gutmann says in the ad. “The time is now to reclaim our classrooms, secure the border, stop inflation and wasteful government spending and keep this nation strong.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“GOP support continues to find Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson in HD 13” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Former City Council member Priestly Jackson may be running as a Democrat in Jacksonville’s HD 13, but with Republican support. Priestly Jackson, who told Florida Politics that she wanted an open Primary against incumbent Rep. Angie Nixon and who is trying to get a write-in kicked off the ballot to make that happen, secured both of her $1,000 donations from Republicans during the two weeks between June 1 and June 14. City Council member Matt Carlucci and Ballard Partners’ Jordan Elsbury both ponied up, giving her all the money she raised during that two-week period. In previous fundraising reports, Priestly Jackson got money from the Friends of Rory Diamond political committee and former GOP Council member Randle Poitevent Defoor.

“Cops, former city leaders back Torrie Jasuwan as she seeks to oust Deborah Figgs-Sanders” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Jasuwan, a self-described “mompreneur” running for St. Petersburg City Council in District 5, has landed three new endorsements that should resonate with the district’s more conservative or right-of-center voters. The Suncoast Police Benevolent Association, former Mayor Rick Baker, former City Council member and once-mayoral candidate Robert Blackmon all support the community advocate. “Torrie Jasuwan is passionate about the sacrifices made by police officers, their spouses and their children,” Suncoast PBA President Jonathan Vasquez said. “We are impressed by her commitment to service, including her over 12 years of work on the St. Petersburg Pearson-Patterson Police Officer of the Year Awards Committee, and her advocacy to make essential items like diapers available to families in need.”

“State attorney candidate’s ‘Fighter’ nickname barred from ballot” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orlando lawyer running for state attorney who built his legal brand as “Fighter Law” is now fighting to keep that nickname on the ballot. Thomas Feiter, a Republican, wanted voters to see Thomas Feiter (“Fighter”) in the Aug. 20 Primary, but the Florida Department of State denied his request. Feiter said he’s included “Fighter” with his name since college because people frequently mispronounced his last name. His downtown law firm is called “Fighter Law.” “That’s how people recognize me,” he said. “That’s how I have been campaigning. Now they want to pull the rug out from my feet.” Feiter received a letter last week from state election officials that the nickname violated Florida statutes, and he would be placed on the ballot as simply “Thomas Feiter.” The letter did not specify why the nickname was not in compliance.

“Pinellas GOP head predicts another red wave, and voter registration trends are on his side” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — It’s been a banner year so far for the Pinellas County GOP, but the biggest contests are yet to play out. The Nov. 5 General Election may well be the final indicator of whether Pinellas County indeed shifted from purple to red. The local party’s leader, Adam Ross, predicts it will again be a GOP sweep and sees the trends of the last several years continuing through the 2024 ballot and beyond. As of May, Republicans have a more than 33,000 voter registration advantage in the county, with nearly 236,000 voters compared to less than 203,000 Democrats. The party hasn’t always been so dominant in Pinellas County. Still, the trend has been going the way of the GOP since at least 2016 in Pinellas County, with both major parties being statistically tied in voter registration that year.

— STATEWIDE —

“Bubble burst: Ron DeSantis signs measure banning intentionally releasing balloons” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has approved legislation cracking down on intentionally releasing balloons, labeling the act littering. The measure (HB 321) reclassifies the intentional release of balloons as noncriminal littering, which carries a $150 per violation fine. The legislation deletes a section of Florida Statutes allowing the intentional release of nine helium-filled balloons per day. It also nixes allowances for so-called “biodegradable” and “photodegradable” balloons that still present environmental dangers. Children 6 and younger are exempt. Hot air balloons recovered after launch are also excused.

“DeSantis OKs adding definition of antisemitism to law” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After receiving unanimous support in a typically divided Legislature, a measure defining antisemitism in state law has earned the Governor’s signature. DeSantis approved legislation (HB 187) providing that Florida defines antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews,” and rhetorical and manifestations of such hatred “directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals, their property, community institutions and religious facilities.” The measure includes 11 examples of antisemitism that line up with its definition. They include “dehumanizing” stereotypes that Jews control industries and government, “demonizing” symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism such as blood libel, Holocaust denial, and double standards when criticizing Israel, the only Jewish-majority country.

“DeSantis approves language allowing recurring funding for private Jewish school security” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed a measure allowing lawmakers to make security funding for private Jewish day schools a recurring part of the state budget. The legislation (HB 1109) will direct the Florida Department of Education to establish a regular funding model for guards, cameras, fencing, impact windows, perimeter lighting and related security costs at Jewish schools. On its own, the bill establishes no monetary commitment. Sarasota Republican Joe Gruters, the measure’s sponsor in the Senate, noted this past Session that there has been a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7 attack on Western Israel by Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

“DeSantis gives state workers 4-day Independence Day holiday” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida’s state employees can enjoy a long Independence Day weekend. DeSantis announced state offices will be closed on July 5, in addition to the standard July Fourth holiday. “I am proud to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said. “Following another historic Legislative Session that delivered tax breaks and record investments for Floridians — all while reducing spending — I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America.” July 4 this year falls on a Thursday. With the extra day off, that effectively gives most state employees a four-day weekend. State offices will remain closed during regular hours on both Thursday and Friday. That grants additional time off to an estimated 100,000 state employees.

“Like to drive in the left lane? DeSantis vetoes Florida bill that would have fined drivers” via Cheryl McCloud of USA Today Network — If you like to drive in the left lane all the time, you can now rest easy because you can stay there — much to the annoyance of many other drivers sharing the road. DeSantis vetoed HB 317. The bill, if passed, would have meant a fine for anyone using the far-left lane on roads with speed limits of 65 mph or more for anything besides passing other vehicles, with some exceptions.





— D.C. MATTERS —

“Social Security to drop obsolete jobs used to deny disability benefits” via Lisa Rein of The Washington Post — For decades, the Social Security Administration has denied thousands of people disability benefits by claiming they could find jobs that have all but vanished from the U.S. economy — such occupations as nut sorter, pneumatic tube operator and microfilm processor. On Monday, the agency will eliminate all but a handful of those unskilled jobs from a long-outdated database used to decide who gets benefits and who is denied, ending a practice that advocates have long decried as unfair and inaccurate. Commissioner Martin O’Malley’s decision to jettison federal labor market data, some of which was last updated 47 years ago, follows a Washington Post investigation in December 2022 that revealed how the antiquated list of jobs was blocking many claimants who could not work from receiving vital monthly disability checks.

“Supreme Court will take up state bans on gender-affirming care for minors” via The Associated Press — The Supreme Court on Monday jumped into the fight over transgender rights, agreeing to hear an appeal from the Biden administration seeking to block state bans on gender-affirming care. The Justices’ action comes as Republican-led states have enacted a variety of restrictions on health care for transgender people, school sports participation, bathroom usage and drag shows. The administration and Democratic-led states have extended protections for transgender people, including a new federal regulation that seeks to protect transgender students. The case before the high court involves a law in Tennessee that restricts puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors. The federal appeals court in Cincinnati allowed laws in Tennessee and Kentucky to take effect after lower courts had blocked them.

“Matt Gaetz is furious CNN wouldn’t let Trump spokeswoman lie on air” via Edith Olmsted of The New Republic — Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt got dissed and dismissed during an interview on CNN Monday. The former President’s allies are up in arms. Leavitt was speaking with CNN’s Kasie Hunt when she began criticizing the network, which will host the first Biden-Trump presidential debate on Thursday, June 27. Leavitt praised her boss for “knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years.” Hunt recoiled as her interviewee casually called CNN’s coverage “biased.”

“Anna Paulina Luna to force vote on obscure maneuver forcing sergeant-at-arms to detain Merrick Garland” via Emily Brooks and Rebecca Beitsch of The Hill — Rep. Luna will move within days to force a vote on having the House sergeant-at-arms forcibly bring Attorney General Garland before the House by holding him in “inherent contempt” over his refusal to turn over audio of Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur. Luna sent a letter to her colleagues on Monday saying she would call up her inherent contempt resolution “in the next few days.” When she raises the question of privilege, leaders must schedule action on the resolution within two legislative days.

“Gus Bilirakis co-sponsors new bills to eliminate burn pits and help vets” via WFTS — Veterans groups say exposure to the toxic fumes has left thousands of men and women with chronic health issues, including breathing problems and cancer. It’s also blamed for many deaths. Congressman Bilirakis is Vice Chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, and he’s one of the sponsors of two bills aimed at dealing with the lasting effects of burn pits. One of the bills would be eliminating burn pits completely and looking for alternatives. The other is to redesign a registry to track veterans exposed to burn pits. The Department of Veterans Affairs says the fumes aren’t definitively linked to long-term effects, making it difficult for many vets to get health care.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“A candidate’s bounced check means another Miami-Dade Commissioner gets four more years” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A Miami-Dade County Commissioner was automatically re-elected to a second four-year term on Monday after his challenger’s check to qualify for the race bounced, according to the Elections Department. René Garcia, who represents parts of Hialeah and surrounding areas as the District 13 Commissioner, was declared “unopposed” in the Aug. 20 election after challenger Ian Anthony Medina did not replace a bounced $360 filing check he delivered hours before the noon qualifying deadline on June 11. After the check was returned for insufficient funds, an elections administrator wrote Medina on Thursday to say that state rules would give him until Monday at 3 p.m. for the first-time county candidate to deliver a cashier’s check for the proper amount.

—“How the Surfside condo collapse has reshaped South Florida, three years later” via CBS Miami

“The president of Florida Memorial University, South Florida’s only HBCU, steps down” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — After five years leading the only Historically Black College or University in South Florida, Jaffus Hardrick, the president of Florida Memorial University, stepped down from his post because of an unspecified health reason. The private university’s Board of Trustees broke the news in an email sent to students, faculty and staff that Hardrick, 62, resigned. They named a former Board Chair, William C. McCormick, as the interim president of the Miami Gardens university. “I am grateful to leadership, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the community for the success of our great university, and it’s with a heavy heart that I must end my tenure as president due to a health reason,” Hardrick said in the correspondence.

“New on-demand shuttle service, ‘BocaConnect,’ launches in Boca Raton” via Jasmine Fernández of the Palm Beach Post — A new way to get around Boca Raton is here. It’s called BocaConnect, and it’s an on-demand shuttle service. It will offer free, eco-friendly rides for a small fee in the city’s downtown area and outside. “BocaConnect is a vital step toward enhancing our city’s transportation infrastructure,” Mayor Scott Singer said. “It not only offers convenience and connectivity but also supports our sustainability goals by reducing traffic congestion and lowering emissions.” The shuttle seats six people, including the driver, and will run for 12 months as a pilot program. The city staff will then review the data collected during the one-year period to determine future service locations.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“The Osceola-Orange State Attorney accused his predecessor of ethical violations. A judge said it’s just ‘policy differences’” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — In a setback for State Attorney Andrew Bain, an Orange County Judge is refusing to release secret legal documents Bain claimed would demonstrate ethical violations by his predecessor and political opponent, Monique Worrell. The ruling from Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu said Bain’s Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office failed to offer sufficient evidence challenging “the honesty, trustworthiness or fitness” of Worrell’s prosecutors in a high-profile officer shooting case they brought to a grand jury in 2022. Bain had dropped the grand jury’s indictment of the Orange County deputy in March, saying Worrell’s prosecutors made arguments to the grand jury they had reason to believe were false. But Chiu sidestepped the ethics charges, saying Bain’s beef with Worrell came down to “policy differences.”

“Some surprises result from Republican straw poll at event that had record attendance” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — A record turnout and some straw poll surprises highlighted the Brevard Republican Party’s 2024 Straw Poll and Family BBQ Picnic. Brevard Republican Executive Committee Chair Rick Lacey said more than 1,200 people attended the event, held at the Melbourne Auditorium, and about 750 of them participated in the straw poll. The straw poll, of course, isn’t a scientific poll, and the participants are just a small fraction of the more than 192,000 registered Republican voters in Brevard County. However, many people who voted in the straw poll are also likely voters in the Aug. 20 Primary.

“Cocoa envisions overhaul of US1 and SR520 corridor in coming years to improve walkability and aesthetics” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Cocoa is looking to overhaul what some see as the center of the city: The intersection of U.S. 1 and State Road 520. Right now, the intersection does not reflect what some want for the city’s future. Cocoa City Council member Alex Goins, who represents District 1 including that central corridor, is among those who think the city needs to be poised to guide change. “That intersection is seen as the center of the city in many ways, but it’s not really inviting,” said City Council member Alex Goins, whose district includes the area. “It’s not what it should look like.” The upgrades Goins visualizes will require zoning and land-use changes for the properties around the intersection.

“Central Florida middle school teacher quits job to compete in Paris Olympics” via Billie Brightman of WESH — Donavon Banks resigned from Windy Hill Middle School last month with dreams of competing in the Olympics. On Sunday, Banks placed in the top three at the Olympic trials and will head to Paris to compete in javelin. “All of the children loved him and all of us, staff included, were inspired by his work ethic,” said Principal Kelly Cousineau. “He trained every day after school. He would tell all of us, ‘I am going to the Olympics.’ It was never ‘I hope to go’ or ‘I might go.’”

“Universal Orlando’s DreamWorks Land wants to ‘maximize fun’ this Summer” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Being a theme park fan hits differently as a parent of little children. The miniature train in Epcot feels like an E-ticket attraction. Visitors can appreciate just walking by Fast & Furious: Supercharged. “Look, cars! Cars!” Parents will certainly appreciate Universal Studios Florida’s new kid-friendly zone that officially opened this month. DreamWorks Land is whimsical and sweet in the same vein as Disney World’s Toy Story Land or SeaWorld’s Sesame Street Land that parents and kids alike can enjoy. “While DreamWorks Land was initially created for families with young kids, I’ve seen folks of all ages in the land having a great time,” said Dean Orion, Creative Director for Universal Creative.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Treasure Island selects new City Manager” via Devonta Davis of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — After an extensive search that began with 61 candidates, Treasure Island has chosen Charles “Chuck” Anderson as its new City Manager. Anderson takes over for Amy Davis, who left the position in February and started a new role as assistant to Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton. The selection process, which was facilitated by Strategic Government Resources, involved narrowing the field to 12 semifinalists, then five and finally four after one candidate withdrew.

“Hillsborough state attorney’s office expands gun violence unit amid recent shootings” via Lesley Cosme Torres of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez announced Monday that her office is expanding its gun violence unit amid a rise of gun-related crimes in the Tampa Bay area. According to Lopez, the expansion will allow prosecutors to work more collaboratively with law enforcement. Prosecutors in the unit respond to gun-related incidents alongside police to understand each case from the very beginning.

“Hillsborough County asks for alternative land swap proposals for Ybor City sheriff’s office site” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners took the initial steps on June 20 to advance a proposed land swap between the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Ybor City developer Darryl Shaw. Commissioners voted unanimously to solicit alternative proposals for the current HCSO site in Ybor City that Shaw wants to acquire. The solicitation — which will last for 30 days — is standard practice under Florida law and will allow the county to see if other proposals can beat Shaw’s. The proposed trade would give HCSO a 140,000-square-foot office building on 25 acres in unincorporated Hillsborough County in exchange for its 8-plus-acre property on 2008 E. Eighth Ave. in Ybor City. Grow Financial Federal Credit Union currently occupies the office building before it moves to Shaw’s Gasworx mixed-use development.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Takeaways from Tallahassee City Commission’s final budget workshop: tax, raises, more” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — There’s good news for Tallahassee residents, as of the City Commission’s final budget workshop: Your city property tax rate isn’t going up. However, the city is still expected to pull in millions more with rising property values, which means it is still considered a tax increase under state law. That was the highlight from last week’s meeting, in which Commissioners also learned that the city’s 2025 budget would be balanced with no deficits and that they could create a “storm response and debris removal” fund similar to one at the county. Now, Commissioners will hold two public hearings on the proposed $1 billion spending plan before taking a final vote on it in September.

“FSU Trustees Chair Peter Collins weighs in on ACC lawsuit, conference budget gap” via Liam Rooney of the Tallahassee Democrat — In a Tuesday Capital Tiger Bay Club monthly meeting, Florida State Board of Trustee Chair Collins weighed in on the ongoing FSU versus ACC litigation. During the Tucker Civic Center forum, Collins spoke about the school’s growing frustrations with the ACC’s revenue-sharing plan and how the now infamous Dec. 3 playoff snub accelerated FSU’s decision to sue the conference. While the “snub” played its part, Collins said FSU’s complaints with the ACC were discussed far before the College Football Playoffs selection show. He cited frustrations with revenue and the Seminoles’ desire to “get paid what it’s worth,” a leading factor in its disgruntled feelings toward the conference.

“More tax woes emerge for Corrine Brown” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A former member of Congress from Jacksonville continues to struggle with debt to the federal government that paid her salary for decades. Brown is delinquent on her 2022 taxes, per records from the IRS. The $13,747 owed is just the latest delinquent payment from Brown, whose tax troubles have become a matter of public record since her legal battles related to a former charitable organization she once ran. Brown, who represented the Jacksonville region from 1993 through 2016, pleaded guilty in 2022 to one count of tax fraud in her felony case that rocked Northeast Florida political circles years ago. A previous conviction encompassing other counts of tax fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud was overturned by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal.

“Longtime Congressman Robert Sikes honored with museum at NW Florida State Crestview campus.” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Northwest Florida State College recently held a dedication ceremony for the Congressman Robert L.F. Sikes Museum on its Crestview campus. The ceremony, which included representatives of the college and local elected officials, including Rep. Gatez, showcased the rich history on display, which will educate guests on Sikes’ contributions to the community. Sikes served as a Congressman for 38 years in Florida’s First and Third Congressional Districts from 1941 to 1979. His political career was disrupted for two years during World War II, as he enlisted in the military and served as a major in the Army Air Corps. “We celebrated the profound impact of Congressman Sikes, a visionary whose work has been instrumental in shaping Northwest Florida,” NWFSC President Devin Stephenson said in a release. “This museum not only serves as a repository of his remarkable career but also as an education resource that will inspire future generations.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Who is running for Lee County Property Appraiser in the 2024 Primary? What we know” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County’s Primary is just around the corner, and two have put themselves forward for the title of Property Appraiser. Since Hurricane Ian, the Property Appraiser’s Office has been in the news more than usual —— first, when news of the 50% rule came out, a regulation that requires homeowners to spend only up to half the pre-disaster value of their home in repairs unless the entire structure is brought up to current codes and flood plain management. Then, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) initially disparaged the appraisal values out of Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell’s office in February 2023, saying FEMA officials believed the values were over-inflated.

“Marco Island City Council discussing CAT trolley/bus expansion to help with traffic” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Come tourist season, Marco Island might have a circulating trolley and expanded bus service on a trial basis to determine if it helps with traffic issues and parking during tourist season. Marco Island City Council is talking about a pilot program with Collier Area Transit (CAT), which already has a bus service to the city. Council member Rich Blonna authored a white paper and has been working with CAT on costs and routes. He brought the white paper to the City Council at its June 17 meeting and, with its consensus, will present it at the city’s July 22 operating budget workshop to find the $20,000 needed for the pilot.

“FDLE: No crime in local election complaint case” via Elaine Allen-Emrich of the Punta Gorda Sun — State investigators determined that no crime was committed after a resident reported finding a computer and shredded documents in a Dumpster at the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Office. The investigation started last year when Charlotte County resident David Kalin alleged a hard drive with voter information on it and a large bag of shredded paper was given to him by someone in December 2022. Kalin said the person found it in the Dumpster behind the Supervisor’s Office on Taylor Street in downtown Punta Gorda. Kalin contacted Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Leah Valenti, who had been newly appointed then, to ask for an investigation.

“Florida family sues NASA for $80K over damage as space debris falls on home” via Mint — An American family is seeking over $80,000 in damages from NASA after a piece of space debris crashed through their home’s roof in Florida, according to news agency AFP citing a statement from a law firm. The legal trouble highlights the increasing problem of space trash in tandem with increased spatial traffic. NASA’s response is believed to set a precedent for how future claims are handled, Cranfill Sumner said in a statement. On March 8, the space debris weighing merely 700 grams hit Alejandro Otero’s home in Naples. It allegedly made a hole in the roof of the family’s house.

— TOP OPINION —

“No cause for Surfside collapse yet, but condo life in Florida has been transformed” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The Surfside tragedy was a wake-up call for the state of Florida. It exposed major flaws in building code regulations and condo association governance. Since the 2021 collapse, the Florida Legislature has overhauled building inspection laws and empowered condo owners with new rights and protections to prevent such a catastrophic event from happening again.

Perhaps the biggest change was the passage of the new Condominium Safety Bill in 2022.

The legislation strengthened condo association rules by requiring associations to hire structural engineers to inspect buildings every 10 years once they reach 30 years old. Engineer reports must be submitted to both the association and local officials. Reserve funds must also be allocated specifically for structural repairs. These new rules prevent issues from falling through the cracks as they apparently did at Champlain Towers South.

And the bill gave condo owners more authority over Association Boards. Boards can no longer ignore engineer-recommended repairs and owners have the new rights to call emergency meetings to address safety problems. Should Boards still fail to act, owners can now petition courts to order repairs. These provisions empower owners to demand action rather than hope their Boards will properly maintain buildings and protect residents.

Locally, cities and counties across Florida have also revamped building inspection laws.

Surfside passed some of the strictest rules in the state, now requiring structures to be recertified every 40 years and detailed repair plans for aging buildings.

— OPINIONS —

“Overly intrusive financial disclosure is contrary to good local government” via Jamie Cole for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — On June 18, 2024, the Sun-Sentinel printed an editorial entitled “Judge in disclosure case ignores history, reality.” It is more than a little ironic that the Sun-Sentinel editorial board is ignoring history and reality in continuing to defend the country’s most intrusive financial disclosure requirements. The Sun-Sentinel correctly stated that Gov. Reubin Askew spearheaded the Sunshine Amendment, which was approved by the voters of Florida in 1976. But the Sun-Sentinel failed to mention that Askew, who was the greatest proponent of financial disclosure, specifically excluded City Mayors and Commissioners from the class of government officials who would need to make full public disclosure, applying the requirement only to state and constitutional officers. In 1977, the Florida Legislature passed a bill that would have applied the full public disclosure requirement to City Mayors and Commissioners as well, but Askew vetoed it.

“Joe Saunders vs. Moe Saunders? Florida elections are weird” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The story involves Democrat Joe Saunders, who used to represent the UCF area in the Florida House of Representatives. Saunders moved down to South Florida a while back and is now seeking a House seat there, challenging GOP incumbent Fabian Basabe. But it turns out Joe Saunders is also facing an NPA candidate named “Moe Saunders.” “Moe Saunders” didn’t even exist as a candidate name until the last minute. The candidate previously went by the name Maureen Sanders Scott. “Moe Saunders” lives 300 miles from the district where she is running. “Moe Saunders” is Joe Saunders’ aunt — and previously asked the Republican Basabe on Twitter if she could do anything to help his campaign against her nephew.

“Court gives DeSantis a limited go-ahead to sneak around in secret” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — A Florida appeals court sidestepped DeSantis’ preposterous claim to have an “executive privilege” to flout public records and open-meetings laws — but it didn’t go far enough. The ruling leaves the state government in more shadow and less sunshine than before. On balance, the 1st District Court of Appeal handed DeSantis a win. He didn’t get blanket approval and wanted to use executive privilege as an excuse to refuse to share his secrets with citizens. The court’s refusal to rule on the point leaves him free to raise it again whenever he’s sued to make him obey the law. Sooner or later, a higher court may put him in his place. Until then, a court has handed him a free ticket to delay, delay, and delay.

“Eat a mango, support a South Florida farmer” via Krista Erickson of the Miami Herald — June is recognized as National Mango Month. This sweet slice of tropical sunshine thrives in South Florida. In the heart of Miami, you can find a mango tree tucked away in a neighbor’s backyard, growing on a street corner, or standing tall in a park. There’s nothing better than biting into a ripe, homegrown mango in the summertime. When featured in any dessert, they steal the show, bring a tangy flavor to a salad, and can be counted on to brighten up a savory chutney or salsa. Many don’t realize that less than two hours north of bustling Miami lies vast and abundant farmland flourishing with acres upon acres of mangoes, avocados, lychee, and other produce like lettuce, sweet corn, and green beans.

— ALOE —

“Independence Day travel projected to be heaviest in years” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — While fireworks will be bursting in the sky this Fourth of July, there will be plenty of action on the road as well for travelers this holiday weekend. Independence Day will be packed with travelers in what promises to be one of the most jammed holidays on roads and in airports. Officially, the federal holiday falls on Thursday, July 4. But many will choose to take Friday off from work as well, even though it is not federally mandated, prompting what will turn into a four-day weekend for many. However, AAA Motor Club officials predict that the unofficial holiday period will run from Saturday, June 29, through Sunday, July 7.

“Gas prices rise after hitting lowest mark since February” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — After dipping to their lowest levels in four months, Florida gas prices began rising over the past week. The price for an average gallon of gas was $3.35 per gallon as of Sunday, a 10-cent hike over the previous week. The AAA report showed prices rose by as much as 15 cents last week before falling a few cents over the weekend. It’s an unwelcome change that disrupted a 26-day streak of declines in gas prices, which dropped the average cost for a gallon of gas by 33 cents. Prices fell to $3.23 per gallon this past Tuesday, the lowest point Floridians have seen since mid-February. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said fluctuation in future prices will help increase costs here in Florida.

Best wishes to Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz, Sen. Bryan Avila, former Reps. Javier Fernandez and Anika Omphroy; Rebecca Kapusta and Amanda Prater.

___

