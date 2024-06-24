Gov. DeSantis gives state workers 4-day Independence Day holiday

Florida’s state employees can enjoy a long Independence Day weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced state offices will be closed on July 5, in addition to the standard July 4 holiday.

“I am proud to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said. “Following another historic legislative session that delivered tax breaks and record investments for Floridians — all while reducing spending — I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America.”

July 4 this year falls on a Thursday. With the extra day off, that effectively gives most state employees a four-day weekend. State offices will remain closed during regular hours on both Thursday and Friday.

That grants additional time off to an estimated 100,000 state employees.

DeSantis last year also gave an extra day off to state employees.

The “Freedom Month” holiday was part of a tax package signed by DeSantis in May and means a break of sales tax for the month of July on event tickets to museums, sporting events, plays, festivals, fairs and outdoor items.

While that tax holiday stretched over most of Summer in 2023, it only will be in effect for July this year.

Florida state employees normally have nine state holidays guaranteed. In addition to Independence Day, employees get time off for New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving and the day after, and Christmas Day.

Additionally, full-time state employees are entitled to one personal holiday each year, which is awarded on July 1 and must be used by June 30.

DeSantis in prior years has also granted additional time off, in fact granting more extra holidays in Fiscal Year 2023 than any Florida Governor in at least 15 years. That included giving an extra day after Christmas, the Friday before New Year’s Day and the Tuesday after the beginning of the year.