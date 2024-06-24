June 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis gives state workers 4-day Independence Day holiday

Jacob OglesJune 24, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis approves language allowing recurring funding for private Jewish school security

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis OKs adding definition of antisemitism to Florida law

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.24.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Ron-DeSantis-AP23138657826515
About 100,000 workers were just granted July 5 off.

Florida’s state employees can enjoy a long Independence Day weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced state offices will be closed on July 5, in addition to the standard July 4 holiday.

“I am proud to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said. “Following another historic legislative session that delivered tax breaks and record investments for Floridians — all while reducing spending — I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America.”

July 4 this year falls on a Thursday. With the extra day off, that effectively gives most state employees a four-day weekend. State offices will remain closed during regular hours on both Thursday and Friday.

That grants additional time off to an estimated 100,000 state employees.

DeSantis last year also gave an extra day off to state employees.

The “Freedom Month” holiday was part of a tax package signed by DeSantis in May and means a break of sales tax for the month of July on event tickets to museums, sporting events, plays, festivals, fairs and outdoor items.

While that tax holiday stretched over most of Summer in 2023, it only will be in effect for July this year.

Florida state employees normally have nine state holidays guaranteed. In addition to Independence Day, employees get time off for New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving and the day after, and Christmas Day.

Additionally, full-time state employees are entitled to one personal holiday each year, which is awarded on July 1 and must be used by June 30.

DeSantis in prior years has also granted additional time off, in fact granting more extra holidays in Fiscal Year 2023 than any Florida Governor in at least 15 years. That included giving an extra day after Christmas, the Friday before New Year’s Day and the Tuesday after the beginning of the year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis approves language allowing recurring funding for private Jewish school security

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories