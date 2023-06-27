‘Freedom Summer’ means state employees get an extra long holiday weekend

This is “Freedom Summer” in Florida and that means that Independence Day will be a four-day weekend for most state employees, according to an announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office closing state offices on Monday.

The announcement makes no mention of the awkwardness of coming back from the weekend to work on Monday and then taking it off for the July Fourth holiday. Instead, this day of pay without clocking in for most of the state’s 625,000 employees is announced along with what the Governor calls the legislative accomplishments of the last Session.

“I am proud to recognize our state employees for their service to Floridians,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement.

“Following an historic legislative session, where we enshrined medical freedom, secured school choice expansion, and provided the largest tax cut package in Florida history, I hope our hard-working state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Freedom Summer in Florida with their loved ones,” the statement continued.

The “medical freedom,” that was enshrined refers to four measures signed into law. Two of them address issues that arose during the pandemic that prohibit discrimination based on vaccination status and “gain of function” pathogen research, that would make viruses and bacteria more transmissible or virulent.

Other blows for “medical freedom,” passed this Session bolsters a physician’s right to opt out of providing certain health care services based on conscience and exempts from the public records law certain information relating to investigations into violations of laws protecting people from discrimination based on their health care choices.

Florida also became the largest state to provide private-school vouchers to all students, regardless of family income, hence the school-choice expansion cited in the free vacation day announcement.

And, well, those who dumped tea into Boston Harbor to protest the British tax on tea just prior to the events celebrated Tuesday, would appreciate what DeSantis means by “the largest tax cut package in Florida history.”

Even if not everyone was celebrating these new laws, who wouldn’t cheer an extra day off?