Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.28.23

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s “Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit” wrapped yesterday after dozens of speakers shared their views on what Florida should be doing today to build the workforce of tomorrow.

The event offered a holistic view of workforce solutions, with topics ranging from early childhood learning to vocational education and how businesses can lead the way in “upskilling” or “reskilling” workers with untapped potential.

Building a strong talent pipeline is a top priority for most states, and many of them are taking a close look at the so-called “Florida model” to get it done, according to Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson, who noted that representatives from 11 other states were attending the summit and taking notes.

The solutions presented were framed as ways to help grow the state economy into one of the 10 largest in the world — the Chamber’s 2030 Blueprint calls for 80% of Florida’s workforce to have job-ready skills and 60% of working-age residents to have a high-value postsecondary certificate, degree, or training experience by the end of the decade.

Business leaders and policymakers both harped on the need to encourage students who may not be a good fit for a traditional college education to instead seek education that could help them land work in a high-demand trade — Lottery Secretary John Davis was on hand touting a new campaign to raise awareness for trade school scholarships offered through the Bright Futures program.

The event also featured segments on how businesses and higher education institutions can partner up to ensure that students are learning the skills they need for the workplace. Businesses can also play an important role in keeping the state’s best teachers — from pre-K through graduation — keep doing what they do best.

“Groups challenging Ron DeSantis congressional map hail second favorable high court ruling” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the role of state courts in congressional redistricting disputes was praised by advocates battling DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature over Florida’s own congressional boundaries. Justices ruled 6-3 Thursday to reject a legal theory advanced by North Carolina lawmakers that would have given legislatures unchecked authority to enact federal voting rules and create congressional redistricting maps guided by partisan gerrymandering.

“DeSantis holds first New Hampshire town hall as Donald Trump keeps trolling” via Henry J. Gomez and Jonathan Allen of NBC News — By submitting himself to the town hall-style format, DeSantis also found himself pressed on two subjects he ordinarily avoids talking about in great detail: abortion and Trump. The event, with several hundred people crammed inside a banquet hall, ended just as another large crowd gathered at a women’s luncheon 30 miles north in Concord, the state capital, to hear Trump repeatedly roast DeSantis. The same-day appearances in the state stirred resentment among some Trump allies angry with what they saw as a counterprogramming effort by DeSantis. The dueling events also underscored that while DeSantis is still uncomfortable going squarely after Trump, the former President has no such qualms about hammering his one-time ally.

“DeSantis’ pitch to New Hampshire is all about a state 1,000 miles south” via Jenna Russell, Jonathan Swan and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — His relentless focus on Florida was at times well received in a state that will play a key role in deciding who leads the Republican Party in the 2024 Election. His self-confident lecture about his record as Florida’s Governor left the distinct impression that he believes Republican voters need what he is offering them more than he is interested in what he could learn from their questions. Even his jokes were Florida-centric, sometimes to the point of obscurity to the crowd of roughly 250 people who packed a banquet hall in Hollis, a few miles from the Massachusetts border. The audience’s reaction was muted when he joked about property prices rising in Naples to make a point about Chicago residents fleeing south to his state.

“Can DeSantis break Trump’s hold on New Hampshire?” via Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, Trip Gabriel and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Campaigning on Tuesday in New Hampshire, Trump expressed such confidence in his consolidation of Republican voters that he said he might soon have to find another rival to attack besides DeSantis. The former President, who is given to riffing aloud about his own campaign strategy, said a strategist on his team had told him not to punch downward against Republicans polling below second place. “‘Don’t attack third, fourth, fifth or sixth — worry about two’,” Trump said, quoting his adviser. Then, citing some polls showing his lead expanding since his federal indictment two weeks ago, Trump predicted that other rivals would overtake DeSantis.

“DeSantis losing support to Trump in New Hampshire as candidates visit state: poll” via Josh Christenson of the New York Post — Trump topped the GOP field with 47% support from registered Republican Primary-race voters in the state, with DeSantis behind at 19%, in the latest poll by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center. “We’re leading by a lot. I mean, I’d have to work really hard to blow this one,” Trump told attendees at a New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon on Tuesday. DeSantis delivered his own speech hours earlier in Hollis, taking a swipe at Trump for overpromising on border security during his presidency. President Joe Biden also would be the overall favorite if he faces off against Trump in 2024. Forty-nine percent of all the voters polled favored him, compared to 40% for Trump. Voters also said they would vote for Biden over DeSantis by the same margin.

—“Trump expects Ron DeSantis to drop to third place soon” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“‘Marathon, not a sprint’: DeSantis shrugs off underwhelming Presidential Primary polls” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Border residents hooked after hearing DeSantis plan to stop illegal immigration: ‘The man is very sincere’” via Anna Giaritelli of The Washington Examiner — Residents in a border town grappling with sustained illegal immigration and community releases eagerly welcomed DeSantis for a visit on Monday. The Governor made a stop in a remote part of the state in south-central Texas Monday morning, where townspeople were optimistic that he could maintain control of the border. DeSantis used the stop to make a major policy announcement and rolled out his border security plan while speaking to residents at the local VFW Hall.

“What the DeSantis fentanyl plan owes George W. Bush” via Olivier Knox of The Washington Post — Not Bush’s “either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists” theory of the case. But DeSantis (and many of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination) have embraced the former President’s “unwilling or unable” doctrine, knowingly or not. As Bush wrestled with how to respond to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, he and his team decided unilateral U.S. military action on the territory of another country would be justified if that country’s government were unwilling or unable to take on extremists eager to attack America. So, what’s the DeSantis approach to fentanyl? Part of it, Kit Maher and Steve Contorno reported on CNN, is unilateral action on Mexican soil, whether the government there likes it or not.

—”DeSantis doubles down on threat to execute drug cartel members who illegally cross Southern border” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“DeSantis criticizes Trump for failing on promise to imprison Hillary Clinton” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“DeSantis challenges NATO to pull its weight, unite against China” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”DeSantis takes aim at New York City drag queens” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”DeSantis pillories Chicago, San Francisco in New Hampshire stop” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis, Nikki Haley to speak in Iowa at rising GOP star Ashley Hinson’s annual BBQ bash” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — Rep. Hinson invited all the GOP presidential candidates to join her at an annual BBQ Bash in the state whose caucuses lead off the race for the party’s nomination — and two high-profile contenders have already accepted her invitation. Hinson said on Tuesday that DeSantis and former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Haley will speak at her gathering, in an announcement that was shared first with Fox News.

“Watchdog alleges Canadian hedge fund gave illegal contributions to DeSantis campaign” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — An election watchdog organization has filed a second complaint against DeSantis’ political campaign, alleging a Canadian hedge fund made more than $167,000 in illegal contributions to his operation. The non-partisan, Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center is asking the Federal Election Commission to investigate Toronto-based ECN Capital Corporation for violating federal campaign finance laws that prohibit contributions from foreign nationals and foreign corporations. The Federal Election Campaign Act prohibits contributions to U.S. elections and bans foreign nationals from participating in any decision-making process regarding making a political contribution.

“The GOP is scrambled on its anti-abortion message” via Jim Newell of Slate — Mike Pence doesn’t have a lot going for him in the Republican Presidential Primary. He defied and had since repudiated his former boss, who remains the leader and most popular figure in the party. He’s still hung up on passé fiscal conservative issues like reforming Social Security and Medicare. He continues to be unable to perform vocal modulation or other human traits associated with charisma. But Pence does have at least one idea for how to gain a foothold in the Primary: Become the most conservative candidate on abortion policy.

“Joe Biden vulnerable on economy, crime with Latinos in southwest, Democrats warn” via Adrian Carrasquillo of The Messenger — A pivotal Democratic group is sounding the alarm after focus groups of Latino voters in two key battleground states found Biden in a worse position than in 2020, in research first provided to The Messenger. The findings by Way to Win, a progressive donor network that helped raise $110 million for Democrats in 2020, found that Biden and the party have two “significant vulnerabilities” with Latino voters on the economy and crime in Arizona and Nevada. “We found evidence that if the election were held today, Biden would risk underperforming with the Latino vote and jeopardize his ability to carry these critical states again,” the group wrote in a memo.

“GOP candidate Francis Suarez asks interviewer ‘What’s a Uyghur?’” via Lawrence Ukenye of POLITICO — Suarez was caught unaware Tuesday morning by a radio interviewer’s question about alleged human rights abuses in China. When the Miami Mayor was asked if his campaign would mention the Chinese minority, Suarez responded by asking, “What’s a Uyghur?” The Chinese government has faced significant international criticism in recent years over its treatment of Uyghurs, a Muslim minority in the western province of Xinjiang. The foreign policy gaffe was especially striking given the increasingly outsize role China plays in U.S. foreign policy calculations.

“Republican presidential candidates trade barbs over China policy” via Gregory Korte of Bloomberg — Republican presidential candidates quarreled and stumbled over China, with ex-U.N. Ambassador Haley taking aim at her former boss Donald Trump’s policies toward the world’s second-largest economy and Suarez committing an embarrassing gaffe. Currently polling in fourth place in a GOP field dominated by the ex-President, Haley said Tuesday that Trump’s China policy didn’t go far enough. Trump “was almost singularly focused” on the trade relationship with China while ignoring other geopolitical threats, she said.

“Haley hits Trump for ‘moral weakness’ on China” via Ali Vitali, Liz Brown-Kaiser and Brennan Leach of NBC News — Haley said Trump “did too little” outside of trade agreements as president to deter the Chinese threat and “showed moral weakness in his zeal to befriend [Chinese] President Xi.” Even as she acknowledged that Trump made “both parties take off their blinders” in relation to U.S.-Chinese relations, she repeatedly criticized the former President’s approach to China during a speech at the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank. “That sent a wrong message to the world,” she said of Trump’s approach to his personal relationship with Xi, making her clearest contrast thus far with her former boss and current rival for the GOP presidential nomination.

“Mike Pence’s PAC promises to ‘check’ other GOP candidates” via Adam Wren and Daniel Lippman of POLITICO — Pence has sworn off negative campaigning for more than three decades. But the executive director of a new sharp-elbowed super PAC started by his allies is making no such pledges. Bobby Saparow, the 34-year-old executive director of the Pence-aligned Committed to America PAC and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s former Campaign Manager, is taking on the role of Pence’s sledgehammer. He chose the former VP after a round of courting that included other political action committees from rival candidates. And his goal, he stressed, is simple. As Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston put it when describing Pence (favorably) as “mayonnaise on toast,” there is more to the former VP than people know.

“‘In the footsteps of the radical left’: Pence attacks DeSantis for Disney feud” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — Pence, a recently announced Republican presidential candidate, opened the week by taking a jab at DeSantis for his feud with Disney. In an essay published in Reason, a libertarian magazine, Monday morning, Pence quoted former President Ronald Reagan, who said, “Government is not the solution to our problem — government is the problem.” Pence criticized modern conservatives who are instead looking to the government as a solution. He pointed a finger at DeSantis, who is currently a far second to Trump in Republican Primary polls.

“How Vivek Ramaswamy made the fortune fueling his presidential run” via Jonathan Weisman, Rebecca Robbins and Maureen Farrell of The New York Times — On the campaign trail, as he lays out why he is a different kind of presidential candidate, Ramaswamy calls himself a Harvard-trained “scientist” from the lifesaving world of biotechnology. “I developed a number of medicines,” Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and conservative writer, told a gathering at a construction firm this month in Davenport, Iowa. “The one I’m most proud of is a therapy for kids, 40 of them a year, born with a genetic condition who, without treatment, die by the age of 3.” The reality of Ramaswamy’s business career is more complex, the story of a financier more than a scientist, and a prospector who went bargain hunting, hyped his vision, drew investment and then cashed out.

“Tim Scott’s standing on the rise among GOP voters, poll finds” via Alexander Marquez of NBC News — U.S. Sen. Scott of South Carolina is getting the attention of Republican Primary voters. He gets support from just 3% of Republicans as their first choice in the GOP Presidential Primary, according to the latest national NBC News poll. But that’s just part of the picture: The number of GOP voters who see Scott as their second-choice candidate has risen sharply — more than any other Republican candidate polled by NBC News from April to June. In June, 12% of those polled said the same, a 9-point increase over the 3% who said so in April. Scott is still trailing four other candidates among voters selecting their first-choice candidate in a Republican Primary.

“Politicians are trying a new fundraising approach: Honesty” via Bill Allison of Bloomberg — A major fundraising deadline this week has campaigns flooding supporters’ inboxes with frantic appeals for cash and some candidates trying a new tactic to stand out, transparency. The heavy use of email fundraising, which helped campaigns such as Trump’s reach grassroots supporters, has become a less effective approach for raising money as weary donors ignore repeated email blasts warning of dire consequences if they don’t give. Now with an FEC end-of-quarter fundraising deadline on June 30, some campaigns are sending appeals with a markedly different tone to break through crowded inboxes, using more candor.

“Trump aide unable to make Miami court appearance on documents due to flight delays” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Walt Nauta, the only co-defendant of Trump in the federal government’s classified documents case against the former president, missed his scheduled arraignment in Miami on Tuesday because bad weather caused the cancellation of his flight to Miami, his lawyer said before a magistrate. Washington, D.C.-based attorney Stanley Woodward also informed the judge that his client has yet to hire a local lawyer, which will allow him to proceed in the Florida case and the judge set a new arraignment date of July 6. At one point, Chief Magistrate Edwin Torres quipped that Nauta might try Auto Train, the Amtrak passenger-car transport service between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida.

“Moody seeks to block Florida recreational marijuana effort” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Moody doesn’t want a measure on the ballot next year that would add Florida to a growing list of states authorizing the use of recreational marijuana. Moody filed an opinion on Monday with the Florida Supreme Court asking judges to reject the proposed Florida constitutional amendment because she thinks it is misleading to voters. The Smart & Safe Campaign, the group backing the initiative, disagreed with Moody’s conclusions. “We believe the language as written clearly complies with the requirements of the constitution,” Steve Vancore, a spokesperson, said in a prepared statement.

“Private school founder Eddie Speir challenging Vern Buchanan in CD 16 GOP Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Speir, founder of a Bradenton private school, has filed to challenge U.S. Rep. Buchanan in a Republican Primary. Federal Elections Commission records show Speir this week filed a statement of candidacy in Florida’s 16th Congressional District. He’s the only other Republican to file besides Buchanan. Democrat Jan Schneider, a perennial candidate who has challenged Buchanan several times, has also filed. Speir was the only one of DeSantis’ appointments to New College’s trustee board that the Senate refused to confirm. The founder of Inspiration Academy blamed friction with interim New College President Richard Corcoran for the decision, though Speir had voted to hire Corcoran at the same meeting when new trustees fired former President Patricia Okker.

“Joel Rudman, Jayer Williamson line up behind Frank White Senate bid” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — More Republicans in the Florida Panhandle are rallying around White. The former Representative picked up endorsements from Rep. Rudman and from former Rep. Williamson. “I’m proud to stand with Frank White because he understands that government doesn’t create jobs, the free market does — mostly through hardworking small-business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Rudman, who last year won election in House District 3. Rudman’s support is significant considering that the sitting lawmaker recently showed his mettle with voters, winning a contested GOP Primary in the heart of the district just months ago.

“DeSantis wants to keep migrant workers out, but businesses say Florida needs them” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — When Gov. DeSantis announced his “no excuses” proposal for tightening the U.S.-Mexico border, he unfurled a plan that depends on employing more law enforcement and erecting more walls but left out any mention of the federal program that allows businesses to bring in temporary migrant workers legally. “No American wants to work harvesting crops and doing manual labor, so we need a guest worker program,’’ said Rick Roth, a fruit and vegetable farmer in Belle Glade and a Republican state Representative. “The problem is, they need to update the program to allow for workers year-round and give employers more flexibility.”

“Airing of grievances: DeSantis signs bill requiring public meetings to fire Police Chiefs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Starting next month, any city that fires its Police Chief will have to give them a chance to respond to the move in front of the community they served. The new rule, effective July 1, does nothing to keep municipalities from giving their top cops walking papers. But it mandates that cities must allow their just-terminated Police Chiefs to appear at the local governing body’s next regularly scheduled public meeting so they can deliver a “full and complete response” to the move. It also requires cities to provide written notice of the termination to Police Chiefs and prohibits nondisclosure clauses in employment contracts for Police Chiefs that would otherwise bar them from publicly responding to the termination.

“DeSantis approves revenue change to cut Clerk of Court funding shortfall” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Clerk of Court budgets are about to get an overdue boost. DeSantis has signed legislation (HB 977) designed to help shore up Clerk funding shortfalls. In the last decade, Clerk Office budgets have barely budged, leading to operational woes in recent years. Clerk Offices operate on a monthly cash basis, relying primarily on fines and fees to fund critical public services. They receive no apportionment from the state budget. While their funding source won’t change under the new law, effective July 1, Clerk Offices will now be allowed to keep about $24.1 million more per year from what they collect rather than sending it into the state General Revenue Fund.

“DeSantis vetoes bipartisan bill that would have expanded eligibility for criminal record expungement” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have expanded who is eligible to have their arrest records wiped clean. No explanation was offered for the veto of the legislation (HB 605) that came through both legislative chambers with near-unanimous approval, except for “no” votes from Reps. Jessica Baker and Berny Jacques. DeSantis’ office did not return a request for further explanation, beyond the pro forma veto letter. The veto was announced after regular office hours, however. Currently, the law keeps adults from getting their records expunged if they already had a juvenile record wiped clean.

“DeSantis, appointees to Disney World Governing Board ask that Disney lawsuit be dismissed” via The Associated Press — Attorneys for DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a revamped Board that governs Disney World are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit in which Disney claims its free speech rights were violated by the takeover of its governing district. The lawsuit states this happened in retaliation for Disney’s opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation championed by DeSantis. Attorneys for DeSantis, the secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the DeSantis appointees to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed motions Monday asking that Disney’s lawsuit in federal court in Tallahassee either be dismissed, put on hold or that they be dropped as defendants.

“We analyzed more than 300 DeSantis appointments. Here’s what we found.” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — The review noted DeSantis’ penchant for appointing news-making, polarizing figures to both high- and low-profile positions. But it also found that one in four of his appointees had been chosen by a previous Governor and were reappointed to the role by DeSantis. In many instances, DeSantis relied on seasoned movers and shakers who’ve run in government circles for years. Some of the Governor’s picks interviewed by the Times said they’ve never heard from DeSantis himself about their appointment. At least half a dozen of his picks donated to DeSantis’ Republican Primary opponent, Adam Putnam, in the 2018 Governor’s race. Still, the picks show how DeSantis has continued Florida’s decades-long journey of conservative governance.

“Florida drag queen ruling reveals lies. Read the laws yourself.” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — A federal judge in Orlando has delivered yet another legal smackdown to DeSantis and GOP legislators, this time blocking the state’s new anti-drag-queen law. It’s hard to keep track of how many times these guys have been caught violating constitutional boundaries. Judges appointed by Republican Presidents, Democratic Presidents, even by DeSantis himself, have all ruled that legislators and the Governor have tried to run roughshod over the state and federal constitutions they vowed to uphold. The politicians have tried to violate your rights and then spent your tax dollars trying to defend their unconstitutional actions.

“Tallahassee mom makes case that ‘I am Billie Jean King’ book ‘infringes’ on parents’ rights” via Douglas Soule and Alaijah Brown of USA Today Network — A Leon County mother says her child was harmed after reading a page of a children’s book from a school library explaining that tennis legend King is gay. Katie Lyons’ daughter, then a second grader at a Tallahassee elementary school, brought home a children’s book about King and also brought questions to her mother about a page regarding King’s sexuality. Lyons submitted a complaint. And, at a Tuesday morning hearing, Lyons explained why she believed the book, “I am Billie Jean King” should be pulled from elementary school shelves.

“Judge denies attempt to block Florida’s ‘paycheck protection’ union law” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — A federal judge denied an attempt by Florida unions representing K-12 teachers and university faculty to block a new state law that is set to impose restrictions on labor groups starting next week. While the legal challenge against the so-called paycheck protections remains on, the ruling from Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker deals a blow to teachers’ unions who sued the DeSantis administration claiming that the policies, which are being pushed by conservatives in several states, unfairly target organizations that have criticized the Republican Governor. Walker, a Barack Obama appointee, determined that attorneys for the unions didn’t go far enough to show how they would be hindered by the law.

“More than 1.5 million Florida renters are about to lose rights — unless DeSantis does something very soon” via Justin Garcia of Seeking Rents — More than 1.5 million renters across Florida will lose important consumer-protection rights — unless DeSantis takes action within the next 48 hours. That’s the amount of time the Governor has remaining to decide whether he will sign or veto a controversial bill that would dissolve local renter-protection laws in at least 30 communities around the state. The sweeping legislation (House Bill 1417) was lobbied through Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature this Spring by, among others, the Florida Apartment Association, a front group funded by apartment companies such as Camden Housing Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. All told, the bill is expected to undo local laws in at least 30 cities and counties that provide various rights to renters, from the right to two months’ warning before a rent increase to the right to pay with federal housing vouchers without fear of discrimination.

“Changes to consumer lending law vetoed by DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed legislation that aimed to provide safer access to loans for Florida consumers. The Governor killed the bill (HB 1267) days before it would have gone into effect. His office voiced concerns the changes may actually worsen the economic condition of many Floridians. “This increase in rates may result in additional consumer indebtedness and could exacerbate the pinch already being felt due to federal government-induced inflation,” DeSantis wrote in a veto message. The bill would have made substantial changes to the Florida Consumer Finance Law, including increasing the maximum interest rates for consumer loans to 36% and eliminating a requirement for a tiered interest structure.

“‘Freedom Summer’ means state employees get an extra-long holiday weekend” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — This is “Freedom Summer” in Florida and that means that Independence Day will be a four-day weekend for most state employees. The announcement makes no mention of the awkwardness of coming back from the weekend to work on Monday and then taking it off for the July Fourth holiday. “Following a historic Legislative Session, where we enshrined medical freedom, secured school choice expansion, and provided the largest tax cut package in Florida history, I hope our hardworking state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Freedom Summer in Florida with their loved ones,” the statement said.

“Floridians embrace the Ozempic, Wegovy weight loss craze. Are the risks worth it?” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Injectable weight loss medications like Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are the new go-to for many Floridians displaying on social media platforms the large amounts of pounds they shed. Hyped by celebrities like Charles Barkley, Elon Musk and Amy Schumer, these drugs, intended for diabetes and obesity, quickly have become game changers for people struggling for years to slim down. With demand high, the cost and shortages of these drugs have created a frenzy in Florida: Clinics are selling off-brand versions, Latin Americans are importing them from their home countries, and social media groups are forming to share information on low-cost suppliers.

Happening today: U.S. Rep. John Rutherford will speak to the JAX Chamber Arlington Council: 7:30 a.m., Dolphin Pointe Health Care, 5355 Dolphin Point Blvd., Jacksonville.

Happening today: The Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Market Accountability Advisory Committee will meet virtually: 10 a.m., Call-in number: 1-786-635-1003. Code: 93846973798

Happening today: Former Gov. Jeb Bush will speak on the first day of the Florida Association of Counties annual conference: 11 a.m., Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando.

Happening today: The Department of Economic Opportunity Office of Broadband meets to discuss broadband connectivity and availability: 1:30 p.m., Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. West, Bradenton.

Happening today: The Gulf Consortium Board of Directors, which oversees issues related to the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster, will meet: 1:30 p.m., Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando.

Happening today: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity meets to discuss the federal Community Development Block Grant program and long-term state plans for Hurricane Ian recovery: 5 p.m., Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. West, Bradenton.

“Biden seeks to shield taxpayers from costs of cleaning up aging offshore oil wells” via Jennifer A Dlouhy of Bloomberg — The Biden administration outlined its plan for ensuring oil companies have enough money set aside to clean up old offshore platforms, as costs mount for decommissioning decades-old infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposed rule advanced by Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management marks the agency’s latest attempt to ensure taxpayers aren’t on the hook to pay for those expenses, even if current and past owners file for bankruptcy protection. Routine decommissioning liabilities for oil and gas infrastructure in coastal U.S. waters are estimated at more than $40 billion. But the federal government has struggled for years to set new financial assurance requirements for aging offshore assets that may date back to the 1950s and have passed through many hands since.

“Tom Vilsack touts Biden’s biofuel support as he details new aid” via Ellyn Ferguson of Roll Call — Critics of the EPA’s rule setting biofuel mandates for transportation use overlook the Biden administration’s ongoing support for an “important industry in the Midwest,” Agriculture Secretary Vilsack said Monday. “The reality is no administration in my 30 years of dealing with this issue, no administration, has been more supportive of the biofuel industry than the Biden-Harris administration,” Vilsack said in response to a reporter’s question during a call where he announced the availability of nearly $500 million to improve and expand the distribution of ethanol and biodiesel.

“Speaker Kevin McCarthy: ‘Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016’” via Matthew Boyle of Breitbart — McCarthy told Breitbart News on Tuesday that he believes Trump is “stronger today than he was in 2016.” “As usual, the media is attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans as our Committees are holding Biden’s DOJ accountable for their two-tiered levels of justice,” McCarthy said. “The only reason Biden is using his weaponized federal government to go after President Trump is because he is Biden’s strongest political opponent, as polling continues to show.”

“McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden” via Emily Brooks of The Hill — McCarthy questioned whether Trump is the strongest Republican candidate to run against Biden in 2024, even as he expressed confidence Trump could beat Biden. “Can he win that election? Yeah, he can. The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer,” McCarthy said. “But can somebody, anybody beat Biden? Yeah, anybody can beat Biden. Can Biden beat other people? Yes, Biden can beat ‘em. It’s on any given day.”

“Supreme Court puts First Amendment limits on laws banning online threats” via Adam Liptak of The Hill — The Supreme Court ruled the First Amendment imposes limits on laws that make it a crime to issue threats on the internet, saying that prosecutors must prove that a Colorado man who had sent disturbing messages to a singer-songwriter had acted recklessly in causing emotional harm. “The state must show that the defendant consciously disregarded a substantial risk that his communications would be viewed as threatening violence,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for five justices in the 7-to-2 decision. Justice Kagan acknowledged that “true threats,” like libel, incitement, obscenity and fighting words, are not protected by the First Amendment. But she said the risk of chilling protected speech warranted imposing an added burden on prosecutors.

“Supreme Court rejects theory that would have meant radical changes to election rules” via Robert Barnes of The Washington Post — The Supreme Court rejected what would have been a radical change in election law, dismissing the theory that state legislatures have almost unlimited power to decide the rules for federal elections and draw partisan congressional maps without interference from state courts. The Constitution’s elections clause “does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a 6-3 decision. The decision was praised by Democrats and civil rights groups, more for firmly rebuffing what they viewed as an outlandish theory than for establishing new law.

“Florida credit unions want Marco Rubio, Rick Scott to vote against credit card crackdown” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Credit Union Association (FCUA) remains concerned about proposed legislation to boost credit card regulation at the federal level. The organization sent letters to U.S. Sens. Rubio and Scott, both Republicans, asking them to prevent the passage of the Credit Card Competition Act. “We believe access to credit should be available to all, and that means ensuring that big government federal mandates are not allowed to enter this marketplace at the expense of consumer choice, rewards programs, and the integrity of a functioning payment processing system that is at present free from the ownership or interference of the Chinese government,” wrote Samantha Beeler, president of the FCUA.

“Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation” via Lexi Lonas and Adam Barnes of The Hill — As the three-year pause comes to a close and the Supreme Court determines the fate of student loan forgiveness, borrowers are scrambling to put together a budget and figure out their loan situation as they worry the impending debt will delay other goals they have for the future. “It will absolutely prevent me from doing things such as buying a home because it’s (the) largest debt I have,” said Keisha Medina, a psychometrist who has between $20,000 and $30,000 of student loan debt.

Happening tonight:

“Deliberations continue in Parkland ex-deputy’s negligence trial” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Jurors deliberated without reaching a verdict in the case of former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the school resource officer accused of child neglect for taking cover instead of pursuing the gunman during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Even if he is convicted, it’s unlikely someone like Peterson, with 32 years in law enforcement and no prior convictions, would be sentenced to a significant prison term. The charges come with no minimum and a maximum of more than 90 years. It is likely that he will lose his pension if the jury finds him guilty.

“Miami Beach tells developer who hired Miami Mayor to stop unpermitted construction” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami Beach has issued a violation for unpermitted construction and ordered work to stop immediately on a project by Rishi Kapoor, a developer under scrutiny for hiring Mayor Suarez as a consultant and whose business dealings are the subject of multiple investigations. The stop-work order was posted one day after the Miami Herald inquired about apparent construction underway at the site, including parts of the foundation and columns at Kapoor’s planned six-story co-living and co-working project at 1234 and 1260 Washington Ave. Kapoor’s firm, URBIN Miami Beach, has applied for but not yet obtained a building permit for the project.

“Fenced-in area near dunes at Stuart Beach ignites opposition from residents, beachgoers” via Lina Ruiz of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Wooden posts and ropes erected along the dunes at Stuart Beach have sparked a controversy over beach access and environmentalism as an ongoing code-enforcement case comes to a head. The posts, installed in late February, have caught the attention of residents and county officials, who were shocked to see them placed with “No trespassing signs” behind two private residences. The property owners did obtain a permit to install them from the state Department of Environmental Protection, but they didn’t get the required county permit. That resulted in code-violation notices issued March 22 to beach-house owners Paul Styer and Roger Smith, who were given a month to remove the posts, records show.

“Knight puts $8M into push to make Miami ‘the most climate literate city in the nation’” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — In South Florida, surveys routinely show that residents care deeply about having clean water and air, and unpolluted water to swim and fish in. But when it comes to perhaps the biggest environmental threat yet — climate change — it’s not the kitchen table conversation that environmentalists believe it should be. An $8 million cash infusion by the Knight Foundation intends to change that by funding two of the bigger environmental nonprofits in the state. The donation — $5 million to Miami Waterkeeper and $3 million to the Everglades Foundation over six years — is meant to increase awareness of the risks of climate change in Miami.

“Orange County Tax Collector shutters downtown office for six-month renovation” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A downtown Orlando office for Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph will close for six months beginning Friday for an $845,000 makeover that will add service windows and public restrooms. The office, at 301 Rosalind Ave., served more than 80,000 customers last year but had no restroom access for those waiting in line. Customers needing a bathroom break often were directed to the nearby Orange County Administration Building. Tax collectors send property owners annual tax notices, collect payments and arrange sales of tax certificates for properties with delinquent taxes. Some office locations also issue driver’s licenses, sell disabled parking permits, provide tag, and title services for vehicles and vessels.

“Orange County Sheriff announces bust of fentanyl ring dubbed Operation Moscow Mule” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Sheriff John Mina announced Tuesday the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit had broken up a drug trafficking ring selling fentanyl-laced with animal tranquilizers in what was dubbed Operation Moscow Mule. Law enforcement made 12 undercover buys from the ring. Deputies also located the ring’s supplier in New Jersey and worked with a drug unit in Volusia County to intercept a shipment of half a kilogram of fentanyl, preventing it from reaching its intended destination in the area around Oak Ridge and Orange Blossom Trail in south Orange County, according to Narcotics Unit Captain Darryl Glanford.

“Cocoa Beach Police Chief to leave position after getting 14 months of unused paid time off” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Embattled Cocoa Beach Police Chief Scott Rosenfeld has reached a settlement agreement with the city to remain on a leave of absence for the next 14 months while collecting his unused paid time off, then retire, according to City Manager Robin Hayes. Rosenfeld has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 17 amid allegations of creating a hostile work environment. An investigation of the allegations by a Melbourne-based employment advisory firm found that Rosenfeld managed with “loudness, bullying and toxicity,” referred to female staffers in a sexist or misogynistic fashion, and made vulgar remarks about his officers. City officials earlier this month said the city would be moving forward with a second investigation of Rosenfeld.

“Lakeland woman who entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot accepts plea deal” via Gary White of The Ledger — Corinne Montoni of Lakeland, the first Polk County resident arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack, appeared for a plea hearing before Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia District Court. She accepted an offer from the Justice Department to plead guilty to civil disorder, a felony, in exchange for having other felony charges against her dismissed. Montoni, 33, was arrested in March 2021 and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and aiding and abetting the commission of those offenses. She faced a possible sentence of decades if convicted on all counts. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

“Reorganization at Brevard Public Schools eliminates 2 high-ranking officials’ positions” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — A restructured organizational chart drawn by Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell eliminates the positions of two high-ranking Cabinet members who have been with the district for a combined total of more than 60 years. Both Stephanie Soliven, assistant superintendent of secondary leading and learning, and Jane Cline, assistant superintendent for elementary leading and learning, are stepping down from their positions and will finish their time at BPS as of July 31. Soliven is resigning from her position, while Cline is retiring. The structural changes, approved at a Tuesday board meeting, include the creation of two alternative positions: chief of schools and assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

“Disney World considers a ‘nuclear option’ change” via Daniel Klein of The Street — Walt Disney executives fully understand that the company must balance theme-park pricing with its ability to deliver a decent experience for visitors. Yes, the company wants to maximize revenue, but if it stuffs every person into its parks that it’s allowed to, its guests will spend their days in line. That’s bad for word-of-mouth and in driving repeat visits. The company does manage crowds by using demand-based pricing, but the reality is that on many days demand for Walt Disney theme parks, especially Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, exceeds capacity.

“Jane Castor’s driver had role in exposing Tampa politico’s hidden past” via Dan Sullivan, Tony Marrero and Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — When whispers circulated this Spring that a local political player with ties to Mayor Castor and other city leaders might be a sex offender using a false identity, the first to look into it was the Mayor’s driver. Michael Victor, a longtime Tampa cop who’s now Castor’s executive security officer, was familiar with the man many knew as Giovanni Fucarino. Victor consulted the department’s Ybor liaison, Master police officer William “Brandon” Cain. Their conversation became part of the focus of an internal Tampa police probe that culminated last month in Cain’s resignation.

“TPA police chief: Bringing gun to airport still illegal even with ‘permitless carry’ law in Florida” via Courtney Holland of 10 Tampa Bay — Florida will soon become a “permitless carry” state which will allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit — but leaders with Tampa International Airport and the Transportation Security Administration are warning flyers they still can’t bring guns through checkpoints. During a news conference Tuesday morning, TPA Police Chief Charlie Vazquez explains that carrying a gun through a checkpoint — with or without a permit — is still a crime. While flyers are allowed to ship weapons that are securely packaged according to TSA standards, Vazquez stresses they can’t just be brought without being declared. “So, if you come to the airport and you get caught at TSA through screen checkpoints, … you’ll more than likely be arrested,” he explained. Bringing a weapon to the airport is a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida which is punishable by 60 days in jail and or a $500 fine and up to six months’ probation, according to Vazquez.

“Hillsborough School Board speeds transition to Van Ayres as superintendent” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — Onetime chemistry teacher Ayres is now leading the nation’s seventh-largest school district, two weeks ahead of schedule and with what amounts to a three-month tryout to land the job permanently. Meeting Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board was prepared to replace resigning Superintendent Addison Davis with Ayres as interim beginning July 15. But, at the suggestion of member Stacy Hahn, they made the change effective immediately. Board members said they appreciated Davis’ desire to return to his family in Northeast Florida. After Ayres assured them he was ready to step into the job, Davis told them, “I’m ready to go home.” Ayres is a 28-year employee who served in two superintendent cabinets before being named for the interim position on June 20, shortly after Davis announced his resignation. Ayres’ new one-year contract pays him $310,000, the same as Davis’ salary.

“Rare wave at Clearwater Beach was caused by tsunami — but not the kind you think” via The Associated Press — An unexpected culprit toppled beach chairs along the sand at normally calm Clearwater Beach last Wednesday. West Coast surfers might snicker at the cause, but the National Weather Service confirms the rare four-foot (1.2 meters) wave was caused by a kind of tsunami, just not the kind you usually hear about. It was a meteotsunami, a type caused by storms with strong gusting winds rather than the dramatic tsunamis triggered by earthquakes. According to Paul Close, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in the Tampa Bay area, when a line of storms tracks over the ocean, there can be 30- to 50-mph (48- 80-kph) winds near the leading edge. The winds push the water, increasing the wave height near the coast before it eventually crashes onto shore. Meteotsunamis only last about an hour because once the leading edge of the storm passes onto land, the action subsides.

“UWF received whopping $131M in Florida budget. Here’s how the money will be spent.” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Robotics and computer engineering student Clayton Lilly is learning what it takes to design, build and program autonomous machines and robots, among other studies. The 24-year-old already has his undergraduate degree and is now working toward his master’s degree at the University of West Florida’s largest and fasting growing college: the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. “The engineering program itself has taught me a lot of different things I don’t think I would have been able to get from another university in the area, but also the Kugleman Honors program was an additional program I went to here that is probably one of the top honors programs in the country,” Lilly said.

“Former Neptune Beach City Manager files lawsuit, claims he was fired for being a whistleblower” via Anne Maxwell of News 4 Jax — The former City Manager for Neptune Beach is taking legal action after being fired in January. The city said Stefen Wynn was fired for neglecting his duty and misconduct, but now in a lawsuit, Wynn claims he was fired for being a whistleblower. Controversy over a water tower in Neptune Beach nicknamed the “big green monster” preceded Wynn’s firing. Neighbors said it went up without notice, and they’re worried about it impacting property values. The city found Wynn didn’t properly supervise the project, but in a lawsuit, Wynn claims he was fired after three years as City Manager in retaliation for reporting financial mismanagement and a conflict of interest.

“Amid friends and family, recruits take oath at Air Force Armament Museum for first time” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — The Okaloosa County community witnessed a moving military enlistment ceremony at the Air Force Armament Museum for the first time, as 35 young men and women from across Northwest Florida and South Alabama gathered with family, friends and military personnel for the first step in a long journey of military service. As the young men and women stood at attention on a warm day, Col. Reza Grigorian, vice commander of the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, gave them encouragement. “I am truly honored and humbled to be part of today’s enlistment ceremony,” Grigorian said.

“A look at before and after Capitol garages claim canopy of trees along Duval Street” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — It’s taken seven years for a renovation and redesign project to claim nearly a dozen live oak trees along Duval Street at the Florida State Capitol. The trees that provided a canopy of shade among the office buildings on the Capitol Campus were removed this past weekend. A spokesperson for the Department of Management Services said the removal was needed to excavate and waterproof a parking garage under the Capitol Plaza, known as Waller Park. The start of the redesign project was delayed for three years when tests in 2016 revealed the main girder supporting the Senate parking garage had been severely compromised.

“Amazon’s first job session for Tallahassee fulfillment center draws large crowd” via Tamaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — As mid-morning temperatures climbed into the 90s on Tuesday, a long line of people snaked to the door of the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library. Some found shade as others braved the unforgiving sun and patiently stood until they were ushered in. The line began forming at 10 a.m., an hour before Amazon’s first formal information session to kick off its ongoing hiring process in the capital city. As they waited, more residents poured into the library’s parking lot only to find no regular parking spaces. Many retreated to the lot across South Adams Street at the United States Postal Service, which promptly turned them away and indicated they would be towed if they were not postal customers.

“Brian Farrar to face David Mulicka in open Lee Co. Commission race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Two major players have jumped into the race for an open Lee County Commission seat. Bonita Springs business owner Farrar just announced he’s running for the Lee County Commission. Farrar serves as president of BCF Management Group, a construction and engineering firm in Bonita Springs. That move comes days after an announcement from Mulicka, who founded Honc Destruction. Mulicka is also husband to state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, sitting Chair of the Lee County legislative delegation.

“Cape Coral Council members respond to residency report, ask for action from State Attorney” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — A contentious probe into a Cape Coral elected official’s residency and whether she was qualified to run encountered shocking development as the city asks for state agencies to get involved. In a 7-1 vote, Cape Coral City Council turned an investigation involving Council member Patty Cummings to the State Attorney’s Office for further review. “We have opened an investigation based on the referral from the City Council. I am not able to discuss the matter further at this time,” said Samantha Syoen, State Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit communication director, in an email statement.

“FPL continues solar energy plant investments with 2 more Manatee County facilities” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), which has waged a protracted, behind-the-scenes battle to limit the rooftop solar industry, is pushing ahead with solar energy expansion plans of its own in the Bradenton area. The company already operates over 1 million solar panels in Manatee County. Under construction are FPL’s fifth and sixth solar energy plants in Manatee County, including the FPL Three Creeks Solar Energy Center and the FPL Sambucus Solar Energy Center. FPL’s Three Creeks Solar Energy Center is being built on 922 acres off State Road 62, midway between Parrish and Duette. It is planned as a 74.5-megawatt solar energy center with more than 200,000 photovoltaic solar panels.

“2 property owners settle Legacy Trail land claim; others continue in federal court” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Two property owners together received almost $1 million from the federal government earlier this month as compensation for their property being taken for expansion of the popular Legacy Trail. The payments are tied to the last cases in play for one of two law firms representing landowners in lawsuits filed against the federal government seeking compensation for property seized in 2017 and later converted into the Legacy Trail for hiking and biking under the National Trails Act of 1983. Meanwhile, another law firm is still pursuing the issue in federal court, including Wynnstay Hunt, the corporation named plaintiff in the federal suit Cheshire Hunt Inc., et. al. vs. USA.

“Aviation maintenance technician school to open at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee Technical College and Suncoast Technical College will break ground on a new aviation maintenance technician school at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Thursday afternoon. Once completed, the school will offer courses and training for students to prepare for careers as aviation technicians. The school is part of a partnership between the Sarasota and Manatee County school districts with Manatee and Suncoast Technical Colleges, as well as the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, according to a Manatee County School District news release. Michael Barber, a spokesperson for the Manatee district, said the school could open in about two years, depending on the accreditation from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Council on Occupational Education.

“DeSantis’ latest appeal to MAGA tops Trump in performative cruelty” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — The fundamental promise of DeSantis’ GOP Presidential Primary campaign is that he’d execute the MAGA agenda far more competently than Trump. But there’s a reason Trump largely failed in controlling the border, and it has little do with competence or “toughness.”

Rather, it’s that Presidents lack the authority to close down legal immigration in any substantial way, and however harsh their enforcement gets, it simply doesn’t dissuade migrants from coming, including illegally, and settling here successfully.

Putting aside how wretched it is to cast mass deportations as a positive — we should legalize undocumented people, not deport them — DeSantis probably wouldn’t be able to do much better than Trump. What’s at issue is how much Congress is willing to spend on removals.

DeSantis’ move does constitute a genuine statement of priorities. Whereas Biden deprioritizes the removal of undocumented immigrants who don’t pose a serious threat — which the Supreme Court upheld last week — DeSantis would deport them en masse, no matter how deeply connected they are to communities here.

DeSantis also promises to disregard legal limits on how long child migrants can be held in detention to facilitate detaining migrant families longer. Guess what? Trump tried that, too, but it was struck down in court as outside presidential authority. DeSantis would apparently mandate extended detention of all migrant families awaiting legal proceedings, but this would likely require Congress to fund a large expansion of our detention machinery. Good luck with that.

In short, DeSantis views Trump’s inability to implement his horrors at full scale as lamentable — as something that should be rectified, and even outdone.

“Why not push for flexibility on tourism tax spending?” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Without going county by county to examine exactly how each allocates its bed-tax revenues, we can’t say for sure whether other counties are stretching TDT dollars to tourist-affiliated uses. But laws can be changed. The task force on Orange County’s tourism development tax should have considered the validity of alternate uses — such as roads overstrained by tourist traffic and affordable housing options for this area’s massive cadre of hospitality-industry workers. Ranking those priorities against the big-dollar money grabs that routinely jostle for TDT funding would throw the tourism-industry-driven spending into sharp contrast — revealing its frequent frivolity in the face of desperate need. We’re not discounting the appeal of some of these projects, but other proposals clearly seem calculated to spend money for the sake of spending money.

“What does it say about us when a Florida homeowner fires 30 rounds at his pool man?” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Lawful but awful? It says something that incidents like this are so common they have their own name. Americans are increasingly quick to envision danger outside their doorway. The pandemic helped seal a feeling of isolation, but Americans were withdrawing routine contact long before COVID-19. Social media hasn’t helped, and it’s unclear whether there is a breaking point that will reverse this cycle. But getting out and using our senses and judgment is a start. Not every noise, stranger or wisecrack is a threat, and the more we connect and interact with others, the clearer we’ll realize the difference.

“Pope Francis shouldn’t have welcomed Cuba’s leader. He helped legitimize a brutal regime” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Pope Francis’ meeting last week at the Vatican with Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel looked much like a normal meeting with any head of state. There were handshakes. There was an exchange of pleasantries. There were gifts. Why would the leader of the Catholic Church grant an audience to Diaz-Canel, thereby giving the Cuban government a chance to pretend the brutality and repression at home aren’t happening? We don’t know what happened in that 40-minute meeting. At the very least, we hope the pope used the time to pressure Diaz-Canel on the release of political prisoners in Cuba. If he didn’t, the only thing the pope’s meeting accomplished was to hand Cuba the perfect opportunity to falsely claim legitimacy on the world stage.

“The lessons of Broward’s backpack blunder” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Broward School Board members definitely did the right thing, but they did it the hard way. They backtracked from their poorly conceived plan to require students to use clear backpacks next school year. But in the aftermath, it’s instructive to review how this policy and public relations blunder came to be. The most obvious lesson is that the Board should never impose a districtwide policy without first listening intently to those who would be most affected by it. Sending conflicting signals to the taxpaying public is never good, and that’s another lesson. The final lesson is for Broward parents and their children: If they speak forcefully and with one voice, it is impossible for elected officials to dismiss them.

“Don’t believe the critics: Manatee County’s Commissioners are getting great things done” via Kevin Van Ostenbridge of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — I want to share with your readers why the Manatee County Commission and any replacement DeSantis appoints will be attuned to the major challenges our community faces such as rapid growth, outdated infrastructure, clogged roads and a bloated budget, because we started addressing these problems in 2020. As Herald-Tribune columnist Chris Anderson rightly pointed out in his recent piece, the early departure of Commissioner Vanessa Baugh marked a changing of the guard in our local government and we now proudly have the most conservative slate of Commissioners in recent memory.

“‘Billions’ final season trailer shows Damian Lewis return: ‘I’m back’” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — “I’m back now, and I’m wide-awake,” declares Lewis’ hedge fund billionaire Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in the trailer for the seventh and final season of Showtime’s Billions. The trailer marks the return of the fan-favorite character to the finance drama, which begins its new season Friday, Aug. 11. In season seven, Showtime says, “Alliances are turned on their head … old wounds are weaponized … loyalties are tested … betrayal takes on epic proportions … enemies become wary friends.”

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

“Pickleball injuries may cost Americans nearly $400 million this year, according to UBS” via Joe Weisenthal of Bloomberg — Earlier this month, shares of big health insurance companies fell after UnitedHealth Group warned that health care utilization rates were up. At a conference, the company had said that it was seeing a higher-than-expected pace of hip replacements, knee surgeries and other elective procedures. In a new note, UBS Group AG analysts led by Andrew Mok offer a surprising theory about one factor that could be driving a higher pace of injuries: pickleball. The firm estimates between $250-500 million in costs attributable to pickle injuries in 2023. They arrive at the conclusion that pickleball players go to emergency departments at a rate of about 0.27%, with most injuries occurring among those 60 years or older.

“Discount tickets, passes set for Island H2O Water Park” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Island H2O Water Park’s July Fourth sale offers daily tickets and season passes for a 40% discount. Daily admission with the deal is $38.99, down from $64 per person. Season passes are $79.99; they are normally $109. The season passes can be broken down into payments of $39.99 for two months. The sale prices are valid through July 9. Season passes provide unlimited visits to the Kissimmee attraction through Nov. 23. Those passes also come with monthly benefits such as free popcorn at dive-in movie nights in July and August and discounts for friends in September. Passholders can also get 50% off weekday cabana rentals for the rest of the season.

“Cirque du Soleil and Disney’s ‘Drawn to Life’ rolls out Summer ticket offer” via Ashley Carter of Bay News 9 — “Drawn to Life,” the Cirque du Soleil-Disney stage production at Disney Springs, has rolled out a special ticket offer for the Summer. The offer includes tickets that start at $59 for adults and $44 for children for select performances through Sept. 30. The Summer tickets can be purchased through Sept. 22. “Drawn to Life,” which debuted at Disney Springs in Fall 2021, tells the story of a young girl named Julie who goes on a journey of self-discovery after finding an unfinished piece of animation left by her late father. The 90-minute show features acrobatic acts, music, projections and animation inspired by Disney’s animated films. It recently added new acts to the production, including Icarian Games — with performers who juggle their partners with their feet.

Celebrating today are Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, as well as Disney’s Leticia Adams, The Associated Press’ Brendan Farrington, Tyler Hudson, and Brian Lee.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.