June 24, 2024
More tax woes emerge for Corrine Brown

A.G. GancarskiJune 24, 20243min1

Corrine Brown
She owes the feds nearly $300K.

A former member of Congress from Jacksonville continues to struggle with debt to the federal government that paid her salary for decades.

Democrat Corrine Brown is delinquent on her 2022 taxes, per records from the IRS.

The $13,747 owed is just the latest delinquent payment from Brown, whose tax troubles have become a matter of public record since her legal battles related to a former charitable organization she once ran.

Brown, who represented the Jacksonville region from 1993 through 2016, pleaded guilty in 2022 to one count of tax fraud in her felony case that rocked Northeast Florida political circles years ago. A previous conviction that encompassed other counts of tax fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud was overturned by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal.

She has already appealed to the Middle District of Florida to intervene and set up a payment plan for more than $62,000 in debt she owes to the IRS from that plea deal. The federal government opposes that motion, contending that the Court lacks jurisdiction to usurp the IRS collection authority.

Documents show Brown has yet another tax lien totaling $211,943, but the filing with the Middle District doesn’t address that obligation. Both liens are attached to a property at 611 Appian Way, which Duval County tax records show is in the name of the former legislator’s daughter, Shantrel Brown.

With nearly $300,000 in tax obligations and no seeming path to satisfy them, the hits keep coming for the politician once called “Queen Corrine” by her staunchest supporters.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Joe Biden

    June 24, 2024 at 1:29 pm

    Corrine is a true Democrat. She just thinks all this stuff is free. Pay up my buttercup.

