June 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UCF lands $10M ‘transformational’ gift from big donor
RIP: UCF Senior TE Jake Hescock was a 'blessing' to coach.

Gabrielle RussonJune 25, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

‘Legacy’: Jacksonville commits $775 million to Jaguars stadium renovation

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.25.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

House Ethics Committee expands investigation of Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

1276832796.0
Kenneth Dixon's latest $10M gift will be spent on career services and athletics.

A University of Central Florida (UCF) alumnus with a long history of giving back to the school is pledging another $10 million donation, the school announced.

Kenneth Dixon has donated more $15 million over the past 20 years, the school said. His latest $10 million gift will be spent on career services and athletics.

UCF thanked Dixon for the major donation, calling it “transformational.”

“Ken’s friendship to UCF has had a transformative impact on our university that will be felt for decades to come,” said UCF President Alexander Cartwright. “We are grateful for his support of our students, university, and athletics enterprise.”

Dixon, a businessman with a career in real estate and accounting, graduated from the Orlando school in 1975 back when it was called Florida Technological University, years before it would become the UCF known today as one of the country’s biggest schools.

“My UCF education prepared me for a successful career in business, and it is with great pride that I invest in President Cartwright’s priority to help our students succeed by graduating, landing gainful employment and fueling our region’s human capital needs,” Dixon said in a statement.

“Additionally, I am excited about the Knights’ future in the Big 12 and helping further enhance our athletics facilities and deliver championship-caliber resources to win big.”

Dixon gets triple the name recognition at UCF.

School trustees voted Tuesday to name North Orion Boulevard to the Ken Dixon Way running through the Kenneth G. Dixon Athletics Village. The school also said $5 million of his pledge will go toward funding the newly named Kenneth G. Dixon Career Development Center to help students get ready for their future careers.

“In academic year 2023-24, more than 9,000 students and nearly 500 employers participated in Career Services’ career and internship expos, and more than 10,300 attendees participated in resume and career exploration workshops. Dixon’s gift will enable the expansion of these offerings and create new platforms and spaces to enhance career readiness,” the school said in a statement.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 6.25.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

next'Legacy': Jacksonville commits $775 million to Jaguars stadium renovation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories