Nikki Fried not worried about Joe Biden age, cognition during debate with Donald Trump

The Chair of the Florida Democratic Party has no concerns about how the octogenarian President of the United States will handle himself in Thursday’s debate on CNN.

Nikki Fried said Joe Biden would acquit himself well against Donald Trump, who is just a few years younger than the current President.

In a press availability, she dismissed concerns about the President’s age and comportment, including allegations that he freezes up at events ranging from a White House Juneteenth Celebration to a fundraiser with Barack Obama. (The White House denies the latter incident happened as conservative media frames it.)

“As the President has said multiple times, he has acquired more wisdom and has more experience than any President who has come before him. That wisdom and experience and expertise has delivered real results for the American people,” Fried contended

She then listed some legislative accomplishments before engaging the heart of the question, including why the President has spent the last week preparing for the debate.

“On the stage, President Biden is ready for Thursday. As somebody who has been on that debate stage, it takes time to prep. Not only to make sure that you understand that the issues that are going to come up and make sure that you are prepared to answer all of the insane attacks that we know that Trump is going to bring on to the debate stage. Prep takes time no matter who you are, no matter how many times that you’ve debated.”

She then expressed confidence in his performance Thursday.

“It is something that it is the part of the tradition of American politics, American democracy and I have no doubt that President Biden is going to walk on to that debate stage and be Joe,” Fried continued.

“(He will) be the person that we all fell in love with so many decades ago, the person who wakes up every single day fighting for the American people and all of the accomplish accomplishments over the last 3 1/2 years and of course, over his lifetime of public service to the American people on his accomplishments.”

Evan Power, the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, isn’t convinced that the President is fully competent, meanwhile.

“Biden is clearly not of sound mind to lead as evidenced by recent events and the fact that he needs to hide from the public for a week in order to do a 90-minute debate,” the RPOF Chair told Florida Politics on Wednesday morning.

Beyond questions of how well the President will perform against Trump, both Chairs agreed that the debate on CNN will show voters that there is indeed a profound choice on the November ballot.

Power sees the debate as “a stark contrast between two competing visions for the country.”

“Joe Biden’s stagnant, disastrous, and radical approach to governing has left this country weaker less safe while the world is on fire,” Power said.

“The American people are fed up with the wide-open border, surging prices on basic goods, failed foreign policy, and a weaponized judicial system. Under President Trump, our border was secure, the economy boomed for everyone, and the world was at peace. Despite the Florida Democrat Party’s attempts to spin, the facts are clear: We need a return to effective leadership, we need President Trump back in the White House!”

Fried, meanwhile, argues that Biden will expose Trump.

“Voters in Florida and across the country will see a clear contrast between the leadership of President Biden and the chaos that is caused by Donald Trump in this election,” Fried said.

“The choice is clear. It’s Donald Trump or it’s democracy. It’s a choice between a good and decent man or a convicted felon. It’s a choice between someone who will protect the freedoms we have fought for or someone who is directly responsible for taking them away. Tomorrow night, we expect President Biden to make the stakes of this election crystal clear.”