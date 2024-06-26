‘Bold and innovative thinking’: Union workers endorse David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

A group representing property services workers in South Florida thinks David Richardson is the best candidate to take over as Miami-Dade County Tax Collector.

“The hardworking men and women of 32BJ SEIU are proud to endorse David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector because he has demonstrated his commitment to fighting for working people time and time again,” said Helene O’Brien, Florida District Director of 32BJ SEIU.

“I’ve seen David’s leadership make a real difference in our community and his style of bold and innovative thinking is exactly what we need in Miami-Dade’s Tax Collector’s Office this November to ensure top-notch service for all workers and residents.”

The union chapter represents 175,000 members across 12 states. The organization is primarily focused in the Northeast, representing workers in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and elsewhere there, but also serves workers in South Florida.

Richardson is a former member of the Florida House who was one of the first openly gay lawmakers in the Legislature. Richardson also mounted an unsuccessful congressional bid in 2018.

“It’s an honor to have earned this endorsement from 32BJ SEIU. The mark of a true public servant is what they’re willing to do for working people, and I have spent my entire career fighting for our workers and ensuring they receive the pay, benefits, and dignity they deserve,” Richardson said. “Let’s work together for a Tax Collector’s Office that lifts up everyone, and leaves nobody behind.”

This will be the first time since 1957 voters will choose a Tax Collector at the ballot box. A recent constitutional amendment will require the position — and others, such as Sheriff and Supervisor of Elections — to be elected by residents.

Republican candidates Bryan Calvo and Dariel Fernandez also qualified for the contest. Those two will face off in an Aug. 20 Primary for the GOP nomination, with the winner competing against Richardson in the Nov. 5 General Election.