June 26, 2024
Florida Lottery Secretary speaks on expanding scholarship impact at workforce summit
Ron DeSantis tapped John Davis of Orlando to lead the Florida Lottery.

John F. Davis
Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis spoke at the Florida Workers to Earners Workforce Solution Summit on how the organization is working to expand the impact of the Bright Futures scholarship.

Secretary of the Florida Lottery John Davis is spotlighting the organization’s efforts to raise scholarship awareness.

Davis served as a guest speaker at the 2024 Learns to Earners summit, hosted by the Florida Chamber of Commerce. In his speech, Davis placed emphasis on the importance of educating the youth to foster a stronger economy and how the Florida Lottery and its work with the Florida Chamber of Commerce has impacted that principle.

“Education is the bedrock of a thriving and sustainable economy,” Davis said. “It provides individuals with the skills and the knowledge that’s necessary for success. This principle is at the heart of our partnership with the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Learners to Earners initiative, which aims to be able to align global education with the demand of the local economy.”

Davis celebrated the success of the Bright Futures scholarship, a merit-based scholarship primarily funded by the Florida Lottery in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to help students receive postsecondary education. Davis drew attention to the 950,000 students that have been aided by this scholarship since its conception in 1997.

Davis highlighted the Florida Lottery’s efforts with the FDOE, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz to expand the impact of Bright Futures through an initiative called Keep Florida’s Future Bright. The program, launched during September 2023, aims to raise more awareness toward the requirements and benefits of Bright Futures to more students and schools through touring and speaking at various Florida schools.

Davis highlighted the impact this initiative has had since its launch.

“Since launching in September of 2023, commissioner Diaz and myself have been able to engage with more than 1,200 students, school officials, parents and community leaders across multiple counties,” Davis said. “Our outreach has been able to generate over $15 million in unpaid media exposure, showcasing the transformative impact of the Bright Futures scholarship program.”

Davis closed the speech by asking those attending the summit to share the Bright Futures scholarship website to raise further awareness about the scholarship to other networks, highlighting its importance in impacting students’ future impact on society.

“May God continue to be with us all as we continue to work to not only create a learning environment for those who will be leaders,” Davis said. “Not just in this state, but in this global economy.”

Robert Haughn

Robert Haughn is a University of Central Florida student studying print journalism. He has covered UCF news for the school’s paper, NSM Today, since 2022, most recently as the beat reporter for campus government, covering affairs in Student Government, the Board of Trustees and the Office of the President, and won the NSM Editor’s award for News Editor’s Pick. You can reach Robert at [email protected] and at Twitter/X @rhaughn361.

