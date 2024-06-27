June 27, 2024
‘Weaponization of transportation dollars’ drives Gov. DeSantis to push portal bashing federal road funding

A.G. GancarskiJune 27, 20243min0

Road portal
DeSantis blasted the Biden administration for attempting to 'push an ideological agenda' with federal funds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t holding back when it comes to the Joe Biden administration and what he calls the “weaponization of transportation dollars.”

DeSantis rolled out a portal called Roads are not for Politics that he said spotlighted the “underhanded tactics” the Democratic President uses to “shoehorn” so-called “social justice initiatives” such as diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory into transportation allocations. The Governor blasted the Biden administration for attempting to “push an ideological agenda” with federal funds.

DeSantis reached back a few years to lambaste Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework would address “racism that went into those design choices” of 20th century highways that divided many major cities and destroyed neighborhoods.

“In 2022, Biden’s Secretary of Transportation launched a $1 billion transportation project that he said would combat ‘racist roads.’ And I’m thinking ‘Like, everyone drives our roads. We’re not doing, I don’t know where you’re getting that (we’re) trying to do (that),” DeSantis said, taking another shot at remarks he’d previously condemned for representing the “woke-ification of federal policy.”

Florida’s Governor made the comments Thursday in Auburndale at the SUNTRAX Test Facility & Toll Operations Center.

The portal offers language in the same vein, condemning “Biden’s transportation department has focused on opportunities that impede states’ rights, advance a social agenda, and politicize the nation’s transportation infrastructure … under the veil of euphemisms like justice and equity.”

In Auburndale, Florida’s own Transportation Secretary also rapped the Biden administration’s funding policy.

“These damaging policies are threaded throughout all of the Biden administration’s initiatives. They would rather invest in their failed social and climate policies than in our country’s road and bridge infrastructure,” claimed Jared Perdue.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

