Craig Williams secures police endorsement in run for Palm Beach County State Attorney

The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is endorsing Democratic candidate Craig Williams in the crowded contest to become Palm Beach County’s next State Attorney.

Williams, a veteran Assistant State Attorney, is competing against his colleague, Alexcia Cox, and defense lawyer Gregg Lerman for the Democratic nomination in the race.

The Palm Beach PBA is encouraging voters to pick Williams in the upcoming Democratic Primary on Aug. 20. The union represents more than 5,000 deputies, police, and correctional officers in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

“For nearly 30 years, I’ve prosecuted violent criminals with a 95% felony conviction rate,” Williams said in a prepared statement regarding the endorsement. “As State Attorney, I promise I will be tough but fair.”

Rolando Silva, a retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Captain, had also mounted a campaign, but withdrew from the race earlier this year and endorsed Williams.

Republican candidates Forrest Freedman and Sam Stern are also competing in the contest. No-party candidate Adam Farkas has qualified as well.

The winner of the respective party Primaries on Aug. 20 will advance to the Nov. 5 General Election, where they will square off, with Farkas in the mix as well.

Williams has worked in the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office for more than 25 years, handling divisions dealing with felonies, organized crime, white-collar crime and other areas.

Now, he’s running with support from the county’s largest police union.

Cox has been the biggest fundraiser so far in the race, adding more than $203,000 through her candidate account and another $36,000 via her political committee, Friends of Alexcia Cox.

Williams, meanwhile, has raised more than $116,000 in outside cash but has poured in $75,000 in self-loans as well, adding up to more than $191,000 in total.

Lerman has raised just under $83,000 and added another $10,000 in self-loans.

As of June 14, Cox had just under $170,000 still available, while Williams held more than $57,000 and Lerman retained less than $14,000.