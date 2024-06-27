In latest show of strength, Rick Scott endorsed by 115 County Commissioners

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has been central to Republican politics in Florida for well over a decade, and the relationships he has built were yet again on display in Orlando.

Scott, in town to keynote the Florida Association of Counties Annual Conference, scooped up 115 County Commissioners who represent, per his campaign, “nearly 90% of counties from across the Sunshine State.”

“It’s an honor to receive endorsements from so many local leaders across the Sunshine State. I have worked with many of these County Commissioners since I was Governor to ensure that Florida’s local governments have the necessary support to serve the many diverse needs of their communities. Whether it’s public safety, emergency services, or maintaining Florida’s beautiful public lands, these leaders are responsible for so many services that affect the everyday lives of Floridians,” Scott said.

“As Senator, I will always serve as their voice and advocate for Florida’s counties in Washington. From disaster funding to protecting Florida’s environment, fighting for Florida’s local communities has been one of my top priorities in Washington and I will continue to do so when I’m re-elected.”

Commissioners from around the state offered their own testimonials.

“Senator Scott will always be an advocate for freedom and fight back against any attempts to impose Democrats’ socialist policies on Floridians. Senator Scott understands the importance of free markets and limited government. I support him wholeheartedly and look forward to continuing to work alongside him when he’s re-elected,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez, one of five endorsers from that county’s delegation.

“Floridians in Palm Beach County are better off thanks to Senator Rick Scott’s leadership,” added Palm Beach County Commissioner Michael Barnett.

“As governor, he turned Florida’s economy around by lowering taxes, cutting regulations, and investing in Florida’s infrastructure. Now as Senator, he’s up in Washington fighting back against Democrats’ socialist agenda that, if enacted, would wreak havoc on millions of Floridians. Senator Scott has my endorsement and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph offered a personal reflection.

“When my son died serving our country, Senator Scott called me personally to offer his condolences. His tireless efforts and effective collaboration with local leaders have led to substantial improvements in our community,” she said.