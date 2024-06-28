Controversial vacation rentals bill vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a much-debated bill dealing with vacation rentals, siding with groups such as Florida Realtors and local communities against the organization representing hotels and restaurants.

The bill continued an ongoing dispute over regulating companies such as Airbnb and Vrbo that has been waged in the halls of the Florida Capitol for the past decade. The legislation (SB 280) was one of the closest votes during the entire Session and only passed the House by nine votes.

The legislation would have limited local government’s ability to regulate vacation rentals and shifted some of the regulation to the state.

In his veto message, DeSantis said he could not support stripping local governments of their ability to regulate vacation rentals.

“The effect of this provision will prevent virtually all local regulation of vacation rentals even though the vacation rental markets are far from uniform across the various regions of the state,” wrote DeSantis. “Going forward I encourage the Florida Legislature and all key stakeholders to work together, with the understanding that vacation rentals should not be approached as a one-size-fits-all issue.”

Carol Dover, the CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, said the organization is “disappointed with Gov. DeSantis’ veto but will continue with our efforts to work toward a resolution and ensure equity across Florida’s lodging industry — from vacation rentals to hotels — to best serve our guests and promote their safety.”

Dover also called the legislation sponsored by Sen. Nick DiCeglie a “solid framework.”

During the Session, DiCeglie said his bill would create “clear, regulatory” guidelines that would “protect property rights while also helping homeowners to maintain the character of the neighborhoods we love.”

However, the group that represents Florida’s real estate industry had a much different viewpoint of the legislation and contended that it was too onerous for property owners who rent out their properties through online advertising platforms. Florida Realtors organized a veto campaign, urging those in their industry to call on DeSantis to veto the bill.