Time for a cheeseburger in paradise: Gov. DeSantis OKs measure designating A1A as ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’

It’s official. The state will pay homage to the late Jimmy Buffett by naming one of Florida’s most iconic roadways after the famed musician.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation (HB 91) redesignating State Road A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Highway,” running from Fernandina Beach down to Mile Marker 0 in Key West.

Nicknamed “the most popular bill of Session” by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, the Legislature approved the measure in March after unanimous votes in both the House and Senate.

Republican Reps. Chuck Clemons of Newberry and Jim Mooney of Islamorada sponsored the legislation. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book carried the companion bill in the Senate.

Book released a statement following the bill signing celebrating the change.

“With this road naming, we are paying tribute to Jimmy not only as a musical icon, but also as a fierce protector of Florida’s natural treasures and our precious manatees,” she said Friday.

“It truly is ‘a sweet life, living by the salty sea,’ and we could not think of a better way to honor one of our most legendary Floridians than by memorializing him along Florida’s coastal highway. Thank you to the wonderful Buffett family and Buffett Foundation for their support throughout this process, and for sharing Jimmy’s legacy with us. He is deeply missed.”

DeSantis announced he had signed the bill late Thursday.

Buffett’s laid back musical style became synonymous with Key West over his career, but resonated with fans across the country. Buffett was not from the area originally, but eventually bought property there and in Palm Beach.

He shot to fame in the 1970s and eventually grew his brand outside of music as well. His biggest hit, “Margaritaville,” became the namesake for a restaurant chain, a slate of hotels, including one in South Florida, and even a cruise experience.

Buffett passed away last Fall after a four-year battle with skin cancer, prompting the Governor to order flags to be flown at half-staff.

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.