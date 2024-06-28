June 28, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Time for a cheeseburger in paradise: Gov. DeSantis OKs measure designating A1A as ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’

Ryan NicolJune 28, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron Christaldi named board chair for Leadership Florida

FederalHeadlines

Supreme Court weakens federal regulators, overturning decades-old Chevron decision

HeadlinesInfluence

Controversial vacation rentals bill vetoed by Gov. DeSantis

buffett
'We could not think of a better way to honor one of our most legendary Floridians.'

It’s official. The state will pay homage to the late Jimmy Buffett by naming one of Florida’s most iconic roadways after the famed musician.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation (HB 91) redesignating State Road A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Highway,” running from Fernandina Beach down to Mile Marker 0 in Key West.

Nicknamed “the most popular bill of Session” by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, the Legislature approved the measure in March after unanimous votes in both the House and Senate.

Republican Reps. Chuck Clemons of Newberry and Jim Mooney of Islamorada sponsored the legislation. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book carried the companion bill in the Senate.

Book released a statement following the bill signing celebrating the change.

“With this road naming, we are paying tribute to Jimmy not only as a musical icon, but also as a fierce protector of Florida’s natural treasures and our precious manatees,” she said Friday.

“It truly is ‘a sweet life, living by the salty sea,’ and we could not think of a better way to honor one of our most legendary Floridians than by memorializing him along Florida’s coastal highway. Thank you to the wonderful Buffett family and Buffett Foundation for their support throughout this process, and for sharing Jimmy’s legacy with us. He is deeply missed.”

DeSantis announced he had signed the bill late Thursday.

Buffett’s laid back musical style became synonymous with Key West over his career, but resonated with fans across the country. Buffett was not from the area originally, but eventually bought property there and in Palm Beach.

He shot to fame in the 1970s and eventually grew his brand outside of music as well. His biggest hit, “Margaritaville,” became the namesake for a restaurant chain, a slate of hotels, including one in South Florida, and even a cruise experience.

Buffett passed away last Fall after a four-year battle with skin cancer, prompting the Governor to order flags to be flown at half-staff.

___

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPinellas Park leaders back ‘right Representative’ Lindsay Cross for re-election to HD 60

nextControversial vacation rentals bill vetoed by Gov. DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories