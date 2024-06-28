Ron DeSantis says ‘disaster’ debate is ‘unofficial end’ of Joe Biden’s campaign

Florida’s Governor is not holding back when it comes to his take on the presidential debate, calling it the “most lopsided” he has ever seen.

Ron DeSantis told Fox News viewers during the post-event Hannity that the televised face off was a “disaster” for Joe Biden, and predicted that Democrats will have a tough choice to make in the coming months.

“So it was a disaster for Biden. I think that they’re going to definitely try to do something this summer, but if they don’t, there is no way the American people can give them another four years, you know?”

“I think I witnessed the unofficial end of the Biden campaign and it will either officially end at the DNC this summer when they replace him or it will end in November when he suffers a resounding defeat to Donald Trump,” the Governor added.

“The reality is you cannot watch that performance and say that he could serve another four year term. I don’t think he could even get through another seven months. And I think this country is in very serious trouble with him at the helm, given the weakness that he’s projecting there.”

DeSantis argued that swing voters would be moved by what they saw.

“There’s a lot of voters that are maybe in the middle, but this is something that will matter to them,” he said, before further making the case that the President is not competent.

“And I think about it: if he were applying to run like an agency in the State of Florida, there is no way in a million years, I would hire him to run even a middling agency in the State of Florida. There is no way the American people are going to sign him up for another four years as Commander in Chief.”