Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.28.24

Breaking late Thursday — “Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes vacation rental bill that gave state more authority” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — DeSantis sided with scores of Florida city and county governments in vetoing a measure that would have erased local regulation of vacation rental properties and turned power over to the state. It was a rare move for a Governor who usually embraces top-down management, having enacted various measures stripping regulatory authority from local governments while enhancing state authority. In his veto letter, DeSantis said he rejected the bill’s approach because vacation rental markets “are far from uniform across the various regions of the state.” “Going forward, I encourage the Florida Legislature and all key stakeholders to work together, with the understanding that vacation rentals should not be approached as a one-size-fits-all issue,” DeSantis wrote.

Breaking overnight — “DeSantis signs bill designating Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” via Kevin Accettulla of WFLA

A raspy President Joe Biden repeatedly sought to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden’s criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration, and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The debate was pivotal in their unpopular presidential rematch, a critical moment to make their cases before a national television audience. Biden’s uneven performance risked crystallizing voter concerns that, at age 81, he is too old to serve as President. At the same time, Trump’s rhetoric offered a perhaps unwelcome reminder of the bombast he launched daily during his tumultuous four years in office.

Biden entered the debate looking to sharpen voters’ choice in November. Trump, 78, looked for an opening to try to move past his felony conviction in New York and convince an audience of tens of millions that he is temperamentally suited to return to the Oval Office.

Trump was asked about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden.

“On Jan. 6, we were respected all over the world, all over the world we were respected. And then he comes in and we’re now laughed at,” Trump said.

After he was prompted by a moderator to answer whether he violated his oath of office that day by rallying his supporters seeking to block the certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory and not doing enough to call them off as they stormed the Capitol, Trump sought to blame then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden said Trump encouraged the supporters to go to the Capitol and sit in the White House without taking action as they fought with police officers.

“He didn’t do a damn thing, and these people should be in jail,” Biden said. “They should be the ones that are being held accountable. And he wants to let them all out. And now he says that if he loses again, such a whiner that he is, that this could be a ‘bloodbath’?”

Trump then defended the people convicted and imprisoned for their role in the insurrection, saying to Biden, “What they’ve done to some people that are so innocent, you ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

Biden began the night with a raspy voice and a halting delivery as he tried to defend his economic record and criticize Trump. Biden appeared to lose his train of thought while giving one answer, drifting from an answer on tax policy to health policy, at one point using the word “COVID” and then saying, “excuse me, with, dealing with,” and trailed off again.

“Look, we finally beat Medicare,” Biden said as his time ran out on his answer.

Trump picked right up on it, saying, “That’s right, he did beat Medicaid, he beat it to death. And he’s destroying Medicare.”

Aiming to avoid a repeat of their chaotic 2020 matchups, Biden insisted — and Trump agreed — that the debate be held without an audience and that the network mute the candidates’ microphones when it is not their turn to speak. The debate’s two commercial breaks offered another departure from modern practice, while the candidates have agreed not to consult staff or others while the cameras are off.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

“DeSantis says ‘disaster’ debate is ‘unofficial end’ of Joe Biden’s campaign” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis told Fox News viewers during the post-event Hannity that the televised face off was a “disaster” for Biden, and predicted that Democrats will have a tough choice to make in the coming months. “So, it was a disaster for Biden. I think that they’re going to definitely try to do something this Summer, but if they don’t, there is no way the American people can give them another four years, you know?” “I think I witnessed the unofficial end of the Biden campaign and it will either officially end at the DNC this summer when they replace him or it will end in November when he suffers a resounding defeat to Donald Trump,” the Governor added. “I think this country is in very serious trouble with him at the helm, given the weakness that he’s projecting there.”

— TOP STORIES —

“Who are you calling the worst President in history?” via Rachel Treisman of NPR — Each candidate has now called the other “the worst President in history.”

Trump has made the claim twice, both in the context of Biden’s stance on immigration. Biden fired back later, saying, “159 presidential scholars voted him the worst President in the history of the United States of America.”

He was mostly right, off by just a few numbers: As NPR reported back in February, 154 historians and presidential experts ranked Trump dead last of all U.S. Presidents.

The 2024 edition of the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey has Biden in 14th place, just ahead of Woodrow Wilson and Ronald Reagan. Trump comes in 45th, behind fellow impeachee Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan, the perennial cellar-dweller in such ratings due to his pre-Civil War leadership.

Biden doubled down later, though he had said, “Don’t hold me to the exact number.”

“They’ve had meetings, and they voted who was the worst President in American history,” he added. “They said he was the worst in all of American history. That’s a fact. That’s not conjecture.”

Trump shot back: “We have other things that they rate him the worst because what he’s done is so bad.” Despite his muted mic, Biden can be seen — and heard slightly on Trump’s mic — saying, “Show me.”

Trump continued that he was actually rated “one of the best” and said, “If I’m given another four years, I will be the best.”

“These Florida property insurers are ‘stiffing’ half their customers, secret data shows” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Floridians filing a homeowners insurance claim had the lowest chance in the 50 states of getting a check from their insurer in 2022, with more than a third of claims going unpaid.

And last year, those filing claims with two of the state’s largest, healthiest companies — subsidiaries of State Farm and Allstate — had the lowest chance of all.

Nearly half of all claims closed by those companies last year went unpaid. That’s according to data released this week by Weiss Ratings, a Palm Beach Gardens-based ratings agency with a history of critiquing the insurance industry.

“The big picture conclusion is that the insurers in Florida are stiffing their customers,” company founder Martin D. Weiss told the Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau.

It is not clear why the larger insurers have the highest rates. One former Texas regulator said it could be because homeowners believe their policies cover more damage than they really do. After years of legislative and regulatory changes, many policies today cover less than they did five years ago.

Castle Key Indemnity Co., a subsidiary of Allstate, closed 47% of its claims without making a payment last year, the highest rate in the state. Its sister company, Castle Key Insurance Co., was third, paying nothing on 46% of its closed claims.

The two companies have been historically at the top of the pack for the last few years. In 2021 and 2022, State Farm closed more than half of its claims without making a payment, and two years ago, both Castle Key companies did the same.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Joe Biden says women ‘remain in peril’ after Supreme Court abortion ruling” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Biden has launched TV ads saying women’s lives are at risk in a post-Roe world, with remarks coming on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling on a controversial Idaho abortion law. “Women’s health, lives, and freedoms remain in peril across the country because of Donald Trump,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “Because Trump’s Supreme Court majority overturned Roe v. Wade, women are being turned away from emergency rooms and forced to the brink of death before receiving the care they need. If Trump returns to the White House, he and his allies would ban abortion in all 50 states — without the help of Congress or the courts — putting even more women’s lives at risk.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell decries emergency abortion case going all way to Supreme Court” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Supreme Court has ruled on a controversial Idaho abortion law, and Democratic Senate candidate Mucarsel-Powell is bemoaning the fact that the case got that far in the first place. The court’s ruling allows Idaho doctors to continue to perform emergency lifesaving abortions when pregnant women are in the emergency room — at least for now. The case could get sent back to the conservative-controlled lower courts. “Everyone deserves access to emergency medical care — end of story. It is a fundamental right that should have never been put in jeopardy in the first place,” said Mucarsel-Powell, who is seeking to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. “This Supreme Court case is a direct result of extremist politicians like Rick Scott, who time and time again put our fundamental freedoms on the line for their own personal gain.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Liz Dahan launches first TV ad to run during presidential debate; it features her former boss, Madeleine Albright” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Dahan, one of several Democrats vying for their party’s nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, will air her first television advertisement of the cycle on Thursday evening. The ad will run locally on CNN during the highly anticipated presidential debate hosted by the news network. The ad touches on some of Dahan’s campaign platform, including banning assault weapons and restoring abortion rights and women’s rights more broadly. It also features prominently a woman considered a pioneer in Democratic politics, former Secretary of State Albright. Dahan served as a member of her advisory group. “Madeleine Albright was my hero,” Dahan says in the ad’s opening as an image of her appears next to Albright’s portrait. Albright was the first woman to hold the position of Secretary of State.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“‘Whitney and I want to save lives’: Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg backs Whitney Fox for CD 13” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, is backing Fox for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, citing her commitment to sensible gun laws. Fox is one of several Democrats vying for her party’s nomination to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. Since tragically losing his daughter at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Guttenberg has dedicated his life to supporting gun violence survivors and ending the gun violence they endured. “Whitney Fox is the leader we need in Congress to stand up for our communities and push for sensible gun laws,” Guttenberg said.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis said he cut Florida’s arts funding over ‘sexual’ festivals” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis cited “sexual” festivals in Orlando and Tampa as the reason he vetoed more than $32 million in arts funding across Florida this month. “You have your tax dollars being given in grants to things like the Fringe Festival, which is like a sexual festival where they’re doing all this stuff,” DeSantis said during a news conference Thursday. The Orlando International Fringe Theater Festival held annually for 33 years, has live theater, concerts, and “kid-friendly shows and activities.”

“Gov. DeSantis vetoes lawsuit protections for cybersecurity breaches, three other bills” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed another four bills from the 2024 Session, including a contentious bill that would have curtailed lawsuits involving cybersecurity breaches. He also nixed a measure designed to help former convicts get barber or cosmetologist licenses and another requiring the Department of Health to warn people within 24 hours of high bacteria levels in the water and even close beaches if needed. Sponsored by Reps. Mike Giallombardo and Kevin Steele, the bill would have provided that a county or municipality that substantially complies with the cybersecurity training, standards, and notification protocols under current law or any other political subdivision of the state that complies with these standards and protocols voluntarily, is not liable in connection with a cybersecurity incident.

“DeSantis vetoes bill to bolster warnings about Florida’s polluted waters” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis vetoed a measure that would have increased warnings for Floridians and tourists when a beach or public waterway is polluted. The bill required the Florida Department of Health to issue health advisories if water quality failed to meet the agency’s standards and required closing polluted beaches “if it is deemed necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public,” according to a House staff analysis of the bill. The measure also required municipalities and counties to notify the state health department of unsafe water quality within 24 hours

“Advocates disappointed by DeSantis veto of occupational license reform” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Florida is one of the most burdensome states in its occupational licensure laws, which is why supporters of a bill that would have made it easier for applicants with criminal records to apply for a barber or cosmetologist license expressed disappointment after DeSantis vetoed that proposal on Wednesday night. The bipartisan measure (HB 133) sponsored by Miami-Dade Democrat Kevin Chambliss and Seminole County Republican Rachel Plakon, would have reduced the time from five years to three years that the Barbers’ Board and Board of Cosmetology could use a criminal conviction as grounds to deny licenses. The measure also would have allowed those Boards to recognize educational program credits earned through barber and cosmetology training programs in Florida correctional institutions.

“Gov. DeSantis hails supermajority death penalty verdict for coldblooded killer in Sebring bank” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a Central Florida stop, DeSantis made his case for a state law (SB 450) that he pushed last year, again saying that eight jury votes in favor of capital punishment is enough if the murderer was found guilty unanimously. “We have to look at the worst offenders and they need to have the most exacting punishment,” DeSantis said in Auburndale. The Governor’s comments were timely, reacting to a 9-3 jury decision to execute a coldblooded killer who gunned down five women half a decade ago at a bank in Sebring. DeSantis noted that the supermajority piece applies only to the penalty phase, and not to the guilt or innocence of anyone accused of a crime that qualifies for execution. “This is not a question about whether they’re guilty or innocent, you need a unanimous jury and you should, for guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” DeSantis said.

“‘Weaponization of transportation dollars’ drives Gov. DeSantis to push portal bashing federal road funding” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis rolled out a portal called Roads are not for Politics that he said spotlighted the “underhanded tactics” the Democratic President uses to “shoehorn” so-called “social justice initiatives” such as diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory into transportation allocations. DeSantis reached back a few years to lambaste Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework would address “racism that went into those design choices” of 20th-century highways that divided many major cities and destroyed neighborhoods. “In 2022, Biden’s Secretary of Transportation launched a $1 billion transportation project that he said would combat ‘racist roads.’ And I’m thinking ‘Like, everyone drives our roads. We’re not doing, I don’t know where you’re getting that (we’re) trying to do (that),” DeSantis said, taking another shot at remarks he’d previously condemned for representing the “’woke-ification’ of federal policy.”

“Florida’s new jobless claims drop for second week in a row” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The number of first-time unemployment claims in Florida dropped for the second week in a row, as recent jobless data in the state has fluctuated. There were 7,140 initial unemployment benefit filings for the week ending June 22 in the Sunshine State. That’s a drop by 626 first-time claims from the week before. It’s the latest update in what has been a fairly mixed jobs market in Florida this year. The first-time weekly unemployment benefit claims have been trending in different directions for most of this year from week to week. For the week ending June 15, Florida saw a decline of more than 1,000 new jobless claims. But that followed a wild spike for the week ending June 8 when there was a surge to more than 8,000 first-time weekly unemployment claims before seasonal adjustments.

“July promises patriotism in Florida with ‘Freedom Month’ tax-free holidays on outdoor gear” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — July is one of the most patriotic months in the U.S., and the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) wants to encourage residents of the state to take advantage of some patriotic tax-free offerings on outdoor gear and event purchases at stores and venues. The FRF notes that on July 1, Florida consumers will be able to participate in the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday. The Sunshine State’s tax-free discounts run from July 1 through July 31, but they are only for certain products in Florida. Still, the FRF urges Floridians to shop locally for a tax-free outdoor and recreational supplies advantage.





— D. C. MATTERS —

“Supreme Court halts enforcement of the EPA’s plan to limit downwind pollution from power plants” via The Associated Press — The Supreme Court is putting the EPA’s air pollution-fighting “good neighbor” plan on hold. At the same time, legal challenges continue, the conservative-led court’s latest blow to federal regulations. In a 5-4 vote on Thursday, the Justices rejected arguments by the Biden administration and Democratic-controlled states that the plan was cutting air pollution and saving lives in 11 states where it was being enforced and that the high court’s intervention was unwarranted. The rule is intended to restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution. It will remain on hold while the federal appeals court in Washington considers a challenge to the plan from industry and Republican-led states

“Supreme Court rejects a nationwide opioid settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma” via The Associated Press — The Supreme Court rejected a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would have shielded members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids but also would have provided billions of dollars to combat the opioid epidemic. After deliberating more than six months, the Justices, in a 5-4 vote, blocked an agreement hammered out with state and local governments and victims. The Sacklers would have contributed up to $6 billion and given up company ownership but retained billions more. The agreement provided that the company would emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used for treatment and prevention.

Lauren Book chastises SCOTUS for ‘punting’ on abortion decision — Senate Democratic Leader Book blasted the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to issue a procedural ruling on EMTALA, “punting and dismissing the case.” Book said, “Today, the Supreme Court punted and dismissed the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act case. In so doing, the Court has denied patients and providers clear guidance and protections for navigating emergent health care, prolonging our fight to protect women and girls across the country in cases of emergency. As this battle rages on here in Florida, we must act. This November, we must pass Amendment 4 to stop government interference in private medical decisions while ensuring women and doctors have the protections they deserve — even, and especially, emergency situations.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“South Florida anxiously awaits Supreme Court ruling on homeless camps” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on a case out of a small town in Oregon that could shape the way cities handle the nation’s worsening homeless crisis. South Florida is watching and waiting. Here’s why: In October, a state law will go into effect that bans sleeping in public places overnight. The new law also paves the way for residents to file lawsuits against local governments starting in January if they fail to enforce the ban. The Supreme Court case centers on a homeless camping ban in Grants Pass, a small city in southwestern Oregon.

“Florida Supreme Court suspends law license of Michael Grieco” via Chris Gothner of WPLG Local 10 News — In a unanimous opinion, the Florida Supreme Court suspended the law license of former state lawmaker and Miami Beach Commissioner Grieco for one year after an investigation found that he made dishonest statements related to a campaign finance scandal. Grieco, 48, practices criminal defense and ran unsuccessfully for Miami Beach Mayor in 2023. He served as a Democrat in the House from 2018 to 2022 after sitting on the dais in Miami Beach from 2013 to 2017. He stepped down as Commissioner in 2017 after pleading no contest to accepting a campaign contribution through a straw donor.

“South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández joins local officials backing James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — South Miami Mayor Fernández is heading a new trio of local leaders endorsing Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief Reyes in his bid to become Miami-Dade County’s next Sheriff. “As our voters gear up to elect our first independent sheriff in decades, it’s important to choose a leader with integrity and experience to move us forward during this crucial transition,” Fernández said. “Chief Reyes is the only candidate with executive experience in a Sheriff’s Office. That makes him uniquely qualified to partner with municipal law enforcement and help keep the residents of South Miami — and our entire country — safe. I’m confident Chief Reyes is the right person for the job.” Fernández is a former member of the House who resigned his seat to run for Senate in 2020. After losing that race, Fernández jumped into the 2022 South Miami mayoral race and won.

“Craig Williams secures police endorsement in run for Palm Beach County State Attorney” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is endorsing Democratic candidate Williams in the crowded contest to become Palm Beach County’s next State Attorney. Williams, a veteran Assistant State Attorney, is competing against his colleague, Alexcia Cox, and defense lawyer Gregg Lerman for the Democratic nomination in the race. The Palm Beach PBA encourages voters to pick Williams in the upcoming Democratic Primary on Aug. 20. The union represents over 5,000 deputies, police, and correctional officers in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties. “For nearly 30 years, I’ve prosecuted violent criminals with a 95% felony conviction rate,” Williams said in a prepared statement regarding the endorsement. “As State Attorney, I promise I will be tough but fair.” Rolando Silva, a retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Captain, had also mounted a campaign but withdrew from the race earlier this year and endorsed Williams.

“Is Medley mayoral candidate’s campaign built on a house of deception?” via Francisco Alvarado of the Florida Trident — Arturo Jinete, a police lieutenant in Medley, is running for Mayor of the 1,032-person town he patrols. However, whether Jinete meets the residential requirement for elected office in the tiny Miami-Dade County hamlet remains an open question. To qualify for the ballot in November, Jinete is required by the town charter to have established residency by July of last year. The Florida Trident, however, found that the little Medley house where Jinete has claimed official residency is not suitable for living. The 912-square-foot residence has been under construction since he bought it for $135,000 on June 29, 2023, public records show.

“Investigation: Palm Beach County Sheriff lavishes retiring execs with $400K bonuses” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — When Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies retire, they usually can count on leaving with generous lifetime pensions, along with payouts for unused vacation and sick leave. But the agency’s top executives leave with something else, too: massive retirement perks worth more than five times a deputy’s annual starting salary. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has doled out hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra retirement payments to his top brass as they departed in recent years, an extraordinary benefit with no apparent parallels in other county government agencies, a Palm Beach Post investigation has found.

“Film Florida industry group installs directors, reappoints President from Broward County” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Film Florida Entertainment Production Association has settled on its slate of officers for the next year and they involve familiar faces in the organization. The group this week voted on the top roles to manage the arts association. Florida Film will keep the same president for the 2024-25 tenure, as Sandy Lighterman was approved to return as president of the entertainment production association. Lighterman is part of the Film Commission for Broward County and the organization there, Film Broward. She said she was encouraged to return as president after it was announced at the Film Florida annual meeting.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Sanford’s former top cop believes his police group can toughen gun laws” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Past and present U.S. law enforcement leaders have started a nonprofit to shape federal policy on public safety issues and toughen gun laws. Helping lead the group is a former local police chief from a turbulent period in Central Florida’s past. The Vice Chair of its Board of Directors is Rick Myers, who spent almost a year as interim chief of the Sanford Police Department. Police Leaders for Community Safety launched two weeks ago with an Advisory Board of over 50 mostly retired former Police Chiefs, Commissioners and Sheriffs who served in cities ranging from Miami to Seattle. The group intends to play a direct role in electoral politics: Leaders said that later this year it will endorse congressional candidates who support policies such as universal background checks and red flag laws.

“Seminole, Osceola teachers unions reach pay-hike deals” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Teachers in Seminole and Osceola counties would get pay raises under agreements reached with their School Districts this week. However, union leaders say the proposed salary hikes may not keep pace with rising costs. Still, they said the proposals were the best they could negotiate given budget constraints and pressure from the state to settle quickly. If they approve their proposal, Osceola teachers will get 3% raises for the 2024-25 school year and up to $1,000 more, depending on their evaluations. Seminole teachers would get pay raises of about $1,250 to about $2,150, with bonuses of up to $2,300 offered to veteran instructors.

“Deb Denys left out of Port Orange forum for Volusia County Chair candidates” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Denys, a candidate for the Volusia County Chair’s seat, said she was excluded from a Chair’s candidate forum and denied the opportunity to participate once she arrived. The Birthplace of Speed Republican Assembly chapter of the Florida Republican Assembly hosted the event at Port Orange Christian Chuch, according to a flyer posted by Denys. Denys said no one from the organization contacted her about the event. She heard about it last night when people asked her why she wasn’t there. She arrived after the forum started. “I stood there waiting for an invitation to join the discussion,” Denys said in a Facebook post on her campaign page.

“A Palestinian student was arrested over new Florida hate crime law. Then the case fell apart” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Palestinian student snapped while watching his fellow University of Central Florida (UCF) students stick hundreds of miniature Israeli flags in the ground in the heart of the school’s campus this year. Seif Asi, 21, of Jacksonville, confronted the students and accused them of supporting a genocide that killed some of his family. The heated argument lasted a minute or so in an area where students often hold signs or get sign-ups at lunchtime. As Asi left, he said something to the students that would ruin his school career and make him the first known state university student to be arrested for violating a new state law. “You won’t be here anymore when I come back and shoot you,” Asi said.

“Titusville city officials face conflicts with residents, with one saying ‘the fight is on’” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — There is a battle brewing in Titusville between the city government and residents. The city and various groups of residents are at arms over various issues, most notably the city’s refusal to certify a 2022 Election in which more than 82% of voters approved an amendment to the city charter guaranteeing a “right to clean water.” These residents contend that city officials aren’t listening to their concerns. Mayor Dan Diesel and other city officials responded that only a small group of residents were complaining, and most of the roughly 50,000 people who lived in Titusville had no problem with City Hall.

“Some Titusville residents question City Manager’s pay raises, perceived control over Council” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Just like many other cities, major issues in Titusville include striking a balance between development and preserving the environment, as well as how to address aging infrastructure. But Titusville residents and others who follow developments within the city also have raised issues more focused on the city’s government itself — including City Manager Scott Larese, his perceived control over the elected City Council, his salary and his stellar performance reviews. “I see the City Manager running the show, and I see the City Council following along,” said Michael Myjak, Vice Chair of the Titusville Environmental Commission and Chair of Speak Up Titusville.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Unlike last year, Pinellas won’t cut transit services for 2025 — it’ll add” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County’s public transit agency has the money to keep all its routes and add new services in the next year, its staff said Wednesday. Those include more busing between Eckerd College and Grand Central and, if the agency’s Board of Directors approves, a new route to move tourists between St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and the beaches. The sunny projections in the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in October, mark a contrast to last Fall when a tight budget forced the agency to slash several low-ridership routes. The $121 million budget anticipates a $1.1 million surplus as the agency changes some of its fares.

“Tampa City Council members vote to give themselves $20,000 raise” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — Two years after Mayor Jane Castor’s administration first proposed hiking salaries, City Council members have agreed to follow the recommendation. A majority voted on Thursday to give themselves a more than $20,000 annual pay raise, or a nearly 40% boost. “It’s not just about us,” said Council member Gwen Henderson, who championed the increase to diversify political representation.

“Shirley Coletti, founder of Operation PAR, dies” via Andrew Meachem of Florida Politics — Coletti, who founded Operation PAR, a model program for drug and alcohol abuse treatment in Florida that inspired similar programs around the country, died on June 22 in Austin, Texas. She was 89. Former colleagues call her a powerful force who seldom, if ever, met defeat, whose concern for addicts took precedence over any hesitation to seek state and federal funding for her treatment centers, which now stand in eight counties, and to expand upon what she had built. “I can’t think of anyone in the addictions field nationally who has had as much of an impact,” said John Daigle, the first executive director of the Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association (FADAA), an organization Coletti helped create.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville Special Committee on Downtown will explore Laura Street Trio options” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The special City Council Committee examining Downtown will take on the future of the vacant Laura Street Trio that is heading toward a decision by the Downtown Investment Authority Board on whether it’s time to pull the plug on negotiations with the Trio’s owner. City Council President Ron Salem added the Trio to the Special Committee’s to-do list on Wednesday. He said he did so because City Council member Kevin Carrico, who is Chair of the Committee, requested a chance for the Committee to explore options for the historic buildings. Salem said he still thinks it’s possible for the city to reach a redevelopment agreement with SouthEast Development Group. He said it would be a loss for the city if the buildings deteriorated so that demolition became the only feasible option for development on the site.

“UF cancels classes July 5, giving students 4-day Independence Day Weekend” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The University of Florida gives students a bonus day off for the Fourth of July holiday. Classes are canceled by default on July 4, which falls on a Thursday this year. However, UF President Ben Sasse said Friday, July 5, will also be a day off so that students can take advantage of a four-day holiday weekend. “We want Gators to enjoy an extra day as we celebrate our nation’s freedom,” Sasse said in a prepared statement announcing the move. “More family time, more barbecue, and more fireworks. Stay safe.” Some UF facilities will continue operating on July 5, however. “UF Health and its hospitals, clinics and physician practices will remain open around the state,” read a release from UF announcing the move.

“Job training center operated by Gainesville Housing Authority set to open in December” via Voleer Thomas for The Gainesville Sun — A new job training center to be operated by the Gainesville Housing Authority is set to be completed in December. City officials and community leaders gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the E.L.I.T.E. (Empowerment, Life Skills, Innovation, Training and Entrepreneurship) Job Training Center that will be located in a building across the street from Pine Meadows apartments in east Gainesville at 2626 E. University Ave. “Through collaboration, great things can happen,” said Pamela Davis, the CEO of GHA. The building, formerly a day care center, has been vacant for 12 years, Davis said.

“Florida A&M delegation traveling to South Africa for summit on environmental solutions” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson and a delegation including 13 FAMU students are preparing for a trip abroad to the Motherland. The group of FAMU administrators, students, faculty and staff will be heading to Durban, South Africa, for the 2024 EnergyWaterFoodClimate Nexus International Summit — a four-day conference from July 1-4 that aims to expand research for new discoveries and solutions to environmental challenges. While the International Summit is hosted by FAMU every two years, the trip to South Africa marks the first time FAMU participants will travel outside of the country for the biennial event. “The 2024 EnergyWaterFoodClimate Nexus Summit represents part of FAMU’s role in addressing some of the most urgent environmental questions of our time,” Robinson said in a prepared statement.

“Pensacola awarded $5M to improve tree canopy, walkability, safety on Cervantes Street” via Kevin Robinson of the Pensacola News Journal — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced this week it has awarded a nearly $5 million grant to redesign approximately 3.5 miles of Cervantes Street. The project area is from North W Street/North V Street to the Bayou Texar Bridge; however, it will not undo safety features installed in a 2.2-mile stretch between A and Dominguez streets by the Florida Department of Transportation in a separate project completed in 2022, a spokesperson for FDOT said Thursday. The new design will include Complete Street enhancements for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit and motor vehicles, as well as lane elimination, speed management measures, tree coverage and “Intelligent Transportation System” components.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Ashley Moody asked to investigate Lee Health” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — A physician has asked the Attorney General to investigate Lee Health’s failure to provide the public with an accounting of assets and liabilities. Raymond Kordonowy sent his request to Moody’s office three business days after leaders of the public hospital system with a $3 billion operating budget voted to become a private nonprofit system. The elected Board’s decision on June 13 culminates months of deliberations on remaining competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. Deep-pocketed for-profit hospitals are free to build anywhere in Florida since regulation was dropped in 2019, and private equity firms are investing in outpatient-based specialty services.

“Cape Coral to install speed cameras in school zones to curb speeding” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — Drivers speeding in Cape Coral school zones will face fines as part of a new speed camera program. At its meeting earlier this month, the city of Cape Coral voted unanimously to implement speed detectors in many school zones to catch and fine drivers exceeding 10 mph over the posted speed limit. The program’s purpose is to protect children as they travel to and from school, City Council member Keith Long said in an interview. He brought the idea to the Council in November. State lawmakers passed HB 657 last year, authorizing counties and municipalities to add speed detection systems in school zones to enforce speed limits.

— TOP OPINION —

“Outlier poll results are inevitable. They’re also sometimes right.” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — When a poll is considerably different from others, it’s often referred to as an outlier — as it falls outside the range of the other data.

Outliers are no fun for pollsters, but they’re inevitable. Historically, outliers are less accurate when judged against final election results than polls that hew closer to the average of other polls. But outliers often spark a media frenzy — the distinct findings make them seem more surprising or newsworthy.

When outlier results come around, it’s generally better to look at the average of polls. We released our poll averages for the cycle on Monday: Trump is ahead by one point over President Biden after including the latest Times/Siena poll. That’s a safer measure of where the race stands.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the poll should be tossed out altogether. Sometimes, the outliers are right.

Looking more closely at the data, there’s a sign that this kind of random sampling error might be at play: It concerns the response rate among Republicans versus Democrats.

If, hypothetically, an unusual number of Trump voters responded to our survey simply by chance, we would expect to see an unusually high response rate among Republicans. That is what happened.

That’s the hardest thing about outliers: Sometimes they’re right. Yes, outliers are less likely to be accurate. Yes, they might simply be off by chance. But they might also reflect a new shift in the race that other pollsters haven’t yet reported. They might reflect something novel — and correct — about a survey’s methodology.

— OPINIONS —

“MAGA is not getting everything it wants from the Supreme Court” via David French of The New York Times — If you really want to understand the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, it’s important to realize that all the Republican nominees who sit on it formed their legal philosophy and forged their legal reputations long before Trump was elected President. The Trumpist right is lobbing several novel cases presenting aggressive legal theories to justices with pre-Trump legal philosophies, and the pre-Trump justices are rejecting them repeatedly. The court decided Murthy v. Missouri on Wednesday morning, which perfectly fits this pattern. Amy Comey Barrett rejected right-wing plaintiffs’ efforts to sharply restrict government communication with private social media platforms.

“Lake official Carey Baker thought he had re-election in the bag. Then the bag broke.” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — For those who are so inclined, there’s nothing quite so delicious as a successful hack — a clever wriggle around the rules and expectations that constrain mere mortals. But sometimes the players get played. Their smooth moves cost them a prize they thought they had successfully squirreled away. And bless their hearts, they get so mad when that happens. Don’t they, Carey Baker? See, Baker — who currently serves as Lake County property appraiser — thought he’d found a smart little shortcut around the tiresome business of collecting signatures or cutting a five-figure check to qualify for re-election. By filing as a write-in candidate, his paperwork would be minimal and almost all of the $24,300 he’d collected in contributions for the 2024 Elections would stay nestled snugly in his campaign account.

“Water ‘Savings Clause’ is key to water sharing for Florida’s future” via Mack Bernard for the Palm Beach Post — South Florida weather is a hot topic right now with residents I meet with in my district. The ongoing hot and dry conditions and scorching temperatures make for endless conversation. Residents have also expressed their concerns about neighborhood lakes drying up and tapping into underground water reserves in West Palm Beach. Those drought-causing conditions recently came to a screeching halt with extraordinary rain and flooding from a slow-moving weather system that soaked South Florida in mid-June. Hopefully, regular rainfalls will offset the deep deficits of this dry season over time, but regardless, it shows how vulnerable we are with one of our most crucial resources, water.

