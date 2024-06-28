Film Florida industry group installs directors, reappoints President from Broward County

The Film Florida Entertainment Production Association has settled on its slate of officers for the next year and they involve familiar faces in the organization.

The group this week voted on the top roles to manage the arts association. Florida Film will keep the same President for the 2024-25 tenure, as Sandy Lighterman was approved to return as President of the entertainment production association.

Lighterman is part of the Film Commission for Broward County and the organization there, Film Broward. She said she was encouraged to return as President after it was announced at the Film Florida annual meeting.

“It is an honor to continue to serve as President of Film Florida. I’m proud of the organization’s accomplishments in the last year and I look forward to building on those achievements,” Lighterman said in a prepared statement. “We want to continue to convey the message that Florida is open for business with experienced crew, diverse locations and ancillary businesses that serve the needs of the industry.”

Film Florida is a motion picture industry nonprofit advocacy organization that touts itself as the chief marketing and professional development group for the state of Florida. The entire gamut of directors with Film Florida reside in 14 different counties in the state from the Florida Keys to the Panhandle.

The selection of the executive board officers for Film Florida included:

— President: Lighterman, Broward County Film Commission (Film Commission Council).

— 1st Vice President: Matt Wohl, Traveling Dog Films (Industry & Association Council Council).

— 2nd Vice President: Tyler Martinolich, Film Tampa Bay (Film Commission Council).

— Secretary: Michael Viera, SAG-AFTRA (Labor Council).

— Treasurer: Anne Russell, Full Sail University (Education Council).

— Immediate Past President: Gail Morgan, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Film Commission (Film Commission Council).

There were about 20 other appointees to general board of director positions with Film Florida.

“I look forward to continuing to work side by side with industry professionals and our education partners as we continue to seek opportunities to strengthen Florida’s Screen Production Industry,” Lighterman said.

“Our industry has a deep history in the state and remains an important piece in Florida’s economic growth and diversification and we look forward to competing for high wage jobs in the Screen Production Industry.”