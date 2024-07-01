Florida Freedom Month tax holiday in effect until July 31

Florida’s Freedom Month sales tax holiday, part of tax legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed, kicks off on July 1.

The holiday, which runs until July 31, will include various tax exemptions on products relating to outdoor equipment, recreational activities and entertainment admissions throughout the month.

The holiday is part of a major tax package signed by DeSantis in May. The package, which is set to save taxpayers around $914 million over the next two years, introduced the Freedom Month tax holiday, a change from last year’s Freedom Summer that ran from May to September. The package also includes three other tax cut holidays.

“Our state is home to natural beauty from the Panhandle to the Keys, and we have an excellent array of arts, sports, and cultural events,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday is a great opportunity for consumers to save money on admissions and outdoor supplies while they enjoy all Florida has to offer this summer.”

Products that are included in the holiday’s tax exemptions include admissions to various entertainment events, state parks, museums, physical fitness club memberships, live music events, sporting events and various festivals that are held from July 1 until Dec. 31.

Exemptions also come for various outdoor-related products. This includes boating, water and fishing supplies, such as canoes, kayaks, coolers, life jackets, paddles, fishing rods and bait. Camping supplies are also tax free, including tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves and flashlights. There are also exemptions on general outdoor supplies, including bicycles, gas and charcoal grills, sunglasses, sunscreen and repellent, and water bottles.

Specific taxable products are only exempt to a certain price point, depending on the product. Rentals of any of the listed items are not exempt, nor are theme park tickets, airport tickets, entertainment complexes or public lodging establishments. Resales of tickets bought during the holiday must also have full sales tax paid to the original vendor. Bundle items only partially including tax-exempt items and “buy one, get one free” deals are charged and taxed at their full price.

Florida’s next upcoming tax holiday, the back-to-school sales tax holiday, will also be in July, starting from July 29 until Aug. 11.

More information on the tax holiday can be found on the DOR’s Tax Information Publication, or on their website.