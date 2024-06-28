Gov. DeSantis appoints Thomas Hobbs, Brian McElfatrick to Hillsborough transit board

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) authority in Thomas Hobbs and Brian McElfatrick.

HART is the public transit agency serving Hillsborough County. Its board is staffed by political appointees from the Tampa City Council, Hillsborough County Commission, other cities that the agency serves, and the Governor.

Hobbs is currently the Chief of staff for Port Tampa Bay. A member of the Florida Army National Guard, Hobbs is also a member of the Propeller Club of Tampa Bay, a group that promotes the maritime industry by connecting organizations and individuals through networking, education, fellowship and industry conversations.

Hobbs is a two-time graduate of Florida State University, holding a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary social science and a master’s degree in political science.

McElfatrick is a shareholder, executive committee member and practice group leader at Bush Ross, P.A. He previously served on the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County as its Chair. He’s also been recognized by Florida Trend magazine as one of Florida’s “Legal Elite.”

McElfatrick earned his undergraduate degree from Bates College in Maine and his law degree from Indiana University.