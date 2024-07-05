Kelly Skidmore again hosts business attire clothing drive with Palm Beach State College

Boca Raton Rep. Kelly Skidmore is again partnering with her alma mater, Palm Beach State College (PBSC), to sponsor a clothing drive for business attire.

The goal: to help students prepare for their professional lives by dressing the part.

It’s the second time Skidmore has sponsored the initiative. The first was in 2022, when she and PBSC collected more than 100 articles of new or gently used clothing and gave them to Panther’s Closet, a thrift store run by Honors College students.

As was the case then, the clothing to be collected this year — dresses, slacks, skirts, suits, sweaters, ties, blazers, button-down shirts, blouses and collared shirts — will sell for $1 per item. Only PBSC students, faculty and staff can shop at Panther’s Closet, which has locations in Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Lake Worth and Palm Beach Gardens.

“We are hoping to have an even better outcome this year so we can help more students enter the workforce confidently,” Skidmore said in a statement.

According to her House bio, Skidmore earned an associate’s degree in general communications from PBSC and later attended the University of Florida. She also holds a certificate of completion in hospitality administration and management from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business.

The drive will run July 1-25, with drop-off locations at Skidmore’s office in Delray Beach, PBSC campuses and the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters.

Arrangements for large donation pick-ups can be made by calling (561) 496-5940.