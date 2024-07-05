July 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kelly Skidmore again hosts business attire clothing drive with Palm Beach State College

Jesse SchecknerJuly 5, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Duke Energy increasing hurricane prep for 2 million Florida energy customers

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida retailers urge shoppers to buy local during ‘Freedom Month’ tax-free holiday on outdoor gear

APoliticalHeadlines

Independence Day Weekend travel projected to be heaviest in years

Kelly Skidmore -- Insta
They’re accepting a variety of professional garb, each item of which will sell for $1.

Boca Raton Rep. Kelly Skidmore is again partnering with her alma mater, Palm Beach State College (PBSC), to sponsor a clothing drive for business attire.

The goal: to help students prepare for their professional lives by dressing the part.

It’s the second time Skidmore has sponsored the initiative. The first was in 2022, when she and PBSC collected more than 100 articles of new or gently used clothing and gave them to Panther’s Closet, a thrift store run by Honors College students.

As was the case then, the clothing to be collected this year — dresses, slacks, skirts, suits, sweaters, ties, blazers, button-down shirts, blouses and collared shirts — will sell for $1 per item. Only PBSC students, faculty and staff can shop at Panther’s Closet, which has locations in Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Lake Worth and Palm Beach Gardens.

“We are hoping to have an even better outcome this year so we can help more students enter the workforce confidently,” Skidmore said in a statement.

According to her House bio, Skidmore earned an associate’s degree in general communications from PBSC and later attended the University of Florida. She also holds a certificate of completion in hospitality administration and management from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business.

The drive will run July 1-25, with drop-off locations at Skidmore’s office in Delray Beach, PBSC campuses and the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters.

Arrangements for large donation pick-ups can be made by calling (561) 496-5940.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDuke Energy increasing hurricane prep for 2 million Florida energy customers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories