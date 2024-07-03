July 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

South Florida metro area has most expensive residential rental rates in U.S.
Miami named the most expensive rental market in U.S.

Drew DixonJuly 3, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Ex-Orange County school counselor sues, claiming she worked in ‘rat-filled’ classroom and was unfairly fired

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Daniella Levine Cava campaign crosses $5M raised toward re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

HeadlinesInfluence

Farewell to fireworks? Survey shows majority of Floridians want restrictions, possible ban

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department
Florida had 18 markets among the Top 100 most expensive rental areas in the country.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach area is the most expensive major market in the United States for residential rent prices, according to a new study published this month by Lawnlove.com, a lawn maintenance and care website.

The South Florida area was atop the list of the 198 largest metros in the U.S., ranked by highest rent prices.

But South Florida wasn’t the only Sunshine State region to be called out for having expensive rental rates. There were two more Florida markets in the Top 10, with Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater coming in at No. 8 and Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford being called the 10th most expensive rental market in the U.S.

Florida had a total of eight regions in the Top 20, including Naples-Marco Island (No. 13), Tallahassee (No. 16), North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton (No. 17), Gainesville (No. 18) and Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach (No. 19).

The Lawnlove.com analysis compared 196 of the largest metro areas in the country (while researchers aimed to study the 198 largest metros, two were excluded from the list due to lack of sufficient data).

The study used three categories to compare rental markets, including average rent prices, year-over-year rent changes and the share of renters who are spending more than 30% of their income to cover rental costs and utilities costs each month.

There were a total of 18 Florida markets that landed on the Top 100. California had 13 regions among the Top 100, while and Texas had nine.

The analysis described the difficulties in the brutal South Florida rental market.

“Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach (No. 1) stands out with the highest rental costs for one-and-two-bedroom rentals, and a significant 62.6% of renters are cost-burdened, spending nearly 32% of their income on rent,” the analysis said.

But rental price hikes are facing most major markets in the current housing climate, the study found. Even in smaller markets, renters are getting squeezed.

“With fewer than 500,000 residents, smaller metros like Norwich, Connecticut, (No. 69), Lansing, Michigan, (No. 101), Sierra Vista, Arizona, (No. 83), and Greenville, North Carolina, (No. 41) have seen significant increases in rent prices over the past year, experiencing hikes of over 7%,” the analysis concluded.

The lowest average monthly rent could be found in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, followed by Rock Springs, Wyoming, Fargo, North Dakota, Huntsville, Alabama and Rochester, Minnesota.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaniella Levine Cava campaign crosses $5M raised toward re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

nextEx-Orange County school counselor sues, claiming she worked in 'rat-filled' classroom and was unfairly fired

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories