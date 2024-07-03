Ex-Orange County school counselor sues, claiming she worked in ‘rat-filled’ classroom and was unfairly fired

A former Apopka school counselor is suing for $200,000 and accusing Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) of ostracizing her by sending to work in a rat-filled portable classroom before unfairly firing her, according to her lawsuit.

Donna Williams Mathurin, who is Black and age 56, blamed age and racial discrimination age for why her $65,598-a year contract wasn’t renewed this year. School officials denied her claims made in the federal lawsuit.

“While the district does not comment on specifics included in any complaints, we deny any allegations of unlawful discrimination and look forward to the opportunity to vigorously defend our position against any allegations,” OCPS spokesman Michael Ollendorff said in a statement.

Florida Politics requested a copy of her personnel file, but the School District declined to release it, saying it was not a public record.

In the lawsuit filed last month, the ex-Rock Springs Elementary school counselor said she was excluded from leadership meetings and had to take on extra duties that she wasn’t paid for.

Her lawsuit alleged a toxic working environment at the school.

Williams claimed the principal ordered other staff not to let her talk to parents or send students to the guidance office because the principal believed it was rewarding the children. The lawsuit accused the principal of having an “autocratic leadership style” and blaming Williams “for outcomes that are beyond her control.”

The guidance counselor was moved to a portable classroom at the back of the school.

“These portables are unsanitary. They lack electricity and are infested with roaches, moles, rats, and snakes,” the lawsuit said. “It is not the kind of setting where Dr. Williams can execute her responsibilities with fidelity, but (the principal) wanted to move Dr. Williams there to discourage Dr. Williams from continuing to serve as the School Counselor.”

The lawsuit said the school’s excuse for moving her out was because there wasn’t enough classroom space. Williams argued it was retaliation and to isolate her from the rest of the school.

In April, Williams learned her contract would not be renewed, ending her tenure at OCPS that began in 2021.