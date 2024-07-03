July 3, 2024
Another poll shows Ron DeSantis would be a more popular VP choice than Byron Donalds, Marco Rubio
Image via The Associated Press.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 3, 20245min5

DeSantis
GOP voters and Trumpers like a Florida man for VP, but not the ones on the former President's short list.

Though Florida men Byron Donalds and Marco Rubio have been said to be on Donald Trump’s short list for Vice President, polling continues to show that Republicans would rather have Ron DeSantis on the ticket.

The Economist/YouGov poll of 1,608 adults, conducted between June 30 and July 2, shows Florida’s Governor would be the most “acceptable” vice presidential choice with Trumpers and Republicans among a list of potential contenders from Florida and beyond. This follows up on previous polling that leads to the same conclusion.

DeSantis leads all names as an acceptable option for 49% of those who say they intend to vote for Trump, and no one else is even close. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s 40% is good for second place, while Rubio’s 35% is fourth place, behind Ben Carson.

The same dynamic plays out among Republican voters, though the numbers are slightly lower, suggesting there are still some Never Trumpers in play. DeSantis is at 44% and in first place, with Rubio at 30%.

Donalds, a Congressman from South Florida, is far behind his Sunshine State peers. Only 18% of Trump voters and 13% of Republicans rate him as a plausible running mate for the former President.

In what could be considered to be Donalds’ defense, he is the least “unacceptable” VP choice of the Florida trio, with just 4% of Republicans and Trump voters believing he’s a deal breaker.

DeSantis would be unacceptable to 8% of Trump voters and 10% of Republicans, while Rubio would be unacceptable to 10% of Trump voters and 7% of Republicans.

The gold standard for an unacceptable pick would be South Carolina’s Nikki Haley. A staggering 42% of Trumpers deem her to be a deal-breaker, with 34% of Republicans saying the same.

DeSantis has said he’s not interested in the gig.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview last year, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.

“Some people run for President because they want a Cabinet position or Veep or a TV contributorship. I’m not that,” DeSantis added.

He’s also cast doubt on Trump’s ultimate choice.

“I have heard that they’re looking more in identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” DeSantis said in February during a call with supporters from his now-suspended campaign.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • PeterH

    July 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm

    The SCOTUS has given Democrats and Independents new fuel to make sure Trump never returns to the Oval Office. Stay tuned. Change is on the way!

    Reply

  • Linwood Wright

    July 3, 2024 at 1:44 pm

    King Biden should just have DeSantis and Trump locked up in Gitmo and declare himself Grand Potentate for Life.

    The SCOTUS have spoken.

    Reply

  • Tjb

    July 3, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    Not saying much. The bar is very low. DeSantis is an embarrassment with his policies and lack of transparency.

    Reply

  • Elvis Pitts "THE BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT" American

    July 3, 2024 at 1:59 pm

    Good afternoon Sage Patriots,
    Don will 100% win with DeSantis, most likely loose to Kamalla with Rubio, that Burgum dude with the weird beard that nobody knows, or that Black dude. And Condi Rice aint coming back to the swamp.
    Ron’s Lt. Gov will run Florida just fine while Ron and The Beautiful Casey are busy VPOTUS’ing up here in DC.
    Thank you,
    Elvis Pitts American

    Reply

  • nope

    July 3, 2024 at 2:06 pm

    He can pick any of these antique model losers, and it won’t matter. They’re washed up and out of touch with Americans.

    Reply

Categories