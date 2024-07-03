Another poll shows Ron DeSantis would be a more popular VP choice than Byron Donalds, Marco Rubio

Though Florida men Byron Donalds and Marco Rubio have been said to be on Donald Trump’s short list for Vice President, polling continues to show that Republicans would rather have Ron DeSantis on the ticket.

The Economist/YouGov poll of 1,608 adults, conducted between June 30 and July 2, shows Florida’s Governor would be the most “acceptable” vice presidential choice with Trumpers and Republicans among a list of potential contenders from Florida and beyond. This follows up on previous polling that leads to the same conclusion.

DeSantis leads all names as an acceptable option for 49% of those who say they intend to vote for Trump, and no one else is even close. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s 40% is good for second place, while Rubio’s 35% is fourth place, behind Ben Carson.

The same dynamic plays out among Republican voters, though the numbers are slightly lower, suggesting there are still some Never Trumpers in play. DeSantis is at 44% and in first place, with Rubio at 30%.

Donalds, a Congressman from South Florida, is far behind his Sunshine State peers. Only 18% of Trump voters and 13% of Republicans rate him as a plausible running mate for the former President.

In what could be considered to be Donalds’ defense, he is the least “unacceptable” VP choice of the Florida trio, with just 4% of Republicans and Trump voters believing he’s a deal breaker.

DeSantis would be unacceptable to 8% of Trump voters and 10% of Republicans, while Rubio would be unacceptable to 10% of Trump voters and 7% of Republicans.

The gold standard for an unacceptable pick would be South Carolina’s Nikki Haley. A staggering 42% of Trumpers deem her to be a deal-breaker, with 34% of Republicans saying the same.

DeSantis has said he’s not interested in the gig.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview last year, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.

“Some people run for President because they want a Cabinet position or Veep or a TV contributorship. I’m not that,” DeSantis added.

He’s also cast doubt on Trump’s ultimate choice.

“I have heard that they’re looking more in identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” DeSantis said in February during a call with supporters from his now-suspended campaign.