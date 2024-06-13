June 13, 2024
Another poll shows Ron DeSantis is still a VP favorite

A.G. Gancarski June 13, 2024

trump desantis
GOP voters have moved past the rhetoric of the Primary season.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has denied any interest in being Donald Trump’s running mate, but the feeling isn’t mutual for Republican voters surveyed in the latest The Economist and YouGov poll.

With 41% of Republicans and 40% of self-proclaimed conservatives saying the Florida Governor would be a satisfactory choice for a Trump running mate, the data from the poll conducted between June 9 and June 11 shows again that Republican voters want Florida’s Governor as Trump’s second in command.

The data suggests that memories of the vicious back-and-forth between Trump and the man who he made the Florida Governor have long since faded for Republican voters.

DeSantis is a more preferred option than a Florida man who is reportedly in the mix as well.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is at 27% with Republicans and 26% with self-proclaimed conservatives.

DeSantis has said he’s not interested in the gig.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview last year, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.

“Some people run for President because they want a Cabinet position or Veep or a TV contributorship. I’m not that,” DeSantis added.

He’s also cast doubt on Trump’s ultimate choice.

“I have heard that they’re looking more in identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” DeSantis said in February during a call with supporters from his now-suspended campaign.

As is the case with Rubio, a DeSantis nomination for VP would create electoral college issues with both the presidential and vice presidential nominee being from the same state.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

