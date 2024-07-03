July 3, 2024
‘Pot Daddy’ John Morgan is face of new million-dollar ad campaign for recreational marijuana ballot measure
John Morgan may not be a politician, but he is certainly a formidable force in Florida politics.

POTD_John Morgan
One of the radio ads featuring Morgan has a July 4 feel to it.

John Morgan, aka “Pot Daddy,” is urging voters to declare their “independence” and back recreational marijuana in a pair of new radio ads.

Smart & Safe Florida is spending $1.1 million on the dual one-minute radio ads that feature Morgan, who is already ubiquitous on the television and radio airwaves due to his near constant ads promoting his law firm.

Morgan, a well-known political donor who helped bankroll the amendment that allowed medical marijuana in the state, had already announced his support for the initiative several weeks ago and had agreed to become the “voice” of the effort. Recreational marijuana needs a “yes” vote from 60% of voters in November in order to pass.

One of the radio ads featuring Morgan has a July 4 feel to it by noting that “nearly 250 years ago our nation declared our independence. Now it’s time for us to declare independence from laws that demand jail time for simply having or consuming marijuana.”

A second ad entitled “Criminal Justicecontends that the passage of the amendment will allow the police to “fight real crime, not fake crime.”

In the ad Morgan, who has half-seriously suggested he could run for Governor someday, says “If I was your Governor, I would free or parole every person in jail for possession and then expunge everyone’s record.”

A spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida said that the radio ads will run during the month of July.

“Throughout the month of July, our campaign will remind voters that freedom means individual rights and an end to arrests and incarceration for simple marijuana possession charges,” said Morgan Hill. “We know that thousands of people are arrested every year in Florida for marijuana. When Americans across the country have the right to choose to consume marijuana, it’s a disgrace that Floridians’ individual freedoms are still restricted.”

Morgan’s entry into the battle over Amendment 3 puts him on a collision course with Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans. DeSantis has so far been one of the most vocal critics of the proposed amendment and has said it will “reduce the quality of life” in Florida. DeSantis has also said the passage of the measure would lead to many places in the state smelling like pot.

2 comments

  • Michael K

    July 3, 2024 at 5:04 pm

    I’ll toke to that!

  • Elvis Pitts "THE BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT" American

    July 3, 2024 at 5:09 pm

    Good evening Florida,
    I’ve been working for years with John on this weed thing. If we can get the drunks to also toke up on the weed more they will crash more cars into all kinds of things and everyone will just dial #LAW.
    The money will pour in.
    And oh yeah the really sick will get to smoke more weed, and it will help everyone, and yada yada yada,
    Thanks Florida,
    Elvis and John

Leave a Reply

Categories