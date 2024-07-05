Ashley Moody highlights Florida transplants who become cops

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is marking a spike in residents originally from other states who’ve moved to the Sunshine State to become police officers.

Moody is launching a “Thin Line Tribute: Sunshine Salute” this month. Moody’s office is promoting the fact that some 5,000 recruits have become cops here since July 2022. About 1,200 of those have moved to Florida from another state.

Moody’s office said many residents from California, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico and New York have all relocated to Florida to join the laws enforcement ranks in Florida.

Moody herself is taking moments to highlight individual police departments in Florida that have benefitted from the effort. This month, Moody is focusing on the Sarasota Police Department, which has drawn several new officers in their ranks who moved to Florida from other states.

“We’ve been spreading the word about all the great incentives to join our ranks, and individuals like the new Sarasota recruits have answered the call — leaving behind places where their service was not as appreciated as it is here,” Moody said in a prepared statement this week. “Hearing their stories, why they made the bold decision to move to our state (and) I am as inspired as ever to continue doing all we can to show our support to those who bravely protect and serve.”

Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said the push to get more out-of-state recruits has served his department well.

“Officers want to be able to do their job. There is no better feeling than when you know that you can go out there and be supported in enforcing the law. I’ve talked with officers all around the country and when state attorneys are not assisting them, it makes those officers not want to do their jobs,” Troche said. “Thanks to the work of Attorney General Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis, officers know that when you come to the state of Florida, you are going to be able to do, and be supported in, doing your job.”

Moody initiated the “Sunshine Salute” series in 2023 during National Police Week.