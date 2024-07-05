Donald Trump distances himself from extreme conservative claims of ‘New Revolution’

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from Project 2025, a massive proposed overhaul of the federal government drafted by longtime allies and former officials in his administration, days after the head of the think tank responsible for the program suggested there would be a second American Revolution.
“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump posted on his social media website. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”
Project 2025 outlines a dramatic expansion of presidential power and a plan to fire as many as 50,000 government workers to replace them with Trump loyalists. President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has worked to draw more attention to the agenda, particularly as Biden tries to keep fellow Democrats on board after his disastrous debate.
Trump has outlined his own plans to remake the government if he wins a second term, including staging the largest deportation operation in U.S. history and imposing tariffs on potentially all imports. His campaign has previously warned outside allies not to presume to speak for the former president and suggested their transition-in-waiting efforts were unhelpful.
Trump’s social media rejection of the notion of a “New American Revolution” comes as he’s gearing up for a Florida rally. The pep talk to supporters will take place Tuesday night at Doral in South Florida as speculation centers on the presumptive Republican nominee’s running mate and Trump’s criticism of Biden’s troubled performance during the June 27 debate.
The distance is infinitesimal
July 5, 2024 at 3:51 pm
Sorry, he’s stuck with it.
My Take
July 5, 2024 at 3:55 pm
But Trump is a notorious liar. A nonstop liar.
His denials mean nothing.
If the plans were popular, he would be all for them.
Hologram Joe
July 5, 2024 at 4:15 pm
Biden says his fit to govern – Lie
Biden says border under control – Lie
Biden says military supports him – Lie
Biden says no US personnel have been
killed under his watch -Lie
Biden says inflation was 9% when he took over as CIC – Lie
Biden says Border Patrol personnel have endorsed him – Lie
My Take
July 5, 2024 at 4:47 pm
Can’t tell opinion, judgement, assessment, and the occasional mistake, from outright lies from a lifetime lifestyle liar?
Sad! as your god Trump would say.
My Take
July 5, 2024 at 4:16 pm
He won’t be Hitler or Mussolini.
Maybe more Franco or Salazar.
Probably more Baby Doc.*
Possibly more Nero or Caligula.
*Or who is that crazy character in one of the ‘Stans who is naming everything after himself.
Hologram Joe
July 5, 2024 at 4:59 pm
We simply don’t have that form of Government but by all means carry on with your ridiculous conspiracy theory.
My Take
July 5, 2024 at 5:03 pm
Maybe not successfully “be” but not beyond his trying.
He has no respect for truth or law.
Or tradition … or common decency.
Michael K
July 5, 2024 at 4:48 pm
Nonsense. Project 2025 is the MAGA wet dream to finish the destruction of democracy. It gives everything to the plutocrats who own and control what’s left of the party. It has Trump’s paw prints all over it.
Read it. It’s even more scary than previous Heritage Foundation blueprints.