Donald Trump rally puts Marco Rubio in VP spotlight, but the Senator hasn’t closed the deal … yet

With less than a week before the Republican National Convention, a Florida Senator is still on Donald Trump’s “shortlist” of potential running mates.

Yet Marco Rubio did not officially close the deal Tuesday in Doral, and as the Republican roadshow disembarks from Florida, with a Trump rally in Pennsylvania this week followed by a four-day RNC in Milwaukee, it is unclear where the vice-presidential derby stands.

In roughly nine minutes of remarks, the South Florida Senator seemed cognizant of being in the final stage of auditioning to be Trump’s running mate … or perhaps for another important role in the White House. He hewed closely to Trump’s talking points, and offered some humor all his own as he talked about being Trump’s surrogate in the spin room after last month’s debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

The rousing speech did not lead to anything like a firm commitment from Trump to make Rubio his running mate, but there’s still reason for optimism for Rubio supporters.

Trump offered two asides to “Marco” when disparaging Vice President Kamala Harris as an “insurance policy” early in his remarks, as he ruminated on “which of their candidates is more unfit to be President — Sleepy Crooked Joe Biden, or Laughing Kamala,” before moving on to speculate that people in Doral didn’t want Harris’ “California socialism.”

Trump then offered what could be considered a tease of a potential Rubio pick to a mixed reaction from the Senator’s hometown crowd, pointing out the media covering the rally.

“I think they probably think I’m gonna be announcing that Marco’s gonna be Vice President because that’s a lot of press. That’s a lot of press,” Trump said.

Trump offered yet another aside to Rubio when discussing his “no taxes for tips” proposal, saying “Marco, you’re going to vote for it, I hope” before adding that he “may or may not be there to vote for it,” but promising the Florida Senator would be “involved.”

Trump also recounted a potentially apocryphal conversation with former Sen. Ted Kennedy, saying that the Massachusetts Democrat told him who the “smartest” person in the Senate was, then adding “you weren’t there yet, Marco.”

(The dumbest person, according to the anecdote, was Biden).

Trump also recognized “Florida Patriots,” including the “fantastic” Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott and the members of Congress on hand, as well as state legislators who backed him.

Trump also offered asides to Rep. Byron Donalds, a surrogate who had been said to be in the VP mix. The former President said that bacon was “too expensive,” but that the Southwest Florida Congressman “likes bacon” despite the price point.

He then delivered a second aside to Donalds while talking about Biden’s wealth. Then a third, saying Donalds was “not a man (he was) going to get in a fight with anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, during his remarks, Rubio suggested that if he led one of America’s rivals, Biden’s performance during the debate was so poor he would invade the country.

“Not only like they’re watching this thing in Beijing, they’re watching it in Moscow, they’re watching it in Havana. They’re watching it in Caracas. They’re watching it in Iran. And they’re saying that guy’s the president, that guy,” Rubio said. “We’re gonna invade tomorrow. That’s what I would do.”

Rubio also suggested that Biden was “a figurehead for a shadow government of leftists that are propping him up,” arguing the “the people in the shadow government that are protecting and hiding from the American people the condition of our current President.”

Additionally, the Senator had sharp words for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Biden is the figurehead of a left wing government, shadow government, but his replacement is actually a real life verified left winger,” Rubio argued, contending Harris wanted to “ban plastic straws” to back up his argument.

Meanwhile, Rubio did get support from a Senate colleague ahead of Trump’s speech.

Scott told the crowd Tuesday that Rubio would be a “great Vice Presidential pick” and was doing an “unbelievable job” in the Senate.