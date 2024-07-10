July 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Daryl Parks launches ads attacking Corey Simon for insurance bailouts
Image via Daryl Parks campaign

Jacob OglesJuly 10, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.10.24

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump rally puts Marco Rubio in VP spotlight, but the Senator hasn’t closed the deal … yet

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.9.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Daryl Parks
The Democrat said the incumbent supported companies as they jacked up bills for Floridians.

Tallahassee Democrat Darryl Parks has launched two new ads as part of his Senate campaign. One tells the civil rights lawyer’s personal story. The other attacks incumbent Sen. Corey Simon and the Republican-controlled Legislature for failure to address the home insurance crisis.

The first ad, called “Winning,” recounts Parks’ life story, from picking oranges as a child to graduating college and advocating for the public.

“I’ve spent my life fighting for the people against the powerful,” Parks says in narration.

It then shifts to ribbing Simon, the Tallahassee Republican Parks wants to challenge in November in Senate District 3.

“When I see Corey Simon giving our tax money to the same insurance companies who jack up our bills, it’s time we fight back,” Parks says.

The 30-second spot closes with Parks saying, “Winning fights is what I do.”

A second ad, called “C’Mon Man,” immediately leans on Simon. An image appearing in both ads shows an anonymous insurance executive laughing over a photo of the Senator.

“Corey Simon, you gave big shot insurance companies $3 billion of our tax dollars,” Parks says over pictures of constituents in their homes.

The ads both reference insurance legislation (SB 2-A) passed in a 2022 Special Session. The bill was among the first Simon voted on weeks after his election to the Senate the same year.

Parks suggested that $250,000 in insurance donations explained his support of a bill that Democrats characterized as a bailout for carriers.

“C’mon man,” Parks says. “I’ll stop that mess.”

The ads will run in three media markets within SD 3, as well as across digital platforms.

Parks currently faces Gadsden County Commissioner Kimblin NeSmith in a Democratic Primary. The winner faces Simon in November in what’s expected to be the tightest Senate contest in Florida this election cycle.

Parks has raised nearly $330,000 through June 28, compared to NeSmith’s $31,000. Simon has reported more than $570,000 in donations.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump rally puts Marco Rubio in VP spotlight, but the Senator hasn't closed the deal … yet

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.10.24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories