Daryl Parks launches ads attacking Corey Simon for insurance bailouts

Tallahassee Democrat Darryl Parks has launched two new ads as part of his Senate campaign. One tells the civil rights lawyer’s personal story. The other attacks incumbent Sen. Corey Simon and the Republican-controlled Legislature for failure to address the home insurance crisis.

The first ad, called “Winning,” recounts Parks’ life story, from picking oranges as a child to graduating college and advocating for the public.

“I’ve spent my life fighting for the people against the powerful,” Parks says in narration.

It then shifts to ribbing Simon, the Tallahassee Republican Parks wants to challenge in November in Senate District 3.

“When I see Corey Simon giving our tax money to the same insurance companies who jack up our bills, it’s time we fight back,” Parks says.

The 30-second spot closes with Parks saying, “Winning fights is what I do.”

A second ad, called “C’Mon Man,” immediately leans on Simon. An image appearing in both ads shows an anonymous insurance executive laughing over a photo of the Senator.

“Corey Simon, you gave big shot insurance companies $3 billion of our tax dollars,” Parks says over pictures of constituents in their homes.

The ads both reference insurance legislation (SB 2-A) passed in a 2022 Special Session. The bill was among the first Simon voted on weeks after his election to the Senate the same year.

Parks suggested that $250,000 in insurance donations explained his support of a bill that Democrats characterized as a bailout for carriers.

“C’mon man,” Parks says. “I’ll stop that mess.”

The ads will run in three media markets within SD 3, as well as across digital platforms.

Parks currently faces Gadsden County Commissioner Kimblin NeSmith in a Democratic Primary. The winner faces Simon in November in what’s expected to be the tightest Senate contest in Florida this election cycle.

Parks has raised nearly $330,000 through June 28, compared to NeSmith’s $31,000. Simon has reported more than $570,000 in donations.