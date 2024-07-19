Globally renowned scientist Dr. Robert Gallo joins Tampa General Hospital team

The Tampa Medical and Research District, a burgeoning hub of world-class care, breakthrough research, academics and technology, gained a globally renowned scientist this week by adding Dr. Robert C. Gallo to Tampa General and USF.

Gallo is widely regarded in the scientific community as one of the best biomedical scientists in American history. He was honored as the most referenced scientist in the world for a decade (1980-1990), is a two-time Albert Lasker Award in Medicine winner, and was ranked third in the world for scientific impact (1983-2002).

Now, Gallo is bringing his expertise and team to the state of Florida, joining Tampa General as founder and director of the Microbial Oncology Program at the TGH Cancer Institute and senior scientific adviser to the executive director of the TGH Cancer Institute.

“We are honored to welcome one of the most celebrated, most cited and most award-winning scientists to our world-class team at Tampa General,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. “The addition of Dr. Robert C. Gallo to the TGH Cancer Institute marks a new era for Tampa General and the state of Florida. Patients will have direct access to his research findings, and our providers will benefit from his skills and knowledge.”

At Tampa General, he will focus on identifying novel therapeutic targets for difficult-to-treat cancers related to microorganisms.

“I am enthusiastic about the leadership at Tampa General and USF, and I am drawn to new, exciting, and important endeavors, such as the efforts led by Dr. (Eduardo) Sotomayor and his colleagues at the TGH Cancer Institute and USF,” Gallo said. “My co-workers and I are happy to join this rising institution in cancer research, and we look forward to helping it reach the next phase of its success. The tools are in place. The leaders are dedicated. The talent is present and growing.”

Throughout his career, Gallo has amassed several significant contributions to the industry. Gallo was the first to identify a human retrovirus and the only known human leukemia virus, HTLV-1, shown to cause human cancer. Gallo and his colleagues also discovered interleukin-2 (IL-2), the first cytokine used as therapy for some forms of cancers. These pioneering discoveries by Gallo led other scientists in more recent years to successfully produce chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR T-cells). This therapy provides cures for patients with some types of blood cancers.

In 1984, Gallo determined HIV-1 as the cause of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). He pioneered the development of the HIV blood test for identifying infected individuals and protecting the blood supply.

“It is a true privilege to welcome a scientist, a pioneer and a mentor of the stature of Dr. Gallo to the scientific team at the TGH Cancer Institute as we embark on our journey to apply for the coveted NCI-designation within the decade,” said Sotomayor, vice president and executive director of the TGH Cancer Institute. “With Dr. Gallo on our team, we will advance groundbreaking research to not just treat our patients, but defeat cancer once and for all.”

During his time at the Cancer Institute, Dr. Gallo will focus his research on identifying the ties between viruses that cause cancer and bacterial proteins and products that he and his scientific group have demonstrated are involved in cancer progression. Many of these cancers are complex and resistant to current treatments. Gallo and his team have already begun to identify new protocols to address these aggressive cancers head-on.

“Dr. Gallo is an outstanding, experienced investigator. I have known Bob and followed his work for many years. His research will solidify a new research initiative we are developing at the TGH-Cancer Institute, and his leadership and experience will help develop our basic science and translational research strategy,” said Dr. Jack Pledger, associate director of Basic Sciences at the TGH Cancer Institute.

At the USF Morsani College of Medicine (USF Health), Gallo is the James P. Cullison Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases. He will also develop and serve as director of the USF Health Virology Center, where a team of four researchers will join him.

“Dr. Gallo’s expertise in virology is unparalleled and will not only elevate the research taking place at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine but, through his groundbreaking research in the connection of viruses and cancer and novel therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers related to microorganisms, help the Tampa General Cancer Institute advance treatments and, potentially, find cures,” said Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the Morsani College of Medicine.

Gallo established in 1996 the Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Gallo is also a co-founder of the biotechnology company Profectus BioSciences, Inc. and co-founder and scientific director of the Global Virus Network (GVN). The GVN is now headquartered at USF Health following a vote in June.