July 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Viewership for Donald Trump’s RNC acceptance speech peaked at 28.4 million
Trump at RNC 2024. Image via AP.

Associated PressJuly 20, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Majority of Democrats think Kamala Harris would make a good president, AP-NORC poll shows

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown one of several lawmakers who have called for Joe Biden to step aside

Donald Trump
It was the most-watched night of the convention, which is typical for the evening when the presidential nominee speaks.

For better or worse, former President Donald Trump had a large audience watching him deliver his nomination acceptance speech at the RNC on Thursday.

An estimated 25.4 million people watched the final night of the convention on one of 14 networks that were covering it, the Nielsen company said on Friday. Viewership peaked at 28.4 million between 10:45 and 11 p.m. Eastern, at the beginning of Trump’s speech, Nielsen said.

That would be good news for the ex-president. The early part of his speech, where he spoke dramatically about last Saturday’s attempt on his life, was generally regarded as its most effective. As it dragged on past the 90-minute part and past midnight on the East Coast, Trump largely went off-script for remarks that resembled his typical stump speech.

Fox News Channel had 9.4 million viewers during Trump’s speech, comfortably ahead of any other network. An estimated 72 percent of the viewers were aged 55 and up, Nielsen said.

It was the most-watched night of the convention, which is typical for the evening when the presidential nominee speaks.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOhio Sen. Sherrod Brown one of several lawmakers who have called for Joe Biden to step aside

nextDonald Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories