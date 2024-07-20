Talk show legend to bring in bucks for Joe Biden

David Letterman is set to headline a fundraiser with President Joe Biden with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a sign that Biden’s campaign is forging ahead despite continued calls for him to bow out of the 2024 race.

The fundraiser on July 29 will be at the home of a family friend on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Green told The Associated Press Friday. It will feature the longtime late-night host, plus Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The campaign has at least 10 other fundraising events over the last 10 days of July.

Letterman helmed CBS’ “Late Show” for 22 seasons. The event comes as other celebrities like George Clooney, director Rob Reiner and Stephen King have called on Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, following his disastrous debate performance on June 27. There’s also been growing concern over continued fundraising support after anxious donors expressed serious worries about his performance and the future of the party.