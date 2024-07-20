Mike Waltz thinks Secret Service has underprotected Donald Trump for years

A Congressman from Central Florida is criticizing the Secret Service in the wake of security failings related to last Saturday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

“This is the key question,” said Rep. Mike Waltz on Saturday. “Were additional Secret Service resources requested and then denied?”

The legislator’s take is that for some time now, the protection of the former President has been less of a priority than it should have been.

“Because I’m being told by agents directly that more broadly, they’ve been requesting more for President Trump over the last few years and they’ve been denied for budget reasons and she hasn’t been quick to answer many of these questions,” Waltz said on the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live.”

Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle will have to answer some of those questions from Waltz and others Monday.

She will appear in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, at the Committee’s hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump.”

“Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about the Secret Service’s historic security failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump, murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd. We look forward to Director Cheatle’s testimony on Monday, July 22 to deliver the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve,” said Chairman James Comer of Kentucky.