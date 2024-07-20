July 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Elizabeth Warren says VP Harris can step up if Joe Biden bows out
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass., after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Associated PressJuly 20, 20241min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Mike Waltz thinks Secret Service has underprotected Donald Trump for years

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Talk show legend to bring in bucks for Joe Biden

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Majority of Democrats think Kamala Harris would make a good president, AP-NORC poll shows

1000 (20)
The succession planning proceeds.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren says that if President Joe Biden opts to bow out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris is “ready to step up.”

“What gives me a lot of hope right now is that, if President Biden decides to step back, we have Vice President Kamala Harris who is ready to step up,” Warren told MSNBC on Saturday “to unite the party, to take on Donald Trump and to win in November.”

Warren, who competed with Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, said that the president “has a really big decision to make” about whether he wants to leave the race.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Waltz thinks Secret Service has underprotected Donald Trump for years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories