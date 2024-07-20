Elizabeth Warren says VP Harris can step up if Joe Biden bows out

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren says that if President Joe Biden opts to bow out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris is “ready to step up.”

“What gives me a lot of hope right now is that, if President Biden decides to step back, we have Vice President Kamala Harris who is ready to step up,” Warren told MSNBC on Saturday “to unite the party, to take on Donald Trump and to win in November.”

Warren, who competed with Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, said that the president “has a really big decision to make” about whether he wants to leave the race.

