Joe Biden waiting for ‘green light’ to campaign post-COVID

Joe Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler told reporters during a conference call on Saturday that details will follow “as soon as we have the green light.”

Biden was forced off the campaign trail on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. The president was in Las Vegas when he got the news. He flew to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and has been recovering there.

White House Doctor Kevin O’Connor said Friday that treatment is progressing well.

“President Biden completed his fourth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. His loose, non­productive cough and hoarseness continue to be his primary symptoms, but they have improved meaningfully from yesterday. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal.”

“His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing yesterday was confirmatory for SARS-Co V -2 (COVID-19). Variant identification is still pending. All of his bloodwork was normal. Complete Blood Count (CBC) was normal, demonstrating no anemia or evidence of bacterial infection. Similarly, his Comprehensive Metabolic Panel demonstrated normal electrolytes as well as good kidney and liver function,” O’Connor added.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.