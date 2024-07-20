Donald Trump ‘recovering as expected’ from gunshot wound

Recovery proceeds for former President Donald Trump one week after a sniper’s bullet wounded his ear at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon. I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed,” said U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor during the administrations of Trump and Barack Obama.

Jackson said the wound is “beginning to granulate and properly,” and the major problem at this point is “intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place.”

“Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required,” the doctor added.

Trump will speak in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday afternoon, with more rallies ahead in the coming days.

But doctors will continue to monitor his condition for any complications, Jackson notes.

“He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him.”