July 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump ‘recovering as expected’ from gunshot wound

A.G. GancarskiJuly 20, 20242min2

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Joe Biden waiting for ‘green light’ to campaign post-COVID

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Elizabeth Warren says VP Harris can step up if Joe Biden bows out

FederalHeadlines

Mike Waltz thinks Secret Service has underprotected Donald Trump for years

Trump RNC 2
Intermittent bleeding is still an issue.

Recovery proceeds for former President Donald Trump one week after a sniper’s bullet wounded his ear at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon. I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed,” said U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor during the administrations of Trump and Barack Obama.

Jackson said the wound is “beginning to granulate and properly,” and the major problem at this point is “intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place.”

“Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required,” the doctor added.

Trump will speak in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday afternoon, with more rallies ahead in the coming days.

But doctors will continue to monitor his condition for any complications, Jackson notes.

“He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden waiting for 'green light' to campaign post-COVID

2 comments

  • Per Dr. Ronny Johnson!

    July 20, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    A comprehensive hearing exam is already needed!

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 20, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    Deep cognitive test.
    After a sonic boom a half inch from his ear canal and an inch or two from his brain.
    Public disclosure of the results.
    (Of course any dementia or crazy would really be a preexisting condition. )

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories